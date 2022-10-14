Quince

Quince shrunken cashmere sweatshirt

I live in this sweatshirt and have it in quite a few different colors. It's devastatingly soft and warm, to the point where I don't need to wear multiple layers over or under it on even the most bitter winter days (other than a coat). The cut is incredibly flattering on everyone, though I especially appreciate that it's slightly cropped (most sweaters are far too long for my short torso). It comes in 14 different colors in sizes XS to XL and is a must for anyone who wants a new cashmere top. What did we ever do before we had Quince? I shudder to think about it.