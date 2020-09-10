12 Affordable Fashion Brands That Are Slaying The House Dress Trend

You can’t go out to party in your favorite dress right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dress at home. Take, for instance, the “nap dress” trend that has gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to take things up a notch from the nap dress, house dresses are for you ― they’re the upgraded version of loungewear for when you’re sick of living in leggings, pajamas, sweatpants and shorts. Who wouldn’t love that?

The house dress initially came about a century ago and was made to wear while doing household chores, but women are now wearing house dresses to do whatever they please. Check out our list of 12 fashion brands that are slaying the trend. Each pick is under $25, and you’ll be supporting minority-owned brands to boot.

C-Suite

Marli Crowe, the founder and CEO of C-Suite, has launched a loungewear collection called “The New Normal.” This Black-owned brand’s newest plush collection can be transitioned from home to the office — whenever yours opens again.

Ethik Aesthetik

Sanaa Ansari Khan is a second-generation Pakistani American whose brand supports global women’s empowerment initiatives and helps craftswomen make a sustainable income.

Category London

You need good fashion and good vibes at home as well. Category London’s goal is to empower authentic individuality and positivity from the inside out. This Black-owned brand by Sofia Category values both comfort and fashion.

Goddiva

Mina Melikova is an Armenian designer based in the U.K. who has mastered her craft working for well-known fashion designers. Her very first brand, City Goddess, paved way for her to establish Goddiva, a brand with a myriad of maxi, bridesmaids, casual and party dresses.

California Freaks Apparel

This California-inspired lifestyle apparel brand by Ukrainian designer Larissa Martchenko strives to acknowledge people’s different perspectives on the world. To wit, her newest collection is inspired by the classic inkblot test.

Pomelo Fashion

David Jou is a Korean American tech entrepreneur who co-founded this Thailand-based brand with Casey Liang. It is now one of the most successful affordable and in-vogue fashion brands that caters to women globally. Its pretty, playful casual wear and sophisticated workwear outfits validate its tagline: “On trend, online and on-the-go.”

Fashion Nova

California-born Iranian American Richard Saghia launched the e-commerce site Fashion Nova in 2013 by leveraging the power of Instagram. It quickly became a hit with women of different shapes and sizes. You will always find a section on the website called ″$20 and under sale” to make your dress dreams come true.

Indie Go Inspire

Patrice DeLisser is an African American woman with a love for gospel music. After launching Indie Go Worship, a music company that fosters independent Christian recording artists, she set up Indie Go Inspire, a socially conscious fashion company that features the One Voice collection. It sets aside proceeds from every One Voice sale for organizations that fund youth mission trips.

Ever Pretty

Anna Shi lived in Suzhou, China, and immigrated to Canada to fulfill her wildest dreams of living a life of adventure. She eventually became the CEO of Ever Pretty, a brand name that is totally justified.

Sakima Turban

Tamika Bonner’s mission is to present the shoppers with affordable and trendy women’s apparel and accessories. Whoever says donning celebrity-eque dresses means spending a huge chunk of change has clearly never shopped at this Black-owned brand.

Miamasvin

The motto of Miamasvin, founded by Korean businesswoman Young Ran Kim, is “love towards customers.” It follows through, offering customers many elegantly oversized dresses.

Pishii