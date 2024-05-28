“Love this little guy. Great for traveling! I was skeptical but cleans as well as my full size water pik. Very convenient, packs well, works well. Charge lasted me the week.” — JP

“It’s powerful and works well. More compact than the Waterpick brand travel version and it is rechargeable where the waterpick one isn’t. The case that comes with it is really nice but I don’t use it since it adds bulk but then I don’t have a place to store extra heads. Ideally, I would like it to be even smaller.” — Robnrick

“I am obsessed w this water flosser! It is small enough for most bathroom sinks and I love that it comes with a case to travel with. The charge lasts me forever and the price for this product is unbeatable!” — Alexa Toback

“My dentist recommended I add a waterpick to my daily routine. I’d never used one before and wasn’t looking forward to having some big clunky thing sitting out on my counter... not to mention I don’t really have room for a big clunky thing sitting on my counter. I also was concerned about keeping the machine clean...



After searching though, I found this unit. It has absolutely changed my oral hygiene routine! Definitely recommend.



Pros:

Holds a charge for a really long time... I’ve gone weeks without charging it.

Super easy to use.

Feels like I’m treating my mouth to some sort of massage

This is what self-care looks like

Great case - super compact

Stainless ‘straw-like’ component that transports the water

Multiple heads for multiple jobs or people (but I have one that I stick with)

Sometimes feels so good I fill the reservoir twice!

Easy to maneuver in my small mouth



Cons:

I don’t have any.” — Lindy

“The flosser device is a great! All function works nicely. I like the strong mode the most out of the 4 function modes. Also perfect size and it come with a very heavy duty travel case.” — Yon srun

“Very happy about this purchase. I bought this to replace the big, clunky, expensive hydro flosser I bought from my dentist. I love this one (J/mok) and the one from my dentist is now stored under my sink. The J/MOK is easy to use, takes a short bit of learning, takes up little space and is 4 x less expensive than what my dentist offers. Plus, it’s easily portable with its own carrying case. I wish I had known about it a year ago. I love it and love using it. I was not “gifted” for this review.” — Amazon Customer