9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

They're lightweight, have great battery life and work great.

On Assignment For HuffPost

A new laptop is guaranteed to cost around $1,000, right? It can, and in some cases, it costs more. But if you’re not looking for anything super fancy, there are tons of less expensive options out there.

(And if you’re looking for a way to decompress or get some writing done without being tempted to get sucked into work, you probably shouldn’t be using your work laptop for personal use.)

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the new grad in your life or you’re headed to college soon and want to find a high-quality laptop that won’t break the bank, consider shopping these 9 options, all available at Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A super-durable Chromebook
If you’re looking for a laptop that can survive spills and falls, look no further than this $98 11.6” Chromebook, which has metal-reinforced corners. Made with school in mind, this laptop makes it easy to stream and access textbooks, tests, and more — plus it has an impressively long battery life.
$98 at Walmart (originally $225)
2
Walmart
A touch-screen laptop
This Chromebook “Flip” has a 360-degree hinge that enables different modes and gives you the ability to study or work with whatever orientation you like best. This 12-inch laptop has a touchscreen and comes with a stylus if you prefer to write by hand once in a while.
$299 at Walmart (originally $350)
3
Walmart
An ulta-slim notebook
This super-slim 14.1” Gateway laptop is fast with a “crystal clear” picture and high-quality audio. It’s also available in four fun colors including black, gold, green and silver.
$499 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A sleek laptop with 10 hours of battery life
Don’t want to worry about plugging into an outlet all the time? Try this 15.6” Intel laptop boasts 10 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, and when you do need to plug in, you can go from 0 to 50% charge in 45 minutes. It weighs under four pounds, also comes with one year of Microsoft Office included.
$249 at Walmart (originally $309)
5
Walmart
A super affordable Dell Chromebook
There are Mac people and then there are PC people, and if you fancy yourself a PC person and want one of the most inexpensive laptops out there, this 11.6”, $49 Dell Chromebook is a great option. No, it’s not anything fancy, but it will get the job done without breaking the bank.
$39.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A refurbished MacBook Pro
If you’re in the market for a MacBook but don’t want to pay the hefty price tag, Walmart has some great refurbished options, including this 13.3” MacBook Pro with a 1280 x 800 resolution which makes for a bright, vivid display. This MacBook also comes with a Bluetooth mouse, black case and wireless headset, too.
$249 at Walmart (originally $279)
7
Walmart
A lightweight Microsoft Surface laptop
This laptop only weighs 2.45 pounds, which, for perspective, weighs less than a 12-week old kitten. This 12.4” laptop also has a multi-touch surface (in other words, it has touchscreen capabilities), as well as a full-size keyboard and large precision trackpad.
$579 at Walmart (originally $699)
8
Walmart
A compact Samsung laptop
This light laptop from Samsung, which provides 12.5 hours of battery life, will meet all your basic laptop needs. It’s fast, it’s efficient, it will get the job done — and most importantly, you won’t have to spend a lot of money on it.
$119 at Walmart (originally $229)
9
Walmart
A refurbished HP notebook
If you’re looking for a fancier computer, this refurbished HP notebook is a great choice. With a 15.6” screen and a sleek design, you’ll get all the perks of an HP laptop without the hefty cost.
$399 at Walmart
