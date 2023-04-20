HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The issue with most high-end Dutch ovens is that the price alone can rival the cost of an actual trip to the Netherlands. Sure, the Dutch oven is a super versatile, easy-to-use everyday kitchen item perfect for baking, boiling, browning and so many other techniques. Still, it doesn’t need to cost more than all the meals you’re cooking in it.
If you’re looking for a high-quality but still affordable Dutch oven, you came to the right place. With a 4.7-star rating from close to 40,000 global reviews, this Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a beloved tool with receipts to back up the hype. You can use it on a gas or electric stove top to boil pasta, fry chicken or make soup, or you can throw it in an oven up to 400 degrees to cook meat, bake bread or roast veggies. And best of all, it’s not hundreds of dollars. In fact, it’s not even $100.
The pot comes in a selection of 11 fun colors, including neutrals like white and navy blue, that will bring a little zest to your kitchen and look amazing on your stove. It gives consistent heat distribution, ensuring everything is cooked evenly and deliciously. It also has handles and a lid so it’s easy to grab, move around and store food in.
As it’s made from enamel cast iron, this is a sturdy pot that’ll be a little heavier than those made of metal. You won’t want to put it in the dishwasher, but reviewers say it’s easy to clean by hand in the sink.
Promising reviews:
“I absolutely love everything about this new Dutch oven! The first thing I made in it was my family’s favorite Sheppard’s Pie, it was plenty big for it and a gorgeous way to serve it. I LOVE everything about this Dutch oven! I was hesitant in having to replace my previous one by ordering it on line but I actually like this one even better! The color is gorgeous, prettier then expected! So attractive I leave it out on top of my stove! I may even order one for my daughter!” — Pbandouver
“I bought this for my husband who does 99% of the cooking in our house. He is an amazing bread baker and uses this Dutch oven for his sourdough breads. Perfect loaves every time! I love it for soups and chili. Excellent quality and price. Love it!” — Brenda Oleksa
“I absolutely love this pot. It is very functional and very pretty. I use it all the time! It’s heavy cast-iron construction is great for any type of cooking, and awesome enameled exterior is pretty enough to place on the table for serving. A great value for the price!” — K.M.
“I’ve used this for several recipes but the vegetable stew I made in it was the best batch I’ve ever made. The pot kept everything the exact right consistency, no raw or overcooked veggies, and with a lid on it stayed warm from 11AM when I first finished it to when my husband got home to eat around 6PM. Really great purchase.” — Hannah