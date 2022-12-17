30 Cute, Cheap Stocking Stuffers That May Be Small But Will Bring Major Joy

Popular items from this list include:
A zodiac-inspired ring dish — it’s practically written in the stars that your friend who’s always asking everyone their rising sign will adore this.
A set of wine condoms because proper protection is important, even when we’re talking about protecting your bottle of wine from spoiling too early.
Or a silicone dachshund ice tray guaranteed to make any beverage doggone adorable.
Shop early and be sure to double-check retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time.
Some suction cup kitty cat phone holders
Promising review:
"I bought a set of these adorable cats for my friend and a set for myself. The suction cups worked well for attaching the cats to my phone. I also attached a couple of them to the inside of my car window. It seems they're quite sturdy. They're certainly cute and colorful." — Julie C
A mesmerizing marble passport holder
Promising review:
"Great little passport cover! Great quality, great design, very durable, and just what I was expecting. I have used it a few times now, and have gotten several compliments by airline security officers and several people working in checked baggage. I would definitely repurchase." — L. Turner
Sheet masks infused with fruit extract
Promising review:
"I got these as a gift to split between two people and kept two for myself. Not only are these a steal, but I also really loved using them! The smells are nice and they feel really good. They even fit my face almost perfectly.
Not too long not too wide. I put one on while I watched my favorite YouTubers. ☺👌Oh, and there's enough serum left in the pouch that you could refrigerate it and use the mask a second time or just use the serum as a moisturizer!" — Taylor
Miami Design District/Etsy
A pink cowboy hat disco ball car accessory
These also make great ornaments! Miami Design District is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade car accessories. Promising review:
"Legit the cutest thing I have ever bought. Looks just like the pic and the packaging was adorable! Legit in love." — Avery Forbes
A unicorn-inspired makeup brush
Promising review:
"I cannot wait to use these brushes! They are gorgeous! Absolutely stunning. I love unicorns and holographic things so these are perfect! The brush bristles are extremely soft! Hands down one of the softest I own.
The handles are long and thin and seem great for application. The case is holographic pink and of great quality. The Velcro on it seems a little cheap but it sticks so no complaints. I definitely recommend this item. They would make an awesome gift." — Pb&nelly
A sterling silver wave ring
Promising review:
"I'm pleasantly surprised! The ring is lovely and well-made. I bought this to give as a gift to my beach-loving friend. I will definitely buy more to give as gifts." — John Burke
Anti-chafe balm
Promising review:
"OMG this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl and I recently went to Thailand, where it was 90 degrees with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I’ve already ordered two more!" — Amazon customer
A set of teeny-tiny sprout bookmarks
Promising review:
"I first saw these bookmarks in a museum store and thought they were adorable! I decided to buy them on Amazon because they were a much better price (don't worry, I'd already spent plenty of money on other items to support the arts in the museum store!) I collect unique bookmarks from all over to add character to the shelves of my library, so I had to have these! I love how these are soft (like real leaves) and can either be folded within the pages or be placed in by only the stem so it looks like a sprout sticking out of the book.
" — Sarah Pesha
Adorable tea diffusers
Promising review:
"My sister collects swans, and this item was perfect! It is very well-made with attention to detail and is as cute as can be. The quality is excellent. It floats perfectly in an ordinary cup, and looks adorable." — DJ
A set of spa headbands
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to purchase this, as I have a large head, which usually makes things like hats, headbands, etc. very tricky to buy. This product, however, is just what I was looking for! I used it today to keep my hair out of my face while doing a full face of makeup, and in the shower to make sure the hair around my scalp did not get damp. It did the job both times
, and fits perfectly (about halfway on the Velcro)! The material is soft, almost fleece-like, but did not make me hot/sweaty. I definitely recommend it!" — Gab03
A silicone snowflake ice tray
Promising review:
"I love the shape of snowflakes already. These form strong, thick ice cubes that don’t break when you pop them out of the container. They're very cute and enjoyable to see in a drink! I'm a happy customer." — Dawn West
Or a silicone dachshund ice tray
It's made of flexible silicone so it'll roll right up to fit in a stocking. You can use 'em to mold chocolates, too!Promising review:
"They are great. I love dachshunds and to have little ones in my drink are even better. Everything about the silicone is great and it is easy to take the ice out and not have it break. I've used it for a few months and it still is holding up wonderfully." — Schmidty
Or! A dachshund-esque corkscrew
Promising review:
"I got this for my boss who has and loves dachshunds, but like most dachshund moms, she already had every gift under the sun with the wiener dog pattern all over it. Luckily, not only did she love this, but she also said she had never seen it before. And that's how I got the huge promotion. Just kidding. But she does like me better than the rest of the team now." — N. Krizman
A stainless-steel hair tie bracelet
Promising review:
"This has changed my world! Seriously, I never knew these things existed until a girl on my recent vacation showed me one she wore. I always, always have a hairband around my wrist when one is not in my hair, so hooray for no more marks on my wrist from ones that are too tight!! I have pretty small wrists and this one definitely fits me perfectly. I bought a rose gold band for my Fitbit and wear them together, so this does not move around at all." — ST
A pair of unicorn poop earrings
Fish Belli is a small business that sells handmade jewelry and novelty decor.Promising review:
"Not going to lie, when my husband told me he ordered our 7-year-old daughter 'poop earrings' I was pretty sure they were going to end up in the trash once they came in the mail. No way am I letting my daughter walk around with fecal matter hanging from her earlobes. However, these came and I instantly loved them. They are so adorable, and that's a word I never thought I'd use when describing a piece of poop.
She gets compliments on them all the time and they are now her favorite earrings (yay, dad). They are a nice size and made very well." — Kayla
A pair of glowing chopsticks
Promising review:
"These are amazing!!! Bought these as a stocking stuffer for my 12-year-old son. They are so bright they light up the entire room. A little thick for a true utensil/chopstick but still functional. They are strong, smooth edges so they are not uncomfortable or sharp when eating and have a nicely balanced weight. Plus there is an on and off button so you can save the battery. Any Star Wars
fan will have a blast with these. Eating is now so much cooler — if you can stop playing with them long enough to put food in your mouth." — Nicole D'Amico
A zodiac-inspired ring dish
Promising review:
"I love this. It was exactly what I needed. I wanted something cute to catch any bobby pins lying around my bathroom, and this was a perfect match! I also am thinking about giving these to my friends as their Christmas gifts!" — Rachel G
A deck of cat-tastic tarot cards
Promising review:
"These cards are great! As someone who owns more than a couple of tarot decks, the cardstock on these is superb for the price. This deck is friendly and has a very aesthetically pleasing color palette — even some of the darker cards of the deck are rather light-hearted. The images themselves are fantastic, cute, colorful without overdoing it, and harmonious. And, for the most part, they are true to the traditional tarot and aren't too gimmicky.
My only gripe is that the images don't always lend themselves to intuitive interpretation, however, this deck comes with a guidebook so it's not that big of a turnoff. The guidebook itself is great and includes interpretations for upright and reversed cards." — A. Asher
Burt's Bees lip balm
Promising review:
"I have been using this for well over a decade. I've tried many, many other lip balms and treatments but continue to go back to this — my holy grail! It has a thick consistency and stays on much longer than others. The refreshing peppermint is soothing when my lips are cracked and painful.
This multipack is the best value I have found. I keep one in my bathroom, bedroom, purse, and kitchen. I use it every single night before going to bed and wake up with improved lips. They get very chapped during the winter. I can't be without it!" — Jhall626
A mini screaming goat figure
The figure comes with a 32-page illustrated pocket guide filled with fun facts and trivia about, well, goats!Promising review:
"This was hilarious! Both the figurine and the book. Bought for a coworker, we all laughed and laughed each time we made it scream! We even played it over the loudspeaker for our warehouse workers to hear, and hearing it over that loudspeaker had us cracking up the rest of the day! Wouldn't have thought it'd be so popular but everyone loves it, especially the guy who it's for!" — Ashley
A Yankee Candle car vent clip
Promising review:
"The Midsummer's Night vent clip has a manly cologne smell in a good way, and that's what I like about it. Women who were never in my car before are like 'wow, what kind of cologne do you have on, it smells so good!' If it were men's cologne it would be extremely popular!" — M C
A grooming brush
The brush can be used on dogs and cats and gently removes tangles, knots, and loose hairs without scratching your pet. Plus, owners can easily remove trapped hair with the push of a button.Promising review:
"My big ol’ boy cat demands lots of attention so he was in seventh heaven with being brushed. He’s not really long-haired, but he has a very dense coat and this brush reached all the way through. I had probably only brushed him with three strokes when he began drooling. It was adorable that he was enjoying it so much. He liked the feel and I like the push-button cleanup." —S. Claypool
A silicone pot clip
Promising review:
"This is super cute and an excellent stocking stuffer or small gift. I ordered a second one for myself." — Amandamary0689
A set of wine condoms
Proming review:
"These are so good that I had to buy two sets! Not only are these wine condoms a gift that people will talk about, but they're also a responsible way to keep your wine sealed between drinks. First and foremost, they're reusable. I do want to note though that, like any other condom, a wine condom will break if you're too rough with it. However, if you use common sense while putting one on the bottle and don't try to overstretch it, I doubt you'll have any problems (I haven't had any so far). Personally, I prefer using these over traditional corks when storing white wine because I can keep my bottles sideways in the fridge without fear of any spillage.
" — Samantha
24-karat gold under-eye masks
Promising review:
"This is a miracle, OMG. I had suffered for nearly two months from an allergic reaction and went seeking a cure. I FOUND IT with this product. I applied four patches — two under my eyes and two on my eyelids. When I removed them an hour later, I was STUNNED. I looked like myself again. Who knew snail slime was my MIRACLE? I am going to buy more ASAP." — Gio2020
This silicone, heat-resistant mat
Promising review:
"I love it!! I received a hair iron wand for the holidays and needed something to rest my iron on so I didn’t burn my furniture. This has been perfect! It matches the blush rose color of my hair iron perfectly. I love that I can also wrap it around my wand and secure it for travel. It doesn't have a sticky feeling, it bends very easily, is lightweight, and it doesn't have a strong odor. I definitely recommend it!" — Paul
A handmade sunflower brooch
Telestic Design is a small business based in Wichita, Kansas, that creates one-of-a-kind pins, jewelry, & art.Promising review:
"Very, very nice. The brooch is a beautifully hand-painted, delicate lapel or collar pin that will evoke those late summer days when sunflowers nod their sunny heads as they turn to watch you walk into the garden to choose a basket full of fresh vegetables for your family’s supper. There are old-fashioned, poignant memories in this finely etched, painted little pin." — B.L.
An Almay Shadow Squad Eyeshadow Palette
Promising review:
"I started seeing these quads all over and finally got curious. This was my first palette and I've bought three more since. The pigmentation is great and I love all four finishes in one little case. I love the shimmer/metallic finishes for my kids in the gold shade — it is gorgeous!" — Malinda
A pair of boot cuffs
Promising review:
"These are absolutely perfect! I needed cuffs for my Hunter rain boots and I was going to buy the Hunter brand ones but I saw bad reviews that said that they are too hot and overpriced. I saw these and took a chance. I was a little skeptical but they were exactly what I needed and I got five for not even the price of one that I originally was gonna buy. I never, ever rate products but this was a must. I definitely recommend them! Thank you so much!!" — Brendelyn Lora
A dipping sauce holder
Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! I’m a sauce queen and this allows me to have sauce in my car without wasting it! Whoever invented this knows my love language!" — Quintana