If you’re in search of sweaters that actually keep you toasty and warm regardless of frigid temperatures, you’re going to want to look for tried and true fabrics like cashmere and wool. Synthetics simply don’t cut it when the going gets tough and the weather gets frightfully cold. Personally, I live in cashmere from fall to spring; this timeless fabric is soft, cozy, luxurious and undeniably warm. It is also usually extremely expensive, which is why finding affordable options are an absolute must.
I try to treat myself to one new cashmere sweater per season, but am loathe to overspend. Luckily, there are quite a few brands that have high-quality cashmere sweaters in their repertoire at a variety of reasonable price points — I’m talking under $100.
Cashmere sweaters are classic cold-weather staples that can last for years to come with proper care, making them worth the investment. They’re great for layering and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion; it’s an incredibly versatile item. I just as easily throw one on over a tee shirt and pair it with jeans as jazz them up a bit with leather pants or a satin skirt.
Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite, must-have affordable cashmere sweaters for women. They come in a few different silhouettes and a wide range of colors so you can find the one that best matches your personal style and aesthetic.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Quince shrunken cashmere sweatshirt
I live in this sweatshirt and have it in quite a few different colors. It's devastatingly soft and warm, to the point where I don't need to wear multiple layers over or under it on even the most bitter winter days (other than a coat). The cut is incredibly flattering on everyone, though I especially appreciate that it's slightly cropped (most sweaters are far too long for my short torso). It comes in 14 different colors in sizes XS to XL and is a must for anyone who wants a new cashmere top. What did we ever do before we had Quince? I shudder to think about it.
J.Crew silk-cashmere ruffle cardigan sweater
If you've got enough crewneck sweaters to last a lifetime, or simply love a ruffle, then take a look at J.Crew's silk cashmere blend sweater. This ribbed cardigan features sweet ruffle detailing along the low scoop neckline that adds a touch of flirtatiousness to the vibe. And how cheeky is this vibrant tangerine hue? It's available in sizes XXS to 2X.
Naadam The Essential cashmere sweater
Naadam's color selection is unparalleled, with 11 core colors and 17 limited edition hues to pick from. This best selling sweater is made from ultra-soft, sustainable Mongolian cashmere that is sure to become a staple in your winter wardrobe. Get it in sizes XXS to XXL.
Quince Mongolian cashmere polo sweater
Made of 100% Mongolian cashmere, this thick, soft and warm cashmere polo sweater puts a great spin on the everyday pullover. It features a relaxed collar and ribbed detailing on the cuffs and hem for a bit of added pizzazz. It's available in three different colors in sizes XS to XL.
L.L. Bean cotton cashmere sweater
If you're looking for something a little lighter but just as snuggly as a traditional cashmere sweater, then check out this cotton cashmere blend from L.L. Bean. It's got a lightly fitted silhouette, a ribbed sleeve and hem and feels as luxurious as a sweater three times as expensive. Get it in regular, plus and petite sizes, in seven different colors from XS to 3X.
Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange cashmere crew neck sweater
Made in collaboration with model and designer Ines de la Fressange, Uniqlo's cozy cashmere sweater is a timeless cold-weather staple. It's chic and elegant, with a classic silhouette that will stand the test of time. It's soft, warm and perfect for layering. It's available in sizes XXS to XL in five different colors, though certain shades are selling out faster than others. Run over and grab one for yourself while you can!
Quince Mongolian cashmere turtleneck sweater
Is there anything cozier than a good old-fashioned turtleneck sweater? Quince's 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater is as good as it gets. It has a relaxed fit that remains elegant and luxurious. Best of all, it's just as warm as wool without being scratchy or itchy. It's available in six different colors in sizes XS to XL.
J.Crew Factory cotton-cashmere raglan crewneck sweater
Pick up the ultra-light, soft and sweet cotton-cashmere blend sweater from J.Crew Factory for everything from a lazy day at home to runnings errands or working in the office. I have it to use as a layering piece on travel days, and cannot live without it. It's available in four different colors in sizes XXS to 3X.
H&M fine-knit cashmere wool blend poncho
This may not technically be a sweater, but it's so cute and swingy I just had to include it. This cashmere and wool blend poncho from H&M is the perfect topper for your boho chic look. It's an easy way to elevate a more casual ensemble and will keep you warm and comfortable. It's basically a luxurious portable blanket.