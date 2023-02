A set of clothing dividers

The tags come with 30 printed labels included seasons, occasion (formal/casual), clothing type, and more. Closet Doodles is a woman-owned small biz based in Missouri."Every summer, I clean out my closet. Last summer, I used the Marie Kondo method and have done a very good job at keeping up with it since. So the job this summer was easier and took less time (mostly just purged things that were no longer bringing me joy), but I wanted to take it to the next level and these dividers fit the bill. The labels are printed in a pretty font, there are a great variety of them, and they go on quick and easy. I’ve still got plenty of labels left (they send you two sets, which technically would be for back and front, but I only put them on one side for now — the visible side) and even have a couple of actual dividers left too. Would definitely repurchase for future closet organization!" — MM&A's Mom