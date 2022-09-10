Functional, Affordable Bras You Can Get At Walmart

Fruit of the Loom spaghetti-strap cotton sports bra (3-pack)

A 3-pack of bras? For $10? We’re skeptical, too — but the ratings speak for themselves. With more than 2,800 reviews and a 4.5-star average, there’s definitely something going for them (in addition to the insanely low price). Reviewer Hannah wrote: "I loveeeee these bras! I can't believe how perfect they are and for a low price too?? I've been telling people about how amazing they are. Because they are cami shapes they are literally as comfortable as a cami top. The style is super in right now too — wear with matching pant colors, and a coordinating jacket and you have [an] outfit! I think it's a hot look."