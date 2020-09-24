HuffPost Finds

25 Cozy Sweaters Under $60 Perfect For This Fall

We found oversized, cropped and chunky knit sweaters and cardigans you'll want to live in all season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Sweater weather has officially arrived.

That means you might be thinking about putting away your shorts and sandals, bringing your cold weather clothes to the front of your closet and taking inventory of your sweaters.

If last season’s fashion trends are any indication, you can expect to see plenty of puffy sleeve pullovers and leopard print cardigans this fall. It’s no surprise we’re seeing a slew of cropped sweaters this season, perfect for pairing with mom jeans, midiskirts and, of course, high-waisted leggings.

It might seem like there’s a sea of black, gray and camel-colored sweaters, but there are actually a lot of bold, colorblock and pastel sweaters cutting through the neutral noise this season. We’re obsessed with this cream, leopard and rust colorblock turtleneck sweater for $34 on Amazon.

As the ultimate fall and winter staple, your sweaters and cardigans go through a lot. It’s not uncommon to need to add a few new sweaters to your collection by the end of the season.

Unfortunately, whether it’s a cropped cardigan or a knitted turtleneck, sweaters usually don’t come cheap (especially if they are hand-knitted or made with wool). But that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to find cute sweaters that look way pricier than they actually are.

To help, we combed through the sweater section at affordable places such as Amazon, Everlane, Nordstrom and more and found 25 sweaters under $60 for your coziest fall yet.

Take a look below.

1
Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon
This colorblock turtleneck sweater is available in sizes S to XXL in 29 colors. Find it for $35 on Amazon.
2
Long Open Front Colorblock Cardigan
Amazon
This long colorblock cardigan is available in sizes XS to XL in 14 colors. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
3
Chenille Cropped Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
This cropped cardigan is available in sizes XS to XL in six colors. Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
4
Long Sleeve Turtleneck Asymmetric Sweater
Amazon
This long asymmetrical turtleneck sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in 17 colors. Find it for $35 on Amazon.
5
Slouchy Cable Knitted Cardigan
Amazon
This slouchy cardigan is available in sizes S to XL in 14 colors. Find it for $40 on Amazon.
6
Mock Neck Sweater
And Other Stories
This mock neck sweater is available in sizes XS to L in 13 colors. Find it for $49 on & Other Stores.
7
Knitted Colorblock Turtleneck Sweater
Amazon
This knitted colorblock sweater is available in sizes S to XXL in 24 colors. Find it for $35 on Amazon.
8
Open Front Leopard Print Cardigan
Amazon
This leopard print cardigan is available in sizes XS to XL in 17 colors. Find it for $35 on Amazon.
9
Topshop Crop Funnel Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
This mock neck sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in two colors. Find it for $60 at Nordstrom.
10
Striped Coloblock Sweater
Amazon
This striped crew neck sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in 12 colors. Find it for $31 on Amazon.
11
Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
Amazon
This chunky knitted cardigan is available in sizes S to XXL in 15 colors. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
12
Knit Embroidered Sweater
Mango
This embroidered sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in two colors. Find it for $60 at Mango.
13
One Size Boat Neck Sweater
Amazon
This boatneck sweater is available in one size in 21 colors. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
14
Cable Knit Open Front Cardigan
Amazon
This long cardigan is available in sizes S to XL in 23 colors. Find it for $37 on Amazon.
15
Turtleneck Cropped Sweater
Urban Outfitters
This cropped turtleneck sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in six colors. Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
16
One Size Shawl Wrap
Amazon
This knitted shawl is available in one size in 34 colors. Find it for $45 on Amazon.
17
Oversize Crew Neck Sweater
Amazon
This oversize crew neck sweater is available in one size in 23 colors. Find it for $40 on Amazon.
18
Ruffle Sleeve Sweater
Mango
This ruffle sleeve sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in two colors. Find it for $60 at Mango.
19
Fuzzy Knitted Sweater
Amazon
This fuzzy sweater is available in sizes XS to XXL in 18 colors. Find it for $35 on Amazon.
20
Cowl Neck Button Sweater
Amazon
This cowl neck sweater is available in sizes S to XXL in 18 colors. Find it for $36 on Amazon.
21
Stitch Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
This turtleneck sweater is available in sizes XXS to XL in four colors. Find it for $59 at Nordstrom.
22
Organic Cotton Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane
This crew neck sweater is available in sizes XXS to XL in five colors. Find it for $50 at Everlane.
23
V-Neck Ribbed Button Sweater
Amazon
This V-neck ribbed sweater is available in sizes S to XXL in 16 colors. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
24
Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan
Amazon
This long cardigan is available in sizes S to XXL in 24 colors. Find it for $39 on Amazon.
25
Polo Style Sweater
Mango
This polo sweater is available in sizes XS to XL in two colors. Find it for $60 at Mango.
