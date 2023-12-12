Affordable 'Quiet Luxury' Gifts For Your Friend Who's Secretly Fancy

As much as we’d love to go all out for our loved ones during the holiday season, staying on budget is imperative lest we have major regrets come the new year. Luckily, there are a lot of beautiful, high-quality gifts available that are thoughtful and non-junky but won’t break the bank. This is essential especially when shopping for your secretly fancy friend — you know the kind. The one that sneaks off to facials during a lunch break, loves to splurge on good Champagne and can’t resist a designer trinket here and there.

Shopping for this kind of individual can feel daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best relatively affordable “quiet luxury” gifts that money can buy. They look and feel like they’re way more expensive than they actually are and will make your luxury-loving pal feel seen and spoiled. Take a look and pick up a few delightfully sophisticated wares for your loved ones, and perhaps a bauble or two for yourself.

Advertisement