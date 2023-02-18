Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A TikTok Bluetooth remote control for easy scrolling
Promising review:
"Cute, compact, and convenient. I use it with TikTok and Kindle App. I knit at the same time as watching TikTok vids or reading so this is an amazing little gadget. It also wouldn't take up much room in a purse so I can travel with it." — annaangela
A set of super convenient sheet pan dividers
Promising review:
"A kitchen staple...These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control and separate out gluten-free vs none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" — J Fans
A pair of LED stained glass bulbs
Promising review:
"I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" — Amazon customer
A stunning tulle dress truly fit for a royalty
Promising review:
"I bought this dress for a wedding, and in usual internet-fashion panic, I bought it a size larger, since I could fix it if it was too large... Not only did it fit beautifully, I realized that since the bodice was structured like a corset, I should have just bought [my usual size] so it could hold breasts properly...It's made with great material, the whole thing fits and feels like a dream, and isn't heavy at all. It looked amazing out of the box, and was worth every cent I paid. Definitely buying another dress from this seller." — Vivian Nguyen
A pack of super fun iridescent shelves
Promising review:
"Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." — Suzan Simon
A compact, retro-style Bluetooth label maker
Each label maker comes with roll of label tape (but if you need more, grab some here
). Using the MakeID-Life App, you can create template or custom labels using tons of different fonts, stickers, and more. Promising review:
"This is an adorable and functional label printer. I love that you can use the little lever to cut the labels. You can create your own labels using their app which is very user friendly. I got this for my journaling and planning and I absolutely love it! Perfect gift for the journaling or planning enthusiast in your life!" — Idamis (@atomicjava on Instagram and YouTube)
A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit you can dress up or down
Promising review:
"Super cute and cozy! I usually struggle with dresses and jumpers being too long but it fit perfectly! And you gotta love the pockets! Sleeves stayed up with all my movement and didn’t shrink or wrinkle when washed." — Amazon customer
Youthforia's BYO blush oil
Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. And fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on! Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about this blush:
"I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
A six-piece set of handcrafted ceramic dinner plates
Promising review:
"Best of the best!!! We hosted a large multi course dinner party and bought these plates for it. These plates are so perfect for everything!!!! I’m so so so in love with them!" — Mark Ravanilla
A pair of happy face slippers
Promising review:
"Love these slippers. I work from home and they are perfect for around the house and just puts you in a good mood." — Ashley
A pearl necklace with a smiley face pendant
Promising review:
"This item is so perfect! It is very simple yet intriguing enough to add the finishing touches to any outfit. I absolutely adore these necklace. The smiley face is really the eye catcher, complementing the pearls very well." — needmorejustice
A set of twisted candles
Promising review:
"Each candle arrived perfectly. Candles burned cleanly. Color was accurate. Guests thought the spiral design was unique and fun." — Mistie the Dog
A set of checker-print sherpa pillow covers
BTW, these are only pillow covers. If you need pillow inserts too, check out this top-rated option
.Promising review:
"I couldn’t be happier with they way these turned out. They add just the right amount of spunk to my couch. These were exactly what I was wanting and would definitely recommend." — danielle n
A framed wall art set
Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite Amazon purchases! I struggled mostly with the placement (since I so wisely decided to 'eyeball' it lol), but they are exactly what I wanted. My absolute favorite thing is the lady in the pics is ambiguous. She could be any ethnicity and I love that. The frames are nice and the matte inset makes them look more expensive than they were. I will be buying more from this shop." — TeeGee
A small, heart-shaped frying pan
Promising review:
" I like it so much I am buying a second one. I mostly use it to cook a double fried egg from two large eggs...I use it much more than I expected. I frequently make three double fried eggs in a row without needing to clean it in between. The nonstick is that good. It is very lightweight and easy to manage. Ordering my second now!" — A parent
A pack of Gameboy wall decals
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim because I knew my boyfriend would laugh and appreciate the heck out of it...My boyfriend plays video games and has a fair share of Cowboy Bebop figurines, so when I saw it I knew he'd get a kick out of it. 11/10 would buy again just for another chance to see his reaction. And honestly it looks great [and] transformed a boring white fridge we paid no mind to, to a clever and cute conversation piece that ~also~ serves a function." — Olivia
A extendable selfie stick and tripod
Promising review:
"I purchased this selfie stick to take on a tour to Europe. It is lightweight, small enough to fit in a deep pocket, and easily paired to my phone via Bluetooth. I was able to take many amazing group photos holding the expandable stick and with the tripod with the tiny remote control. It was a hit!" — SavvyShopperNY
A unique self-watering planter
Simply fill the detachable glass container with water, place the planter inside, and the pot and the plants will absorb water when needed!Promising review:
"I was skeptical about the self-watering pot because I heard about overwatering. But this pot is amazing. The life changer for my monstera and propagated pothos. Super pretty and easy to maintain." — Jihye Kim
A tabletop wavy mirror with or without remote-controlled LED lights
Promising review:
"Very sturdy, nice mirror. Just buy it already! This mirror was the best purchase I've ever made, it’s so cute, stylish, and trendy. The design on it is really cute as well" — kaley 🏼
A larger asymmetrical mirror if you want something to mount
This mirror measures out to 19.7" x 33.5". And P.S. — wall mounts are included in the packaging!Promising review:
"The subtle edge of the mirror helps balance the fun asymmetrical shape. Vertical or horizontal installation makes any style of room contemporary. Great quality as well, not flimsy or cheap seeming.
" — Dylan Kruse
A sleek storage ottoman
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to get this because there weren’t any reviews but I’m happy to be the first! It looks just like the pictures! I got the forest green velvet and I’m so happy with it. Packaging was great, it was super protected, and all of the parts work perfectly. Spins very easily 360 degrees, tabletop is in good condition and seems to be attached well, and there is so much storage in the bottom! It’s pretty heavy, so I’m hoping it’s stays as sturdy as it is now for the next few years. Definitely a great buy!" — Audrey
Some cool pebble-shaped wall hooks
Promising reviews:
"These coat hooks' quality is top notch, solid wood with its natural finish, both pleasing to the eye and very sturdy. We have it in our daughter's room for her little bags and backpack, she loves them, especially the little ones...I appreciate that it all comes with all recycled packaging, I can hardly find any plastic besides the wall anchors and the prime recycle bag, even the hardware envelope is environmental friendly. It was easy to install, took about 10 mins to complete the work with quality hardware. All the above features make it a great choice." — will
A sophisticated pearl-handled bucket bag
Promising review:
"Cute purse. Love the pearl handle... Purse is well made and honestly looks like it costs more than it does. Will hold my iPhone, card wallet, and lipstick easily." — Amazon customer
An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles
Promising review:
"I have been looking for a set like this for so long!!! I love them so much, they are so perfect and so good quality. Crate and Barrel has a similar set but the spoons and cups are sold in two different sets and are almost double the price. I’m so happy I bought these!" — Krupa
A unique glass vase
Promising review:
"This is a real find, the quality is great, very sturdy. It's such a unique design and can be used in many different ways. I love laying a bouquet of flowers with the stalks at the small end and the flowers at the big end. It looks beautiful." — Melinda M. Sandor
A stylish midi tank dress
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown... but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Years Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all season, all event dress... This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." — Susan R.
A set of clothing dividers
The tags come with 30 printed labels included seasons, occasion (formal/casual), clothing type, and more. Closet Doodles
is a woman-owned small biz based in Missouri. Promising review:
"Every summer, I clean out my closet. Last summer, I used the Marie Kondo method and have done a very good job at keeping up with it since. So the job this summer was easier and took less time (mostly just purged things that were no longer bringing me joy), but I wanted to take it to the next level and these dividers fit the bill. The labels are printed in a pretty font, there are a great variety of them, and they go on quick and easy. I’ve still got plenty of labels left (they send you two sets, which technically would be for back and front, but I only put them on one side for now — the visible side) and even have a couple of actual dividers left too. Would definitely repurchase for future closet organization!" — MM&A's Mom
A space-saving cookware set
All of the cookware is dishwasher-safe, oven-safe in temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. And when attached to a pot, the handle can withstand up to 22 lbs.Promising review:
"I had to come on here to say, these really live up to the hype! I’m so impressed and I cook for a family of five every night. They are keeping up with that so well. It’s also so nice to serve right out of them. They are pretty enough and one less thing to clean. They do scratch, but I whipped mashed potatoes in it, so that’s a lot to ask using a hand mixer. The others haven’t so the dishwasher is fine. Seriously don’t worry about these at all...Overall I’m super happy with this purchase and wanted to share. They really are awesome!" — Melissa
A set of gorgeous stemless rainbow wine glasses
Promising review:
"These glasses are beautiful and well made. I love the colors of these glasses. They are not too pigmented. The shape is nice and I believe they are a good fit for both red and white wines. I’m very pleased with this purchase." — Amazon customer
A pack of mesh socks
Promising review:
"These socks are so cute! They arrive well packaged in a resealable pouch. They are adorable with T-strap shoes and can be scrunched around the ankle. The single seam can be worn toward the inside or on the outside. I highly recommend them!" — Tara B.
An ultra-soft nonslip bathroom rug
Promising review:
"My kids raved about this bath mat the moment we put it on the floor. It is incredibly soft and doesn't slip around on the ground. It is a beautiful pattern and for great with our style choice. The mat is a wonderful size and didn't bubble up from being folded in the packaging. It absorbed water nicely and dried out well." — MamaV
A necklace detangling clasp so tangled jewelry can be a thing of the past
Promising review:
"This is my second one! Love it so much since it can keep my necklaces safe and untangled with its strong magnet. Safe me so much time layering all the necklaces I have. Literally takes one second to put on!" — Nichole Li
A cool desktop jewelry organizer that's cactus-shaped
Promising reviews:
"It is perfect!! The right size, cute, sturdy, and fits everything I wanted. Love it!!" — Kat R.
A blow-dryer holder
The actual stand is universal, so it will hold dryers of all sizes and weights.Promising review:
"I LOVE this hair dryer holder. It used to take me 15–20 minutes to dry my hair in the morning. Now it takes me eight because I don't have to put my arms down to rest them anymore. I placed it high on my bathroom wall and tilted the arm down because I wanted to straighten my wavy hair. My hair was sleek and straight because I brushed it while drying, which was so much easier to do without holding the dryer. I'll tell all my friends about this!" — Jon Wagner
A hanging disco ball planter
Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer
🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift.
A four-pack of trendy crop tops
Promising review:
"These were well worth the value. Fit true to size and all the material was thick, not see-through, and sturdy!" — Julia Fisher
A pair dangly skeleton earrings
Promising review:
"Cute! These were a great last minute purchase. Not too heavy." — Jenny
A removable botanical wallpaper
Promising review:
"My husband installed this wallpaper in my home office, and I’m in love!! It’s gorgeous! I was with him while he put it up, and it was a bit difficult at times to align it just right. However, it was easy enough to gently peel off and re-stick to adjust when needed. It has been on the wall for two months now, and there has been no problem with the adhesion." — Christina Adele
A money-saving portable sparkling water maker
This sparkling water maker from Ote comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges used to make the seltzer.Promising review:
"Love this bottle/ soda maker. I am obsessed to fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! — Zeusboomer911
Cute handmade hanging baskets
Snug Life
is a Nevada-based small business that designs and handcrafts macrame home decor! Everything from placemats, shower curtains, hanging shelves, and more.Promising review:
"I love this produce basket! It’s natural, sturdy, well-made, and gives my kitchen a little more character. Fits lots of large onions and tomatoes on the bottom tier, a couple of bags of small potatoes in the second one, and eventually a little potted vine will go in the top. Use a toggle bolt to hang. The baskets are stretchy, too, due to the weave, so you can pack them full!" — Kelly Pate White
A set of reversible candle holders
Promising review:
"I LOVE these candlestick holders! The color is beautiful — a nice, muted rose color that really goes with anything and they have a vintage vibe to them. What I like most is these are versatile so you can use a taper or tea lights. They each came in their own individual box wrapped in tissue paper, which will be nice to store them when not in use. They are a nice weight and feel sturdy. I can't wait to use these for the holidays with some flameless tapers!" — Ashley
A beautiful macrame wall hanging
Promising reviews:
"Love this thing so much! It took me about eight minutes to put together. Easy to hang. I’ve gotten so many complements from people who’ve seen it. Buy it!!" — Tasha
A super cool mushroom glass cup set
BTW, you get two cups in each set and each one holds 8.5 ounces of liquid.Promising review:
"These cups are absolutely adorable. I couldn’t be happier with them...These are great and I get most of my enjoyment from just watching the mushroom take its form with the color of whatever liquid (combo) I use." — Payton Griswold
A paws-itively adorable pair of cat paw oven mitts
These oven mitts come from Cricket & Junebug
, a small biz that creates home products inspired by their two rescued cats!Promising review:
"I really love these oven mitts! The design doesn't impede with grabbing things, they are pretty heat-resistant (can hold a hot pan for longer than 30 seconds), and they have a keychain in case you want to hang them up...If you're looking for cute novelty (but functional) oven mitts, these are a good pair." — Sami
An adorable flower dish brush and holder set
Promising review:
"This item is very cute. Since I am at my kitchen sink multiple times a day, might as well have a cute kitchen sink. This item works well to clean off baked-on messes, etc. I like that it comes with a cute little tray to encourage my family members to put it back where it belongs, haha." — far away
A fluffy crossbody bag
Promising review:
"THE 'IT' BAG. This cross body bag is so nice, the size is great for everyday or travel. The strap is adjustable. The price is right. I have had many compliments when i have carried this bag." — Christine Cerino
A rattan plant stand
This was another impulse purchase of my own doing and it was so worth it! I got the medium size for myself and it's tall, durable, and fills up an empty corner very very nicely. The plant holder is really well made and holds my humongous Birds of Paradise without a budge, so it's definitely worth the price. Kouboo
is a family-owned small biz that produces unique home decor items, all made from natural materials sourced around the world.Promising review:
"I absolutely ADORE this plant stand! It is unbelievably gorgeous, the perfect size, wonderfully sturdy and stable (level feet to the floor) and is solidly built. Color is true to advertised photos. Arrived in excellent condition (was very securely packaged). While I found it a bit pricey, it absolutely delivers in style, function, and quality. Desperately wanting a second one!!! 🤞🏼" — N.M.