HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost We found oversized, cropped and balloon sleeve sweaters, turtlenecks and cardigans under $60.

Sweater weather has officially arrived.

That means you might be thinking about putting away your shorts and sandals, bringing your cold weather clothes to the front of your closet and taking inventory of your sweaters.

If last season’s fashion trends are any indication, you can expect to see plenty of puffy sleeve pullovers and leopard print cardigans this fall. It’s no surprise we’re seeing a slew of cropped sweaters this season, perfect for pairing with mom jeans, midiskirts and, of course, high-waisted leggings.

It might seem like there’s a sea of black, gray and camel-colored sweaters, but there are actually a lot of bold, colorblock and pastel sweaters cutting through the neutral noise this season. We’re obsessed with this cream, leopard and rust colorblock turtleneck sweater for $34 on Amazon.

As the ultimate fall and winter staple, your sweaters and cardigans go through a lot. It’s not uncommon to need to add a few new sweaters to your collection by the end of the season.

Unfortunately, whether it’s a cropped cardigan or a knitted turtleneck, sweaters usually don’t come cheap (especially if they are hand-knitted or made with wool). But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to find cute sweaters that look way pricier than they actually are.

To help, we combed through the sweater section at affordable places such as Amazon, Everlane, Nordstrom and more and found 25 sweaters under $60 for your coziest fall yet.