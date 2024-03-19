Just 31 Things To Make You Look Expensive, While Also Being Thrifty

Popular items from this list include:
- Platform slippers that look just like a pair from Ugg
- A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants
- A milky and natural-looking nail concealer
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A sleeveless bodycon maxi dress
Available in women's sizes XXS–XL and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I have the Skims bodycon as well, and this is a great alternative! The Skims dress is ribbed, and the fabric is thinner and softer, but I don’t think that the Skims dress quality increases proportionally with the higher price point. If I were to purchase another bodycon dress, it would hands down be this one. It hugs my figure beautifully and can be layered and styled for all seasons. It’s one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe!
" — Makayla Curtis
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Available in two colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look, and it cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate me. Definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A pore-clearing cleansing oil
Reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine
, which is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.Promising review:
"This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin. However, my face has never looked better.
After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom, and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light, clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner
to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" — Myshel Cagle
A delightfully chunky oversized scarf
Available in 13 colors.
Promising reviews
: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever.
And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture, which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
"This scarf is exactly what I was looking for and more. Has a beautiful, cashmere feel and looks absolutely chic with every outfit
. Did I mention it kept me extremely warm? 10/10." — Denise
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails
Glamnetic
is a small business that specializes on uniquely-designed, reusable press-on nails. Available in many styles.Promising review:
"I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. They are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments.
The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price.
" — Leslie and Paige
A nail concealer designed to illuminate nails
Available in five shades.
Promising review:
"Wow, what a find! If you’re always bummed with the look of your light color nail polish after a few days, this will not disappoint. This product gives full coverage over stained or discolored nails. Other whites, nudes, or light pink polish always end up looking messy when I do my nails at home. This stuff is magic! It can be used either sheer or with a few coats, and it corrects the dreaded 'smoker’s nails.' It lasts better than the professional manicures I have had. Is it pricey? I say no, based on either wasting your money on subpar polish or paying for a manicure at a salon
. I finally have the perfect product. My nails look goooood." — Nadnor
A hydrating and luminous skin base
Available in four shades.Promising review:
"This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly. Just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus.
I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me, they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin.
I will purchase again!" — DLW
A highly rated pair of hoop earrings
Jewelry is not one of those things I like to splurge on, so when I found this budget-friendly pair, I decided to ~treat myself~. And wow, they look amazing in person! I'm sort of obsessed with this brand in general now (I wore one of their tennis bracelets
to a wedding recently and got so many compliments!) and may finally be able to build up a collection of jewelry staples without going broke. Available in four sizes, four colors, and two metal types.Promising review
: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute
!" — Anna Weir
A sophisticated laptop tote bag
Available in 10 styles.
Promising review:
"It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects
. Still plenty of space. And when you carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend.
" — Su
The Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once-non-believer: you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
An acne-clearing retinoid gel
This is water-based, non-comedogenic, and oil-, alcohol, and fragrance-free.
Note: It's designed for daily use, but since this is a retinoid, start slow and don't jump right into daily application, which may cause irritation. See how your skin handles it and work your way up from there, pairing with a good moisturizer and SPF. Promising review:
"I have had semi-severe acne for the past 10 years and have tried many different things that promise clear skin, but I have never found anything that worked. I even went to the dermatologist a few times and did not see any results with what they prescribed me. Even though I knew this probably would not work as everything does, I tried it out because $14 wasn't too much to waste. Oh boy. I have only used this for about three months, and my skin is COMPLETELY CLEAR!!!! I was literally crying to one of my friends yesterday about how happy I was to be able to do basic things without the pain from my acne distracting me. I haven't had a single pimple in the past month, while I used to get 3–4 a day. I can't believe the day has finally come when I can glide a finger over my skin, and it is completely smooth. I can finally wear makeup. I can sleep on the side of my face. I can wear a mask without changing it from getting acne gunk on it
. I finally beat acne after 10 long years thanks to Differin." — Hailie Perry
A show-stopping cocktail ring set
Available in four colors and ring sizes 5–10.
Promising review
: "First, let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning, I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on, and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable.
The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that, I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price, and I am very pleased
." — tracy k revels
A jewelry-cleaning brush
Twist the bottom of the pen to dispense the fluid and brush onto the gem to clean!Promising review:
"This ring cleaner WORKS. Cleans in less than five minutes!!! For less than $8, THIS PRODUCT IS A STEAL! (compared to more expensive ring cleaners or taking into the store to get cleaned).
Plus, the pen is compact, and you can take it on the go or hide it in your purse. There is no harsh chemical smell either. The process is SO easy. A kid could do it! It’s a twist-up pen — you twist it until the blue product dispenses onto the brush. Then, you swipe the brush onto the diamond areas. I let it sit for about two minutes, then I rinsed my ring clean under water and dried it. TA-DA! My ring was AMAZINGLY CLEAN! You can see the main diamond and even the smaller diamonds sparkle! I didn’t even realize my diamond was cloudy until this product revealed how sparkly it could be!
" — Kayla N.
A set of wispy false eyelashes that are meant to be worn up to 10 days
Available in eight styles and four sizes.Promising review
: "Y’all I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments.
They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use multiple times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." — Katiew
A silky slip dress
Available in women's sizes L–5XL and 48 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"This dress exceeded my expectations (especially coming from Amazon)! Finding a plus-size dress is not a fun task, but this dress made me feel super sexy and was perfect for my friend's semi-formal wedding.
The fabric felt nice and did not look cheap. The only thing is that the fabric wrinkles easily, even if it’s been hung up for a while. Overall, I loved this and would highly recommend it." — Erica
A two-pack of teeth-whitening pens
Promising reviews:
"This product actually works! I’ve smoked for over 30 years, and my teeth have never been more white!
I think I’ve tried everything out there. I have finally found something that works. ! I will be sticking with this one!!!!" — MattK
"I’ve tried the toothpaste and strips, and they either didn’t work or made my teeth sensitive. This stuff has been the best. Easy, effective, and doesn’t make my teeth sensitive!
" — Bsk
A slouchy matching lounge set
Available in women's sizes S–XL and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"The material feel and weight are very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action
. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" — Michelle Ramirez
A battery-operated fabric shaver
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries
! They're not
included.Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets.
It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." — Kayla foulk
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." — Niki
An effortlessly chic handmade wooden hair fork
Something Minty is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique designed hair clip claws, barrettes, and earrings. Available in four styles and two sizes.Promising review
: "Really love this, super nice and smooth with a pretty way of curving. Love the simple wood look and looks good quality and goes with everything. Many ways to put your hair up with it. I like how long it is because I have very long hair." — batsheva goldfein
Oversized square sunnies
Available in 13 lens colors.
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 23 colors.Promising reviews:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." — Gabi B
A pair of faux leather shorts
Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist, thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping
. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. In the fall and winter, they go great over tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep
! Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and six colors.Promising review:
"I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara.
Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" — Jaimelee Calvello
A pair of platform slippers
Available in women's sizes 5–10 and in two colors.Promising review:
"These are so cute and perfect! They are comfortable and true to size! My expectations were beyond met! I have been sharing the link to these to so many people already!!!! I have returned my Tazz Uggs (not true to size and expensive) and will buy more of these instead!
" — Lineth L.
A luxe velvet V-neck maxi dress
Available in women's sizes 0–30 and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"This is [very similar to a] Jenny Yoo dress and it's absolutely perfect. Quality is on par with more expensive brands. Not cheap like I expected. I wore it for family pictures and am keeping it to hopefully wear again because I love it so much!!! Don't spend a couple hundred dollars on this same style, buy this one!
" — KymberlyJanelle
A pack of six pearly hair clips
Promising review:
"I've gotten so many compliments on these. Such an easy way to jazz up a look. The bobby pin style are very sturdy and can actually hold a lot of hair in place
. I've worn them several times and they've been tumbled around in my purse for days and no pearls have come loose or fallen off. Highly recommend." — R.Lien
A lightweight water lip tint
This can be used as a blush too. Available in three shades.Promising review
: "I used to manage a Benefit Cosmetics boutique and I can say this is 100% comparable to BeneTint
The sheerness is natural looking but not invisible, and the color lasts a work day. Not heavy like a power blush that sits on top of the skin. No breakouts!" — Katie Stober
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike shoe
Available in women's sizes 4–10.5 and seven colors.Promising reviews:
"I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them
. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court
"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!!
They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in, I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel
. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika
A faux leather double circle belt
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 10 styles.
Promising review:
"This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans, and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt.
I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." — Everyday Teacher Style
A Fossil watch
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling! Available in other colors.Promising review:
"I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch
, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie
Slip-on mules stylish
Available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors.
Promising reviews:
"Purchased to test as a [swap] for the Madewell Gemma mule. I absolutely love the shoes!
I feel like they will stretch when I wear them a few more times, which my narrow feet can’t really afford, but for the price of these compared to Madewell, I’ll live with." — Briana Favors
"I really love these shoes. I’ve been eyeing the Madewell Gemma mules for months, but stumbled upon these and decided to take a chance. These are super comfortable and easy to walk in
." — Hannah Newsome