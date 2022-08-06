Shopping

Affordable and Highly-Rated Tents You Can Get At Walmart

You don't need to break the bank (or buy a lot of complicated equipment) to get a good night's sleep in the great outdoors.

For those of us who love an affordable, outdoors-y vacation, there are few better options than a camping trip — and whether you’re headed out into nature with friends or planning a sleepover under the stars with your kids, having the right equipment on hand is key.

Sure, it’s important to invest in great camp chairs, sleeping bags, and maybe even a headlamp if you’re headed to a campground without much illumination. But few things are more important than a tent — after all, your tent is your shelter from any rainstorms, bugs, bears, and things that go bump in the night.

While tents can get pricey, you can find high-quality options that won’t break the bank. Ahead, we rounded up nine of them.

1
Walmart
A four-person dome tent
A four-person tent that costs $39? Yes, it really does exist! This 8 by 8.5-foot tent is easy to set up and domes up so you'll have a lot of head room. There's enough room in this tent to fit a queen-size mattress, and there's a built-in mud mat to keep debris out. You can also create airflow with a large, D-shaped door — or you can keep it closed on cooler nights to lock in warmth.
$39 at Walmart
2
Walmart
An eight-person tent with a screened “porch”
This enormous tent is basically a home away from home — and it's only $110. This eight-person connect tent comes with a screen-porch accessory that's perfect for family camping. The 146.5-square-foot space fits two queen air beds or eight sleeping bags, and a 75-inch center height means you'll have a lot of head room. (Note that the canopy is sold separately and is required for the tent to stand.)
$110 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A two-person backpacking tent
If you're less of a family camper and more of a serious hiker who likes to get out into the backcountry, consider this lightweight two-person backpacking tent. Made of breathable polyester, this tent includes mesh interior pockets, sturdy dual zippers, and a firm, lightweight structure. Plus, it's waterproof and windproof.
$29.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A tent hammock
If you're less concerned with an optimal sleeping situation and more concerned with being among the trees, this tent-hammock hybrid is a great option for you. This tent will fit a single sleeper and has anti-bug mesh, a waterproof flysheet to protect you from the elements, and a horizontal spreader fold that makes it so that the hammock won't fold in on you. It's on the more expensive side as tents go — but trust us, you'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this multi-use option.
$299.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A hanging tree tent
Another great (and less expensive) option for those who love to be among the trees, this tree tent swing is easy to hang, portable, and made of heavy-duty polyester canvas. It's also waterproof and UV-resistant. It might not be totally suitable for a full night of sleep, but it's certainly a great place to take a nap.
$85.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A six-person dark room tent
Want your kids to sleep late while you're camping? Or better yet, want to sleep late yourself? This darkening dome tent blocks 90% of light and reduces heat inside the tent. Plus, thanks to a pre-attached pole and hub, it's easy and quick to set up.
$170 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A four-person instant pop tent
If you're someone who hates the process of setting tents up, we have good news for you: This one promises to pop up in as little as 10 seconds. This tent is lightweight and is probably better suited for car camping or a festival than deep wilderness camping, but it will get the job done — and it sleeps four people.
$94.97 at Walmart

