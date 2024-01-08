Popular products from this list include:
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. This is available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two and in a variety of scents.Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A set of three collagen-infused eye patches
Promising review:
"These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." — mr. dead
A sleek time-marked water bottle
It's available in three colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A plush and soft knit throw blanket
It's available in 12 styles and two sizes.
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A pair of breathable satin pajamas
Get them in women's sizes S–XL and eight colors.
Promising review:
"These are the best pajamas I've ever purchased. I'm completely hooked. The quality is amazing and they're super comfortable. I will be ordering all the other colors." — Mandie
A decorative rainbow window film
It's available in eight sizes.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Ashley Ann
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Get them in seven sizes and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"Feel like expensive high end hotel sheets.
I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling.
Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." — Anna Greenlun
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
Promising review
: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." — Riya
A pair of vintage-inspired glass mugs
They're available in six styles.
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing foaming bath with Epsom salts
Promising review
: "I needed something to help me relax that was not a nap and this did it for me! I used this in an evening bath. Not only did it help me relax, it also helped me fall asleep so good that night.
I tend to stay awake in bed (usually on my phone) most nights, but after this bath I fell asleep right away. It didn't bubble a whole lot for me, but it smelled amazing and made my skin the softest it's been in a long time! It's a good sized bottle with a sufficient amount of baths per bottle. Overall, I loved it. I don't take baths too often, but this has inspired me to do this more! 10/10 would buy again.
" — Priscilla Perez
A bathtub wine caddy
SipCaddy
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in shower beer and wine bath holders. Bonus
: It also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.Promising review:
"Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." — MB Schatz
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. This one's available in two colors.Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A pair of exfoliating gloves
Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care and weather use. These are available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three.Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A sophisticated marble-patterned dish drying mat
It's available in 12 styles.
Promising review:
"Matched our counters and almost blends in completely. We roll it up in the morning after all the dishes are dry. Great for smaller spaces with less counter space and protects the counter from water damage over time. Washed it in normal laundry cycle multiple times and it comes out clean as if new each time with no pilling
. Spilled coffee on it on accident, sprayed flex, tossed it in the wash and it cleaned completely." — Shopmindfully
A geometric wire basket
It's available in four styles.
Promising review
: "Very modern and stylish. This is perfect as a fruit bowl or a centerpiece to put decorative balls inside. It is quite large but it still looks nice with just a few pieces of fruit inside. I love how the design makes the color of the fruit pop.
I've had nectarines, mandarins, and apples in there at various times and they all looked so much more appetizing compared to when they were in their original plastic bags. I'm surprised that this is one of the cheaper bowls on Amazon. Definitely bang for your buck
." — Skytheas
A set of six mini macaron boxes
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them.
Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts
as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy
." — Mary
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
An elegant geode paper towel holder
Promising review:
"Truly unique and beautiful paper towel holder. The color and wire bottom are a statement piece for your kitchen!!
It matches my drying rack and garbage can perfectly! You can’t beat the price and quality!" — Shauna Kiersten
Two rainbow prism sun-catching gems
Promising review:
"They actually were bigger than I anticipated which was actually pretty awesome. I hung them in the window of my office and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." — Emmy Ann
Two hand-blown Italian-style wine glasses
Promising review:
"These glasses add just the right amount of luxury to a good meal.
They are not the thinnest you'll find but they are nothing like a thick glass. That being said, they still feel delicate and will feel like being cared for. The rim feels nice for my almost weekly meal of crab legs with a Chardonnay. I like that they feel somewhat right for either white or red." — Craig W.
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
A thoughtful ceramic face vase
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill and 11/10, would recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! It's available in six styles.Promising review
: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" — Amazon customer
An automatic milk frother
It's available in 38 styles.
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A chic and minimalist watch
It's available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; it fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch.
Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
A floral and gold flake coaster
Poppy & Pour
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains and more. Promising review:
"I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" — Jenny H.
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs and more. This is available in multiple thicknesses and sizes as well as four hardware colors.Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). They're available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" — Katlyn D Arnold
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set
Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." — TheJadeMermaid
An eye-catching moon phase garland
Promising review:
"I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations!
I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited.
I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf
A six-pack of mini slate cheese boards
Promising review:
"What I like about this product: You can literally make any food look fancy if you were to put it on the slate. Six slates in a set means this is perfect for tapas and sushi presentation or any sort of dry appetizer, cheese, etc. The list goes on and on to wherever your imagination leads. You can write down and label each slate with the chalk that comes in the set.
For example, you can label what kind of cheese it is on the slate. You can also write down whose creation it was if you were to have a sushi making party like I did. I don’t have a single thing I don’t like about this. All I can say is this is a really good purchase. Don’t be hesitant. JUST BUY IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!" — I Tried & Reviewed It
A gorgeous arc floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. This is available in two colors.Promising review
: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
A pair of gold cable organizers
Brighttia
is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor. Promising review:
"These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces.
Exactly what I was looking for." — Amy Margolis
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. It's available in two sizes and in 11 styles.Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person!" — Amazon customer
A set of eight golden stainless steel chip clips
Promising review
: "I like that they are pretty and also sturdy. I think they will last a long time. So glad I got them." — Cyncyn
A shampoo scalp massager
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A glazed stoneware butter keeper
Promising reviews:
"As soon as I saw a TikTok on butter bells I had to have one. How have I never heard of these before????" — Michelle
"Love this! It stays on my counter and butter is always easily accessible and spreadable.
Change the water out every three to seven days and my butter never lasts that long. But it does keep it fresh! I wash it every time it's empty. I like real butter so much better than the spreadable stuff mixed with oil." — Lauren
A set of four deeply charming Monet posters
Haus and Hues
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in art prints, posters, and frames. These are available in multiple sizes, unframed and framed, and in a Van Gogh set.Promising review
: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant
. Great product for a very reasonable price." — Cajun59