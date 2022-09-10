Shopping

Functional, Affordable Bras You Can Get At Walmart

The budget retailer boasts a range of hard-working undergarments that cost very little.

Spend even just a few days on the internet and you’ll likely find a dozen different ads about the latest and greatest undergarments. Softer, better-fitting cuter bras can seem easy to get — as long as you’re willing to part with at least $50 (and often much more).

Sure, the bra doesn’t necessarily have a reputation for being affordable, but there are less expensive undies out there if you know where to look. For example, a quick visit to Walmart yields a treasure trove of serviceable options that have very high marks from reviewers.

Ahead, see the best bras that the budget retailer has to offer. You might even mistake some of them for that pricy underthings you’ve been seeing all over your feed.

1
Fruit of the Loom spaghetti-strap cotton sports bra (3-pack)
A 3-pack of bras? For $10? We’re skeptical, too — but the ratings speak for themselves. With more than 2,800 reviews and a 4.5-star average, there’s definitely something going for them (in addition to the insanely low price). Reviewer Hannah wrote: "I loveeeee these bras! I can't believe how perfect they are and for a low price too?? I've been telling people about how amazing they are. Because they are cami shapes they are literally as comfortable as a cami top. The style is super in right now too — wear with matching pant colors, and a coordinating jacket and you have [an] outfit! I think it's a hot look."
$10 at Walmart
2
Fruit of the Loom racerback-style sports bras (3-pack)
According to the nearly 8,000 mostly positive customer reviews, these bras get the job done. With a 95% cotton and 5% spandex fabrication, supportive pullover fit, and tag-free design, these undergarments are sure to keep you comfy whether you’re working out, working on your thesis, or just going to work.
$13.94 at Walmart
3
Fruit of the Loom front-close sports bras (2-pack)
If you find front-closure bras more comfortable and convenient than other options in the market, this 2-pack is a great choice. At just $15.94, it's an affordable price — and with more than 1,360 reviews, this cotton style has clearly kept a lot of customers happy.
$15.94 at Walmart
4
Fruit of The Loom T-shirt bra (2-pack)
These are some of the best-selling bras on Walmart's entire website. These lightly lined, full-coverage styles are made with supportive underwire, making them no-brainer additions to your underwear drawer.
$15.94 at Walmart
5
Avia seamless keyhole sports bra
With moisture-wicking material and adjustable straps, this sports bra is highly rated by customers. At just $11, it's pretty much as affordable as it gets when it comes to sports bras. It's also available up to a size 3X, making it a more size-inclusive option than some other affordable bras.
$10.98 at Walmart
6
Warner’s seamless bra
You know that annoying feeling when a bra digs into your armpit area and creates an awkward bulge? This bra promises to solve that problem. It's also one of Walmart’s best-selling options, featuring a V-neck front and straps that can be adjusted for extra support.
$15.94 at Walmart
7
No Boundaries lace push-up bra
If neutrals aren't your thing, this lace bra that features padding and underwire might be a good addition to your wardrobe. It's another one of Walmart's best-sellers and comes in four different colors.
$10.98 at Walmart
8
Fruit of the Loom stretch cotton bra
For those looking for an affordable, best-selling bra that is somewhere between a T-shirt bra and a bralette, try a stretch cotton “extreme comfort” bra from Fruit of the Loom. The unlined style is designed with lightweight cups for a supportive, padding-free fit. (These bras are available in sizes S through 3XL.)
$16.94 at Walmart
9
Playtex wirefree bra
If you’re looking for extreme support, try this stay-put option — it’s a customer favorite and one of the retailer’s best-selling bras. It features ample coverage with high sides and rounder cups, along with wide shoulder straps to help alleviate the aches and pains that can come with having larger breasts.
$17.99 at Walmart
