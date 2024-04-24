Shoppingbras

Reviewers Say These Under-$40 Bras Are So Comfy, You'll Forget You're Wearing Them

Just a solid collection of bras that you won't break the bank and that you won't hate wearing.
Bras are notorious for two things: being expensive and uncomfortable. In an effort to improve the reputation of this polarizing undergarment, we hunted high and low for bras that reviewers considered to be not just comfortable, but affordable, too.

Our findings led us to create the following collection of bras, a list that includes wire-free designs, supportive options made just for larger chests, breathable bralettes and every type of bra in between.

You can shop them for yourself down below as well as read what real wearers like about them and rest easy knowing that no bra is over $40.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A full-coverage lifting bra
Available in 15 colors and sizes, this full-coverage bra has a four-way wireless support system that includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider cushioned straps and a built-up back for a smoothing effect. Additionally, each cup is surrounded by what the brand calls a Magic Ring construction for even greater lift.

Promising Amazon review: "I have spent a fortune on bras trying to find one that is comfortable and where the design fits properly. I went ahead and bought this because I was in need of a new bra and was so tired of spending so much on one's that was never comfortable. I wasn't expecting it to be any different so figured I wouldnt be out nearly as much money. But it is Sooooo COMFORTABLE!!! The cut of it fits perfect. And super affordable!! I'm so glad I bought it and will be buying more." MyReviews
$15.60+ at Amazon$17.99 at Walmart$19.99 at Target
2
Amazon
A seamless flexible knit bra
Made using what the brand calls "Cool Comfort fabric" this breathable knit bra offers ample support, without the need for underwire. Instead, the flexible and seamless design has a ribbed and supportive under-brand, wide non-slip straps and non-foam cups to offer a secure fit. You can shop this in 11 colors and sizes S-3XL.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Extremely comfortable, Great support, and comes with a great look too! I bought two colors! I may possibly get more in other colors, I love the fit and how extremely comfortable they are. Very supportive as well. I'm a 38D and the size was spot on."Kitty kitten

"I have purchased half a dozen of these bras and now I am wondering why I endured underwires for the past 50 years? I was not sure how the sizing would work out, but I just got the same size of the tops I wear and they fit fine. They are comfortable, don't ride up, don't bind, and are cool even in hot weather. I appreciate how prime membership saves on shipping costs and Amazon is very good if you do have to return something. I purchased some other similar bras direct from another company-they did not fit-and so I had to bear the $30 cost to send them back to China. ($30 for a 13 oz package!). Just another reason I love Amazon." Buford
$19.80+ at Amazon$27.99 at Kohl's
3
Skims
A jersey cotton T-shirt bra
This essential everyday T-shirt bra is made by the loungewear experts at Skims. It's made with a soft and breathable jersey cotton and enlists the strategic and lifting support of underwire along with the brand's exclusive Powermesh lining. Snag this in three neutral colors, two limited edition shades and sizes 30A-46H.

Promising Skims reviews: "Love it! Most comfortable bra I have ever worn!" Vrieze J.

"I absolutely love this bra, it’s so comfortable that I don’t even remember the fact that I have a bra on, so there is no need to take it off the second I come home after a long day. I think that’s the best thing you can say about a bra! Doesn’t really give much shape if you’re looking from the side, so if that is what you are looking for maybe this bra isn’t the one. But it is the most comfortable thing I have put on!" Samira J.
$38 at Skims
4
Amazon
A four-way stretch bra for fuller cup sizes
In addition to fuller coverage support, this lightly lined bra is made with a four-way stretch fabric to offer a smoothing and shaping effect for a seamless look underneath your T-shirts and close-fitting clothing. It has a banded frame for extra support but comes in both an underwire and wire-free option to meet your preference. Find this in several color options and sizes 34G-46DD.

Promising Amazon review: "I recently decided I was DONE with wires poking me and just never found one that was really comfortable throughout the day. Eventually I was just pulling the wire out of bras I liked and wearing them that way but then it gave me zero support. THEN I FOUND THESE VANITY FAIR BRAS!!! I don't know where these have been all my life but it's a game changer with anything with a big bust. I'm 5'2 and a 40G bust (could probably also fit a 40F) and these are sooooooo comfortable and supportive without the wire!!! After 2 weeks of wearing these, I ended up ordering 10 more! It has 4 clasps in the back, the straps don't dig into my shoulders and the bottom under the bust fits perfectly to keep everything in tact! SO happy I found these bras!!" Chookies
$15+ at Amazon
5
Target
An everyday demi bra
Just $10 will get you this classic demi bra that features lightly lined cups, convertible straps and underwire specially designed to not poke you or look visible under tight-fitting tops. This affordable basic comes in seven colors and sizes 32A-38DDD, depending on the color you choose.

Promising Target review: "True to size, personally I don’t like the extra padding some bras have. And these have the right amount, along with coverage and super soft and comfy."Blue

"After trying so many more expensive bras, these beat them all. They are comfortable, lightly lined, and perfect for everyday wear. This is the one!" Mary
$9.99 at Target
6
Skims
A buttery soft racerback bralette
This racerback lounger bra by Skims has adjustable straps, a scoop neck design and is made from the buttery soft material for which the brand is best known for. The innovative and highly technical fabric is breathable, moves with you and comes in a wide range of neutral colors and skin-matching tones. It's available in sizes XXS-4X.

Promising Skims reviews: "It is so soft and comfortable. I am heavy chested and I feel supported yet still comfy!" Michelle D.

"This bralette is so soft and comfortable - like you’re not wearing anything at all! Virtually invisible under tops." Leanne R.
$38 at Nordstrom$38 at Skims
7
Amazon
A convertible push-up bra
If you're after a bra that offers a flattering lift without compromising comfort, this Maidenform design might be a good option. It has a side- and back-smoothing band, convertible straps and is made with a suede-like fabric that feels soft and non-irritating on the skin. It's available in 13 colors and sizes 34B-42D.

Promising Amazon reviews: "This bra fit me perfectly and is extremely comfortable after wearing it all day and into the evening. It's also pretty and smooth. There are no rough seams or hard edges, no scratchy lace. I'm pleasantly surprised that such an inexpensive bra could fit so well when bought without trying it on first." Gin

"My favorite bra of all time! I love this bra. Pretty colors. And comfort all day long! Running after several kids daily is rough. And having an uncomfortable bra makes it even harder. This is all around the best bra I've ever owned. I've paid $60+ for bras. And nothing is as comfortable as this one." Thrifty mama
$19.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Amazon A flexible, lightly lined bra
This affordable wireless bra by Hanes combines the feel and flexibility of a sports bra with the look and function of a traditional bra. It's designed with lightly lined shaping cups, a mesh band detailing for a breathable wear and its silky smooth material won't cling to fabrics. You can get this in six other colors and S-3XL.

Promising Amazon review: "I bought this bra a few weeks ago and have worn it every day it wasn't held up in the wash. I am a size 40C and initially bought the 2X. It was snug and I returned it for the 3x. It is supportive, comfortable and has just the perfect amount of stretch. It has a very thin amount of padding but not so much that it is adding to my size or hot. I will be buying a couple more."mrsmud
$14 at Amazon$14 at Walmart
9
Amazon
A comfort foam underwire bra
This Bali bra is lightweight, offers natural-looking support and is made with a soft inner sling and U-shape design to promote a smoothing effect. It also features convertible straps, comes in 10 colors and is available in sizes 34C-42C.

Promising Amazon review: "This has been my go-to bra for years. I'm a 42C and it's very supportive and comfortable at the same time. Also wears well. I prefer underwire bras for support; this bra doesn't dig into my midriff even though I carry extra weight there. Straps don't slip and the front is low cut enough to allow for tops with more front exposure but still fits snugly for shape." — EED
$19.94+ at Amazon$33.60 at Target$22.99 at Walmart
10
Amazon
A "Cloud 9" lightly lined comfort bra
The brand refers to this bra design as the "Cloud 9," a super soft and lightly lined bra that is wire-free and has molded cups to offer some shaping beneath clothes and a comfort under-band for support. It's available in 17 colors and sizes 32A-40C.

Promising Amazon review: "While this bra is not the absolute sexiest, it is so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing an actual bra! I normally wear sports bras and have a few “normal” ones for when I need one (which are nowhere near as comfortable as sports bras), and when I wore this Warner’s bra, it was so comfortable that I couldn’t tell the difference between it and my sports bras. The fit was perfect, it gave me all the support I need without the discomfort, and made the girls look good!!! ;) if you’re interested primarily in comfort and looking good, give these a try!"Nicole Manyko
$22 at Amazon$30.80 at Target$22+ at Walmart
11
Amazon
A smoothing wireless bra
Featuring a high-rise panel that rounds along the sides and back, this wireless bra is made from a soft four-way stretch fabric and lightly lined cups. You can find this bra in five different colors and sizes 36C-44DDD.

Promising Amazon review: "I will never buy another type/ brand of bra again. This is the most comfortable [and] flattering bra I’ve ever worn. It smooths out all your lumps and bumps, holds the girls up high, & I can wear it all day & night - even forgetting that it’s on. This is extremely unusual for me. I hate wearing bras because they’re always uncomfortable but I’m a full DD so I have no choice. I definitely recommend!!!" Rachel Killmaier
$29.53 at Amazon
12
Victoria's Secret
A push-up T-shirt bra
For anyone that's wanting the cleavage-inducing effect of a classic push-up bra but without any of the troublesome underwire, this T-shirt bra from Victoria's Secret should probably be in your shopping cart. It has a plunging neckline, padded cups and sizes that run XS-XL. Grab this in six colors.

Promising Victoria's Secret reviews: "I purchased this lounge bra because I was tired of other bras digging into me during the day. This bra is soooo comfortable and is very supportive (even for us smaller women). Love the fit, feel and color! Going to purchase two more in different colors!" Lisa

"It's very comfy and too soft. I adore this bra! It's almost like a second skin." Alexa
$39.95 at Victoria's Secret
13
Target
A light support bralette
Available in five colors and patterns and sizes XS-3XL, this lounger bralette is made by Parade, an indie intimates and loungewear company with a dedicated following. It's made with a soft fabric that offers 360-degree stretch and a supportive under-band that the brand promises won't cause "underboob."

Promising Target reviews: "I got this in hot honey and I love it! Super comfortable and doesn't dig into my skin like most bralettes. Very soft too! I literally love everything that Parade sells online so I'm so happy to see them in Target now! Go get yourself some new pieces!" Jacky

"This bralette Is not only cute but so comfortable! It is one that you're not gonna want to takeoff when you get home. The fabric is super soft and it is really supportive. I got it in size extra large and the fit is incredible. Definitely recommend!!" Carmaggiolo
$28 at Target
