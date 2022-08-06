For those of us who love an affordable, outdoors-y vacation, there are few better options than a camping trip — and whether you’re headed out into nature with friends or planning a sleepover under the stars with your kids, having the right equipment on hand is key.
Sure, it’s important to invest in great camp chairs, sleeping bags, and maybe even a headlamp if you’re headed to a campground without much illumination. But few things are more important than a tent — after all, your tent is your shelter from any rainstorms, bugs, bears, and things that go bump in the night.
While tents can get pricey, you can find high-quality options that won’t break the bank. Ahead, we rounded up nine of them.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.