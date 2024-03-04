30 Affordable 'Little Treats' Under $30 That Our Editors Bought For Themselves

Amazon

A cozy self-warming pet bed

This cozy bed was a treat for my cat, Bee, but seeing her enjoy it so much makes it a treat for myself, too. This pet bed is surprisingly affordable given how popular it is and how cool its features are. It's designed to reflect pets' body heat using the same technology as mylar space blankets, so your pet will be warm and cozy, no electricity required. I have to admit I was skeptical it would actually do this before buying it, but once I saw how obsessed Bee was with it — she now chooses this over my bed and her other cat beds — it's clear to me that there's some magic to it. I can also feel how warm it keeps her when I put my hand underneath her while she's in it. It's covered in faux lambswool for extra comfy softness, and frankly I want one for myself. It's available in multiple sizes and in round or rectangular styles, so it can accommodate small and medium sized dogs, too.