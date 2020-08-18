HuffPost Finds

Here Are Affordable Lookalikes To Michelle Obama's "VOTE" Necklace

The necklace the former first lady wore for her DNC speech retails for $295. If you like the look but don't have that much to spend right now, here are some affordable alternatives.

We found alternatives to custom letter necklaces that are more affordable than Michelle Obama's "VOTE" necklace.
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a fashion statement.

Her latest internet-breaking message came in the form of a 14-karat gold “VOTE” necklace the former first lady wore during her speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Searches for Obama’s necklace later sent the internet ablaze. As HuffPost previously reported, the necklace is designed by ByChari, a Black-owned jewelry brand, and retails starting at $295. It comes in three colors, and you can adjust the length and letter sizes — even add diamonds.

The "VOTE" necklace Michelle Obama wore during the Democratic National Convention is from&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/324p7YE" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">ByChari</a>, a Black-owned jewelry brand, and retails&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/324p7YE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">for $295</a>.&nbsp;
The former First Lady has a record of making headlines for her fashion choices — inspiring trends and advocating for young designers. The “Becoming” author even talks in her book about how fashion became a vehicle for conveying important messages during her time in the White House — and it appears that sentiment hasn’t changed.

Obama’s “VOTE” necklace is a stunning accessory that serves as a not-so-subtle reminder to those around you to get out and vote.

We’re obsessed with this necklace, and adding it to your collection is a great opportunity to support a creator of color. However, if that’s a little outside your budget, we found some similar alternatives that you can wear to send the same message.

Many of these finds come from small businesses on Etsy that will allow you to personalize the jewelry with custom engravings or stamps, too. That includes the Etsy shop The Pink Locket — one of our favorite Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops.

Take a look below:

1
Grace Personalized
Etsy
Find this dainty custom letter necklace for $40 in silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths on Etsy. Customize the letters to make a bold statement.
2
Anethum Jewelry
Etsy
Find these VOTE Earrings for $68 (left) in brass, silver, gold and rose gold or these VOTE Stud Earrings for $42 in silver or gold (right) on Etsy.
3
The Pink Locket
Etsy
Find this hand-stamped gold bar name necklace (left) for $56 and this 14-karat gold-filled name plate gold bar necklace (right) for $52 on Etsy. Each one is customizable.
4
Michelle Mach
Etsy
Find this Vote Ring for $10 on Etsy.
5
SNDJ
Etsy
Find this personalized custom necklace for $23 in silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths on Etsy.
6
Nectar Jewelry Co
Etsy
Find these Vote Beaded Letter Earrings for $8 in silver or gold on Etsy.
7
Gold Hill Jewelry
Etsy
Find this gold custom dangle necklace for $43 (left) and this gold custom side necklace for $42 (right) in silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths Etsy.
8
esdesigns
Etsy
Find these set of four Personalized Initial Stacking Rings for $64 in silver or gold on Etsy.
9
SilverBySwan
Etsy
Find this customized initial necklace for $37 in black, silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths on Etsy.
10
Sarah B Handcrafted
Etsy
Find this "vote" necklace for $40 in various lengths on Etsy.
11
Nicolemini Art
Etsy
Find this custom letter necklace for $25 in silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths on Etsy.
12
Caitlyn Minimalist
Etsy
Find these Custom Name Rings for $22 in silver, gold and rose gold on Etsy.
13
Gvantsas Fine Designs
Etsy
Find this customizable letter necklace for $185 in silver, gold and rose gold in various lengths on Etsy.
14
Harper Lee Jewelry
Etsy
Find this "Vote" pewter horizontal bar necklace for $22 in various lengths on Etsy.
