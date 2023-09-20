HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When it comes to interior design and home decor, it can be hard to know where to begin, especially since most furniture items are expensive investments. Cue the immediate decision paralysis! But every once in a while, something truly fabulous comes along that you just have to jump on.
I am an unexpectedly huge Better Homes & Gardens furniture fan. In general, I’ve found that their furniture is made with high-quality materials that are as long-lasting and sturdy as they are aesthetically pleasing. So it’s not surprising to see that the brand’s Willow Sage wicker egg chair is flying off the shelves and bursting at the seams with glowing reviews.
Even those, like me, who aren’t usually drawn to wicker will find their interest piqued by this elegant, cozy and timeless chair. It’s technically meant to be outdoor seating, but most reviewers found that it’s beautiful enough to keep indoors. It’s perfect for the lounge room, sun porch or even the pickiest child’s or teenager’s space. Most use it as a reading chair, and many reviewers noted that it’s ample enough for two people to pile into.
This egg-shaped chair has a deep, comfortable seat that allows you to curl up and lose track of time with a good book or podcast. It’s made with durable polyester pillow cushions that are easy to remove and clean when necessary, and a rust-resistant finish on the steel frame so you can place it outdoors and know it’ll stand the test of time.
It’s available in four colors — brown, cream, gray and off-white — so you can find the one that best fits your personal style and decor color scheme. The brown hue has a slight variation in the rattan pattern, with a larger cage pattern than the other three shades, though all four are equally lovely.
The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage steel wicker egg chair has a whopping 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,049 five-star reviews on Walmart. Take a look at what happy shoppers had to say about this special chair and pick one up for yourself and your loved ones. Wherever you put it, it’s sure to be a showstopping statement piece.
Promising reviews:
“I can’t describe how much we love this chair. We bought two and I LOVE THEM. They were super simple to put together. I bought separate covers for them to prolong their life. The quality is better than I imagined and I love the depth as it makes the chair so comfortable to lounge in.” — Kim
“When I first saw this, Walmart was out of stock. I was lucky to snag one last week when they happened to have a few available online. Most of the reviews raved about the chair but a few mentioned issues with quality, missing pieces, etc. so I wasn’t sure what to expect. The chair was delivered yesterday and I assembled it today. All I can say is, this is by far the best item I’ve ever purchased at Walmart. Easy assembly and the quality is fantastic. I was a little worried because the box arrived pretty beat up in spots but there was zero damage. Planned to put it on the patio but may have to reconsider and keep it inside where it’ll get more use.” — Jenna
“Assembly was a cake walk, it comes with a ratchet style tool to put all the screws on with and let me tell you what that was the best discovery! We bought this for my daughters bedroom as a reading chair, SHE LOVES IT! I’ve always wanted one but just didn’t have a place for one in our home currently so naturally I got it for my mini😋 It looks adorable she has an opalhouse rattan stool from target for her desk that she’s been using with it as a foot rest and it’s such a perfect match! Definitely recommend!” — Ariann
″Absolutely love this chair!! It was so easy to put together. The cushions are perfect and cozy. I have this chair inside but it could definitely work outside. I would recommend this chair to anyone. Good pricing for the great quality! Even my bunny loves it! :)” — Christy
“I wanted to order this chair back in April, but every time I looked it was out of stock. Last week I was on Walmarts website and it was back in stock and I ordered it immediately. I bought it to go in my living room. It was so easy to put together and is perfect. It shipped super fast too. If you have been debating about this chair, just buy it you will not regret it. Tomorrow when I go run some errands I’m going to buy some throw pillows and a throw blanket for it.” – Katiea586