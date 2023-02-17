Style vultures like myself have had their eyes peeled all week long as well-dressed models, influencers, journalists and fashion insiders from around the world descended on the Big Apple to partake in New York Fashion Week. Quite a few trends have popped to the top, including gauzy sheer fabrics, colorful accessories and all-green everything. But there’s one trend that cropped up all over this year’s NYFW street style scene: the long, structured coat.
This kind of tailored, knee- or floor-length coat has long been the preferred style of the Olsen twins, but this year it’s crossed over to the whole fashion set. And while the Olsens usually keep their color palette neutral and streamlined, the street scene is showing a whole range of variations on the theme. Bold colors, patterns, vintage-inspired textures and unexpected fabrics like leather are bringing a breath of fresh air to this classic look.
The variety of fabrics available makes this a surprisingly great transitional look. A wool or heavy poly-blend can keep you warm on colder days, while a leather, suede or cotton-blend variation will help to ease you into warmer temperatures. This style of coat is effortlessly chic and elegant, but there’s something surprisingly downtown and cool about it. There’s room to play with your personal style and edge it up, and it will remain a good investment because it will always be in style. And, though it may feel strange to buy a coat toward the end of the season (if you can call mid-February that), it’s actually a great time to make a purchase because so many are on sale.
Below, we’ve rounded up an assortment of beautiful coats inspired by those worn by the humans of New York Fashion Week. They’re available at a range of accessible price points, so you can enjoy the look without dropping Loewe or The Row amounts of cash. Pick one up for yourself and join the masses in looking absolutely fabulous.
If you're a designer junkie, then take a look at Madewell's incredibly faithful adaptation of Isabel Marant's popular shirt jacket. It's available in standard sizing from XSS to XXL and plus sizes from 1X to 3X. Made with brushed, recycled wool bouclé, it has a windowpane design with slouchy drop shoulders and a long shirttail hem. It also features side welt pockets and four front patch pockets.
Available in red or honey in standard and petite sizing from XXS to XXL, it's beautifully tailored, with contrasting button detailing at the wrists and a double-breasted silhouette and closure. It is designed to hit knee length, but if you want a longer or more oversized vibe you can size up.
If you trust yourself enough to wear a white coat, then you have to get your hands on this relaxed twill coat from H&M. It is designed with wide notched lapels, welt front pockets, raglan sleeves and a removable tie belt. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
I can't stop thinking about this graphic wool coat from Boden. It has vintage vibes and yet somehow also feels modern and up-to-date. It has a relaxed but structured silhouette and features an assortment of colors without feeling too out there or wild. It's available in sizes 2 to 20/22 and will dress up even the most casual of looks.
Do not sleep on this soft, smooth and buttery vegan faux leather. It looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. It has a peak lapel collar that you can stand up for a jaunty look, a hidden button closure and a belt tie. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
This elegant, timeless plaid coat is giving me Downton Abbey vibes. It has a relaxed, collarless style with dropped shoulders and a curved hem that add a bit of slouchy ease without looking sloppy or undone. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
Hop on the green trend with this bright, kicky and fun green coat. It has peak lapels, a longline silhouette and button closures. The wool fabric will keep you nice and cozy, and it'll look just as great over a casual outfit as it will over a party dress. Get it in sizes 0 to 14.
If you're feeling brave and bold, this is the coat for you. It has a traditional trench silhouette but is made with viscose fabric that is versatile and perfect for layering, making it easy to wear all year round. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
Get ready to be the best dressed in the room with this faux leather jacket from ASOS. It has a notch collar and button plackets that have an almost '60s mod feel without being overly retro. It's edgy and modern but with a classic longline, trench-style silhouette. It's available in sizes S to XL.
If you want a lighter, mid-weight coat, check out this linen option from Alex Mill. It's an elegant menswear-inspired coat with buttoned cuffs, a breast pocket, three front flap pockets that add a ton of visual interest and buttons throughout. It's available in XS-L.
Available in green or black, this wool coat is as warm and cozy as it is incredibly stylish. It has a button-up front and shallow pockets and was designed to accommodate all bust sizes. Get it in sizes S to L.
Made with a recycled poly-wool blend fabric, this devastatingly chic and classic coat is available in four colors, though there's something extra special about the red coat. It has a lapel collar, belted tie and cozy pockets. Available in sizes XXS to 4XL.
Available in five colors in sizes XS to L, this timeless belted wool coat will serve you for years to come. It is made with rich, thick and lush wool fabric and has a double-breasted silhouette and a matching tie belt along with three concealed button closures.
Channel the Olsen sisters with this longline tailored black and white speckled coat. Throw it on over track pants or elevate work or party attire without being overly formal. It has padded shoulders, a notch collar and a double-breasted silhouette. It's available in sizes XS to L.
Want that structured coat vibe in an even more transitional and eccentric silhouette? Try out this sleeveless wool-blend felt vest. Available in taupe and dark grey, this vest puts a fun spin on the traditional wool coat but is still tailored and high-end enough to feel put together and classic. Get it in sizes XXS to L.
Available in black tweed or a reddish-orange, this double-breasted coat is an absolute beauty. It's refined and polished, but couldn't be easier to wear. It has a whiff of the 1980s but feels incredibly timeless. Available in sizes XS to L.