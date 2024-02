12 Expensive-Looking Cardigans That Are Somehow Under $40

Amazon Essentials Lightweight longline cardigan

Get more coverage without sacrificing style with this cute open-front cardigan from Amazon Essentials. It is a breezy layering piece that puts a spin on the traditional cardigan and goes great with everything from leggings to trousers or a dress. You can get it in 20 colors in sizes XS–6X.: "This sweater is the best cardigan I have ever purchased. The material is great. I bought an x-small. The fit was perfect. I am 4'11" and about 105 or less and it was just the right length and arm length too. I am going to buy more colors now. Usually everything is too long for me and I have to return but this was perfect. It does not look cheap at all and I think the price was reasonable." — kittyracecar