ShoppingStyleClothing

12 Expensive-Looking Cardigans That Are Somehow Under $40

Pair them with jeans or a swingy skirt for versatile looks that won't break the bank.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Universal Thread open-front cardigan, Gap Factory classic cardigan and a Universal Thread plus-size cardi.
Target, Gap Factory
A Universal Thread open-front cardigan, Gap Factory classic cardigan and a Universal Thread plus-size cardi.

Ever the dependable staple, the humble cardigan deserves a spot in everyone’s wardrobe rotation, regardless of personal style. It’s a sweet, casual and easy way to stay warm, look cute and add a touch of timeless flair to an outfit with minimal effort. And while cardigans are always in style, they’re poised to have a major moment this spring, making this the perfect time to snag a new one to add to your arsenal.

Below, we’ve rounded up reviewer-beloved cardigans that won’t break the bank. They come in a range of colors and styles, and they’re all under $40. If you’ve been eyeing this layering staple, here’s your chance to pick one up without doing too much damage to your wallet. Pair them with jeans and trousers for an office day or a swingy skirt for that perfect spring day you know is on the horizon.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Gap Factory
Gap Factory crewneck cardigan
This just might be the perfect everyday classic cardi. It's made with soft cotton knit fabric and a straight silhouette that is casual and put together all at once. It features a button-front closure, ribbed banded cuffs and a ribbed banded hem. It's available in nine colors in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "Great value for so much style. Perfect little cotton cardigan. Looks great paired with a scarf. So chic! The color did not disappoint." — anonymous
$24.49+ at Gap Factory
2
Target
Universal Thread plus-size cashmere-like cardigan
Available in six colors in sizes XXL–4X, this sophisticated cardigan from Target is as soft as it is chic. It is made with heavyweight, stretchy fabric with a waffle-knit pattern that adds a ton of texture and warmth. It's a nice elevated take on the everyday cardi and is versatile enough to wear with a wide range of styles.

Promising review: "Super soft and super cute. This sweater can be dressed up or down. The fabric is soft. It’s warm and the flecks of color give it character and make it versatile." — Mom2kleen
$25.50 at Target (regularly $30)
3
Old Navy
Old Navy classic cardigan sweater
Made with cotton rib-knit construction, this V-neck cardigan is a great spring staple. It features four button closures and a relaxed fit, so you can throw it on over a tee or wear it on its own comfortably. It's available in three colors in regular, tall and petite silhouettes and sizes XS–4X.

Promising review: "I loves the comfort of the sweater and the color is amazing! It's dressy but casual!" — anonymous
$28.99 at Old Navy (regularly $44.99)
4
Nordstrom
BP cropped ribbed cardigan
For a trendier look, take a peek at this cropped and ribbed silhouette. It takes the classic cardigan look and gives it a modern, slightly sexier update. It's available in four different colors in sizes XXS–XL.

Promising review: "LOVE!! Beautiful color, super soft and fits perfectly." — Nani M.
$29.40 at Nordstrom (regularly $49)
5
Amazon
Amazon Essentials lightweight V-neck cardigan
For a light, comfy fit that doesn't feel too restrictive, check out this cotton-blend sweater from Amazon Essentials. It has a typical cardigan button-front closure and sweet ribbed detailing at the cuffs and hem. You can get it in 27 colors in sizes XS–6X.

Promising review: "This sweater drapes nicely and is perfect to add just a little warmth for the arms and body in cool, not cold, weather. It is finely woven and washes nicely. I liked the style and quality so much that this is the second one I've bought. It fits exactly, not too small or too large. It comes in several colors to coordinate with your wardrobe. Good quality and price. Looks dressy but can be worn with a dress, slacks or jeans as an accent." — UpstateFarmgirl

$16.60+ at Amazon
6
Walmart
Time and Tru Boyfriend cardigan sweater
This slightly oversized cardigan is a great layering piece with lovely unexpected details like the tortoise shell-hued buttons and the textured shaker stitch and pointelle detailing. It's versatile and perfect for nearly all occasions. It's available in four colors in sizes XS–XXXL.

Promising review: "I really like it! It's not tight but has room and is really cute. Whether button up or not! Goes well with things too! Got 2 in black and white" — meron
$17.98 at Walmart
7
Old Navy
Old Navy SoSoft Lite Cropped cardigan
If you are short-waisted like myself or simply love a good cropped sweater that isn't too skimpy, then look no further than this cardigan at Old Navy. It's made with a soft cotton blend fabric and has a full-button front that is reminiscent of retro cardigan styles without feeling dated. It's available in seven colors in regular, petite and tall sizes from XS–4X.

Promising review: "Super cute and soft. Looks really nice with a cute pair of wide leg jeans and a graphic t shirt. I bought a size up for a looser fit. Great staple piece" — anonymous
$23.99 at Old Navy (regularly $36.99)
8
Amazon
Amazon Essentials lightweight crewneck cardigan
If you want a similar fit and feel to the Amazon Essentials V-neck but prefer a classic crewneck style, Amazon has you covered. This lovely cardigan wil never go out of style, and at these prices, you can get one in all your favorite colors. (Our managing editor is a big fan of this style.) Choose from 27 hues in sizes XS–6X.

Promising review: "I love these light weight cardigans. I ordered a red one to wear at Christmas it was perfect. I then ordered a dark grey to wear to work over t shirts. Today they had the blue on in my size and on sale so I grabbed it. Colors were as described, fit was not too tight, buttons don’t gape open and it’s nice and soft. Debating buying the navy. I really enjoy this sweater." — Aimee
$15.90 at Amazon (regularly $25.90)
9
Target
A New Day open layering cardigan
Consider this open-front cardigan the ideal topper for all your outfits. It's made with soft cotton-blend material and features an elegant shawl collar and ribbed cuffs. The fit looks good on everyone and the longline silhouette makes it versatile with a dash of pizzazz. It's available in six colors in sizes XS–4X.

Promising review: "I got this in store when I was looking for something comfortable to layer in the cold weather. This is perfect! It fits true to size, just slightly oversized how I wanted it, and it’s perfect for layering if your workplace or classrooms are cold or you go between different temperatures throughout the day. It is super cozy and the material is soft. I washed it on cold, gentle cycle and it has held up well so far." — Celeste
$25.50 at Target (regularly $30)
10
Target
Universal Thread rib-knit cardigan
Whether you tuck it in or leave it out, this fitted cardigan is a must-have in every wardrobe. It's available in four colors in sizes XS–4X, has a lightweight and very cool ribbed construction and a soft texture that won't feel itchy or too heavy. Many reviewers noted that it's slightly cropped and recommend sizing up if you want a longer or more oversized fit.

Promising review: "Really love this cardigan! First of all it’s really soft and good, stretchy material. It is cropped, as other reviewers said, but with high waisted pants or leggings it works well. I’m 5’2 and 140 lbs and went with S. It hits right at the waist of my leggings. I’ve been wearing it unbuttoned but looks cute buttoned up too!" — Lcbumgar
$25 at Target
11
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Lightweight longline cardigan
Get more coverage without sacrificing style with this cute open-front cardigan from Amazon Essentials. It is a breezy layering piece that puts a spin on the traditional cardigan and goes great with everything from leggings to trousers or a dress. You can get it in 20 colors in sizes XS–6X.

Promising review: "This sweater is the best cardigan I have ever purchased. The material is great. I bought an x-small. The fit was perfect. I am 4'11" and about 105 or less and it was just the right length and arm length too. I am going to buy more colors now. Usually everything is too long for me and I have to return but this was perfect. It does not look cheap at all and I think the price was reasonable." — kittyracecar
$20.90+ at Amazon
12
Target
Universal Thread open-front cardigan
Available in eight colors in sizes XS–4X, this sophisticated cardigan is cozy enough to be worn on lounge days at home but stylish enough to wear to work or on outings. It is made with midweight knit fabric with textured stitching and has a relaxed, casual fit and side pockets for a bit of extra flair and functionality. There's no end to the different ways you can wear this cutie.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed this cardigan! The style, the way it fits, I’ve got 3 of them and if they would just go on sale AND/OR the black come back in stock in my size…I’m getting another one! Such a great layering piece." —Emswife
$30 at Target

Before You Go

A crewneck sweater with a built-in collar

29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING