The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweatpants

Many of these beautiful cashmere and cashmere-blend lounge pants are under $100.

Summersalt <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-luxe-cashmere-blend-sweater-pant-in-praline" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="luxe cashmere blend pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63613915e4b0ff210e67b519" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-luxe-cashmere-blend-sweater-pant-in-praline" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">luxe cashmere blend pants</a>, Quince <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fmongolian-cashmere-straight-leg-pant&sid=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cashmere straight leg pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63613915e4b0ff210e67b519" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fmongolian-cashmere-straight-leg-pant&sid=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cashmere straight leg pants</a>, Quince <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fcashmere%2Fcashmere-sweatpants&sid=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cashmere joggers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63613915e4b0ff210e67b519" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fcashmere%2Fcashmere-sweatpants&sid=-63613915e4b0ff210e67b519&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cashmere joggers</a>.
Nothing’s better than staying inside in your comfiest clothing while cuddled up on the couch on a cold and dreary day. ’Tis the season to hunker down, making this the perfect time to stock up on cozy clothing like soft sweaters, warm sweatpants and fuzzy socks. If you’re looking to add a touch of luxury to your lazy days, then you just might want to consider trying out a pair of cashmere sweatpants. Decadent? Yes. Delicious? Also yes.

A friend of mine gave me a pair of cashmere sweats a few years back, and they’ve been a game changer. They feel more elevated and put together than your everyday cotton sweats, so it’s slightly less humiliating to wear them while out running errands or even while hanging at my local cafe. I like to think of it as my “off-duty model” look. They’re an absolute dream on long haul flights — like first class for my body, even while I’m slumming it in economy.

Cashmere anything is always an investment, but generally one well worth it. This soft, plush fabric feels sumptuous against the skin and provides significant warmth — a must as the temps start to plummet. Below, I’ve rounded up some seriously cozy cashmere and cashmere-blend sweatpants below $200, with the most affordable option starting at just $85. The price point is definitely steeper than your average pair of sweats, but if you’re looking to splurge, they’re worth the extra pennies.

1
Naadam
Naadam The Essential cashmere sweatpants
Available in 10 core colors and 4 seasonal hues in sizes XXS to 3X, these Naadam sweats are sure to become a favorite for many seasons to come. Amanda Terkel, HuffPost's editorial director, is a big fan of these cozy sweats. "I was skeptical when I received these as a gift that I'd really wear them at all. I'm fine with less fussy joggers. But these have become my favorite work-from-home pants. They are so enjoyably soft it's like sitting in a cartoon cloud. Washable, too."
$195 at Naadam
2
The Outnet
Rag & Bone Piere ribbed cashmere track pants
The ribbed-knit detailing on these cashmere track pants from Rag & Bone really elevates the whole vibe. They're available in either camel or light grey in sizes XS to L. They're so elegant that no one will even clock that they're sweatpants.
$170 at The Outnet (originally $425)
3
Quince
Quince Mongolian cashmere sweatpants
What did we ever do before affordable cashmere retailer Quince hit the scene? These classic joggers are made with Mongolian cashmere and feature cuffed ankles, a drawstring and side pockets. They're available in five chic colors in sizes XS to XL.
$99.90 at Quince
4
Bloomingdale's
C by Bloomingdale's cashmere jogger pants
Available in seven colors in sizes XS to XXL, these Bloomingdale's pants are a classy, warm and comfortable option. They are made with ultra-fine, super soft cashmere and have a drawstring tie, slit side pockets, and a tapered, jogger-style leg with a banded hem.
$138 at Bloomingdale's (originally $198)
5
Naadam
Naadam cashmere terry wide leg pants
These cotton-cashmere blend sweatpants from Naadam are perfect for noodling around in pure comfort. They have a drawstring, side pockets and a streamlined silhouette with a classic wide leg. They're available in two soft colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$80.50 at Naadam (originally $115)
6
J.Crew
J.Crew cashmere joggers
J.Crew's cozy, lightweight cashmere joggers have everything you'd want in a pair of comfortable sweatpants. They won't make you overheat, have a slim silhouette and feature pockets and a drawstring. Get them in sizes S to XL while you can — they're flying off the shelves.
$177.99 at J.Crew (originally ($198)
7
Summersalt
Summersalt The Coziest cashmere blend jogger
Summersalt's luxurious cashmere blend joggers are the soft and warm addition your closet needs. They have ribbed cuffs, a drawstring waist and a bit of heft to them that gives them a touch of structure. They're available in four colors and sizes XS to 2X.
$85 at Summersalt
8
Quince
Quince Mongolian cashmere straight leg pant
If you're loving the Quince price point but prefer a straight leg, then check out these gorgeous cashmere pants. They have a refined silhouette while still featuring everything we love about cozy comfy sweatpants, including pockets and a drawstring. Doesn't get much better than that. They're available in three colors in sizes XS to XL.
$99.90 at Quince
9
Summersalt
Summersalt The Luxe cashmere blend sweater pant
Available in two colors in sizes XS to 2X, these cashmere blend wide-leg sweatpants from Summersalt are a chic, cozy and comfy alternative to a ratty pair of old cotton sweats. Treat yourself to these easy pants — you won't regret it.
$95 at Summersalt
