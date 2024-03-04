30 Affordable 'Little Treats' Under $30 That Our Editors Bought For Themselves

We all deserve little treats. They help brighten up stressful afternoons at work, long errands and general everyday life while letting us pamper ourselves just a little bit. “Little treat culture” has gone viral on TikTok for just this reason.
Part of the beauty of little treats is that they’re little. They are not meant to be big splurges that rock your budget. Instead, they’re reminders to enjoy the little pleasures in life, whether that’s perfectly soft socks, a luxurious new hand cream or a cute little figurine for your desk.
We asked HuffPost editors what delightful little treats they’ve bought for themselves lately, and they did not disappoint. Read on for some of their gems, all of which are under $30 (with some costing no more than $4), including a fascinating twist-to-shred chicken shredder, a surprising number of Mrs. Meyer’s products (we’re not mad about it) and a magnesium-packed body serum stick.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.