Last Minute-Trip? We Found Walmart's Most Affordable Luggage

These highly rated bags make living out of a suitcase look good.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Walmart
If your Instagram is populated with photos of far-flung vacations and you’re experiencing major FOMO, there’s only one solution: to embark on a little getaway of your own. Maybe you can’t just jaunt off to Europe (or hey, maybe you can), but even a weekend trip somewhere a few hours away can serve as a reset.

No matter what destination you have in mind, you’re going to need some luggage — and luckily, a new carry-on or a whole three-piece set doesn’t have to be pricy. There are lots of options at Walmart that deliver on both functionality and style while still leaving your bank account flush enough to actually enjoy your trip. Ahead, find 12 highly-rated options for both adults and kids.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Protege five-piece set
A full five-piece luggage set for under $150 is truly a bargain, but you won’t be sacrificing on quality with this set; it has a stellar 4.3-star rating across 230 reviews. Two pieces in the set are carry-on bags while the other three offer enough space for longer trips.
$128 at Walmart (originally $149)
2
Walmart
iFly two-piece set
There will be no mistaken luggage at baggage claim with this cotton candy-hued duo, which consists of a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch bag that’s meant to be checked. With a 4.7-star rating and over 26,000 reviews, the set is a colorful and crowd-pleasing option.
$169 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Badgley Mischka Grace three-piece set
Yes, you can get designer luggage at Walmart. If style is what you’re after, this vintage-inspired set is right up your alley. It’s giving weekend in Paris vibes — even if you’re just going down to the shore.
$229.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Joinatre hardshell four-piece set
Each suitcase in this four-piece set (consisting of an 18-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch valise) has expandable zipper detailing to give that few precious inches more of space when you need it. The wheels spin a full 360 degrees, so no matter which way you’re sprinting through the airport, your suitcase will be ready for it. Each piece also has a password lock to ensure your valuables stay safe.
$189.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Zimtown 20-inch hardshell spinner suitcase
If you just need one new suitcase and not a full set, this five-star option is a reliable pick. It has all the features many look for in a suitcase: a sturdy exterior, TSA lock, and silent spinner wheels. Besides dark blue, it’s available in five other colors.
$64.99 at Walmart (originally $149.99)
6
Walmart
Protege two-piece set
Not everyone is into the hardside luggage that has taken over baggage claim the past several years. This pretty turquoise “soft” set consists of a 21-inch and a 25-inch rolling suitcase, each with expandable main compartment that can provide up to two inches of additional space, in addition to push-button telescoping handles and four 360-degree spinner wheels for seamless maneuverability.
$76 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Children’s two-piece hardside set
Your little one will feel like a grown-up traveler with their very own rolling suitcase (or two). This set consists of one 12-inch and one 16-inch rounded rolling bag, and has three playful prints to choose from. (Bonus: they’re all currently on sale).
$65.85 at Walmart (originally $120.15)
8
Walmart
It Luggage hardshell carry-on
It’s so worth it to avoid checking your luggage if you’re able to. Sticking with a carry-on for short trips will help you do just that. The side and top handles on this 21-inch bag make it easy to lift into overhead compartments and the hardside exterior offers extra protection. This stylish option has 4.4 stars and 259 reviews.
$62 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Heys America recycled hardshell suitcase
This roomy suitcase is almost 50% off right now. Even better? The icy blue exterior shell of the 26-inch bag is made from recycled water bottles. It also comes with cushioned top and side handles and 360-degree spinner wheels.
$169.99 at Walmart (originally $319.99)
10
Walmart
Protege three-piece set with duffle bag
Sometimes the most helpful type of luggage is a duffle bag that you can throw over your shoulder. With this set, you get exactly that, along with a smaller 14-inch overnight bag and a 24-inch carry-on suitcase — all for under $35. This set has a 4-star rating and 620 customer reviews.
$34.77 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Traveler’s Club children’s luggage set
Between the carry-on suitcase, backpack, and overnight bag, this youthful set has the bases covered for wherever your little traveler is heading. It even comes with a neck pillow — perfect for both flights and long car rides — and a pint-sized luggage tag.
$60.99 at Walmart
12
Walmart
Protege rolling collapsible travel duffle
Can’t decide between a rolling suitcase or a duffle bag? Luckily, this bag is both. The main compartment is roomy enough for several outfits and there are lots of little pockets for odds and ends. This sturdy option also boasts a 4.5-star rating and 184 reviews.
$20.98 at Walmart

