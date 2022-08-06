Walmart

A tent hammock

If you're less concerned with an optimal sleeping situation and more concerned with being among the trees, this tent-hammock hybrid is a great option for you. This tent will fit a single sleeper and has anti-bug mesh, a waterproof flysheet to protect you from the elements, and a horizontal spreader fold that makes it so that the hammock won't fold in on you. It's on the more expensive side as tents go — but trust us, you'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this multi-use option.