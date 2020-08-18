HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Getty / Etsy We found alternatives to custom letter necklaces that are more affordable than Michelle Obama's "VOTE" necklace.

Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a fashion statement.

Her latest internet-breaking message came in the form of a 14-karat gold “VOTE” necklace the former first lady wore during her speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Searches for Obama’s necklace later sent the internet ablaze. As HuffPost previously reported, the necklace is designed by ByChari, a Black-owned jewelry brand, and retails starting at $295. It comes in three colors, and you can adjust the length and letter sizes — even add diamonds.

BYCHARI The "VOTE" necklace Michelle Obama wore during the Democratic National Convention is from ByChari, a Black-owned jewelry brand, and retails for $295.

The former First Lady has a record of making headlines for her fashion choices — inspiring trends and advocating for young designers. The “Becoming” author even talks in her book about how fashion became a vehicle for conveying important messages during her time in the White House — and it appears that sentiment hasn’t changed.

Obama’s “VOTE” necklace is a stunning accessory that serves as a not-so-subtle reminder to those around you to get out and vote.

We’re obsessed with this necklace, and adding it to your collection is a great opportunity to support a creator of color. However, if that’s a little outside your budget, we found some similar alternatives that you can wear to send the same message.

Many of these finds come from small businesses on Etsy that will allow you to personalize the jewelry with custom engravings or stamps, too. That includes the Etsy shop The Pink Locket — one of our favorite Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops.