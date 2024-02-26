12 Expensive-Looking Cardigans That Are Somehow Under $40

Ever the dependable staple, the humble cardigan deserves a spot in everyone’s wardrobe rotation, regardless of personal style. It’s a sweet, casual and easy way to stay warm, look cute and add a touch of timeless flair to an outfit with minimal effort. And while cardigans are always in style, they’re poised to have a major moment this spring, making this the perfect time to snag a new one to add to your arsenal.

Below, we’ve rounded up reviewer-beloved cardigans that won’t break the bank. They come in a range of colors and styles, and they’re all under $40. If you’ve been eyeing this layering staple, here’s your chance to pick one up without doing too much damage to your wallet. Pair them with jeans and trousers for an office day or a swingy skirt for that perfect spring day you know is on the horizon.

