Getty Images New York Fashion Week 2023 street style

Style vultures like myself have had their eyes peeled all week long as well-dressed models, influencers, journalists and fashion insiders from around the world descended on the Big Apple to partake in New York Fashion Week. Quite a few trends have popped to the top, including gauzy sheer fabrics, colorful accessories and all-green everything. But there’s one trend that cropped up all over this year’s NYFW street style scene: the long, structured coat.

This kind of tailored, knee- or floor-length coat has long been the preferred style of the Olsen twins, but this year it’s crossed over to the whole fashion set. And while the Olsens usually keep their color palette neutral and streamlined, the street scene is showing a whole range of variations on the theme. Bold colors, patterns, vintage-inspired textures and unexpected fabrics like leather are bringing a breath of fresh air to this classic look.

Getty Images Guests arriving at New York Fashion Week

The variety of fabrics available makes this a surprisingly great transitional look. A wool or heavy poly-blend can keep you warm on colder days, while a leather, suede or cotton-blend variation will help to ease you into warmer temperatures. This style of coat is effortlessly chic and elegant, but there’s something surprisingly downtown and cool about it. There’s room to play with your personal style and edge it up, and it will remain a good investment because it will always be in style. And, though it may feel strange to buy a coat toward the end of the season (if you can call mid-February that), it’s actually a great time to make a purchase because so many are on sale.

Below, we’ve rounded up an assortment of beautiful coats inspired by those worn by the humans of New York Fashion Week. They’re available at a range of accessible price points, so you can enjoy the look without dropping Loewe or The Row amounts of cash. Pick one up for yourself and join the masses in looking absolutely fabulous.

