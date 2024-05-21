“My cat has chronic renal issues so water intake is important. This water fountain makes it easy to track the amount of water he drinks in a day because you can see the water level through the side of the fountain. It’s easy to clean and easy to refill. When full it is extremely quiet! Love the soft blue light and the cute flower topper. Great quality for the cost. 😻” — M. Duryea

“This is my first time buying a water fountain for my cat, and I haven’t had any issues with it over the past 3 months. It works wonderfully as long as you keep it clean. It’s super easy to take apart and put back together. The window on the side with the blue light makes it easy to see when I need to refill. My cat and my roommate’s cat both really like the bubble setting, and it doesn’t make a lot of noise. I would buy this water fountain again if I ever need another one.” — McKayla

“I love this little fountain! I previously had a ceramic one that was beautiful, but very heavy and a little difficult to deal with. This fountain is very light, even when it’s full. It’s super easy to take apart for cleaning and put it back together. I try to do it weekly, though sometimes I let it go longer. The company recommends every two weeks. I find the filter is still pretty clean, even when I let it go longer than a week. Don’t get lost in the rabbit hole of water fountains. Just get this one.” — oneLmichele

“Great product for multi-cat households. I’ve tried 3 different fountains and this is the best one for my kitties. It’s got a relatively small footprint. It’s easy to assemble and disassemble for cleaning. I like the different spout settings. The only critique I have is regarding the LED light. While I like the idea, it’s pretty bright. It’d be cool if it had an on/off button or different brightness settings. That still doesn’t take away from the product’s value. My cats are drinking more water and I’m happy they don’t have to drink slimy water for even a second.” — jldeg

“Before buying this fountain, our two cat siblings rarely drank their water which was a concern as their urine carried a strong odor. Now there are no issues of that because they seem to really enjoy hydrating themselves. The running water for some reason draws them toward it, it’s very easy to set up just follow the instructions and you will have no problem. They prefer filtered water and the filters do work great for their benefit. It also contains a good amount of water so it definitely beats filling up and changing a bowl every day. This really deserves 5 stars” — Cedric Malone