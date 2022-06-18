9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

A new laptop is guaranteed to cost around $1,000, right? It can, and in some cases, it costs more. But if you’re not looking for anything super fancy, there are tons of less expensive options out there.

(And if you’re looking for a way to decompress or get some writing done without being tempted to get sucked into work, you probably shouldn’t be using your work laptop for personal use.)

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the new grad in your life or you’re headed to college soon and want to find a high-quality laptop that won’t break the bank, consider shopping these 9 options, all available at Walmart.

