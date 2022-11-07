Nothing’s better than staying inside in your comfiest clothing while cuddled up on the couch on a cold and dreary day. ’Tis the season to hunker down, making this the perfect time to stock up on cozy clothing like soft sweaters, warm sweatpants and fuzzy socks. If you’re looking to add a touch of luxury to your lazy days, then you just might want to consider trying out a pair of cashmere sweatpants. Decadent? Yes. Delicious? Also yes.

A friend of mine gave me a pair of cashmere sweats a few years back, and they’ve been a game changer. They feel more elevated and put together than your everyday cotton sweats, so it’s slightly less humiliating to wear them while out running errands or even while hanging at my local cafe. I like to think of it as my “off-duty model” look. They’re an absolute dream on long haul flights — like first class for my body, even while I’m slumming it in economy.

Cashmere anything is always an investment, but generally one well worth it. This soft, plush fabric feels sumptuous against the skin and provides significant warmth — a must as the temps start to plummet. Below, I’ve rounded up some seriously cozy cashmere and cashmere-blend sweatpants below $200, with the most affordable option starting at just $85. The price point is definitely steeper than your average pair of sweats, but if you’re looking to splurge, they’re worth the extra pennies.