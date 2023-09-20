“I can’t describe how much we love this chair. We bought two and I LOVE THEM. They were super simple to put together. I bought separate covers for them to prolong their life. The quality is better than I imagined and I love the depth as it makes the chair so comfortable to lounge in.” — Kim

“When I first saw this, Walmart was out of stock. I was lucky to snag one last week when they happened to have a few available online. Most of the reviews raved about the chair but a few mentioned issues with quality, missing pieces, etc. so I wasn’t sure what to expect. The chair was delivered yesterday and I assembled it today. All I can say is, this is by far the best item I’ve ever purchased at Walmart. Easy assembly and the quality is fantastic. I was a little worried because the box arrived pretty beat up in spots but there was zero damage. Planned to put it on the patio but may have to reconsider and keep it inside where it’ll get more use.” — Jenna

“Assembly was a cake walk, it comes with a ratchet style tool to put all the screws on with and let me tell you what that was the best discovery! We bought this for my daughters bedroom as a reading chair, SHE LOVES IT! I’ve always wanted one but just didn’t have a place for one in our home currently so naturally I got it for my mini😋 It looks adorable she has an opalhouse rattan stool from target for her desk that she’s been using with it as a foot rest and it’s such a perfect match! Definitely recommend!” — Ariann

″Absolutely love this chair!! It was so easy to put together. The cushions are perfect and cozy. I have this chair inside but it could definitely work outside. I would recommend this chair to anyone. Good pricing for the great quality! Even my bunny loves it! :)” — Christy

“I wanted to order this chair back in April, but every time I looked it was out of stock. Last week I was on Walmarts website and it was back in stock and I ordered it immediately. I bought it to go in my living room. It was so easy to put together and is perfect. It shipped super fast too. If you have been debating about this chair, just buy it you will not regret it. Tomorrow when I go run some errands I’m going to buy some throw pillows and a throw blanket for it.” – Katiea586