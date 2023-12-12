Affordable 'Quiet Luxury' Gifts For Your Friend Who's Secretly Fancy

These elegant gifts won’t break your budget.
A <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?sid=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2Fleather%2Fvegan-saddle-bag" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Quince vegan leather saddle bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12509-265720-219034?sid=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quince.com%2Fwomen%2Fleather%2Fvegan-saddle-bag" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Quince vegan leather saddle bag</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fchocolate-caviar-tin.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Russ &#x26; Daughters chocolate caviar tin" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catbirdnyc.com%2Fchocolate-caviar-tin.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Russ & Daughters chocolate caviar tin</a> and a <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftech-organizer" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Calpak tech organizer." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?sid=657327e2e4b05e622ea386f6&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Ftech-organizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Calpak tech organizer.</a>
A Quince vegan leather saddle bag, Russ & Daughters chocolate caviar tin and a Calpak tech organizer.

As much as we’d love to go all out for our loved ones during the holiday season, staying on budget is imperative lest we have major regrets come the new year. Luckily, there are a lot of beautiful, high-quality gifts available that are thoughtful and non-junky but won’t break the bank. This is essential especially when shopping for your secretly fancy friend — you know the kind. The one that sneaks off to facials during a lunch break, loves to splurge on good Champagne and can’t resist a designer trinket here and there.

Shopping for this kind of individual can feel daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best relatively affordable “quiet luxury” gifts that money can buy. They look and feel like they’re way more expensive than they actually are and will make your luxury-loving pal feel seen and spoiled. Take a look and pick up a few delightfully sophisticated wares for your loved ones, and perhaps a bauble or two for yourself.

1
Huckberry
A set of two Huckberry Whiskey Peaks Mt. Rainier whiskey glasses
Know someone who loves the great outdoors and enjoys their whiskey? Then you can't go wrong with these cool whiskey glasses. They feature some of the world's most famous mountain peaks to add a bit of flair to the everyday drinking experience.
$30 at Huckberry
2
Catbird
A Russ & Daughters chocolate caviar tin
Caviar is as luxe as it gets and generally outside my price point, but if your pal is a chocolate lover, these caviar chocolates from Russ & Daughters are a delightful and joy-inducing alternative to the real deal. The iconic tin alone is worth this little beauty.
$9 at Catbird
3
Williams Sonoma
A Williams Sonoma x Billy Reid oyster knife
Is there anything more luxurious than owning your very own oyster-shucking knife? Not only is the act of eating your oysters decadent and sophisticated, but this knife is as beautiful to behold as it is functional.
$29.95 at Williams Sonoma
4
Etsy
A personalized leather passport holder from Etsy
If you've got a world traveler on your hands, then you are definitely going to want to upgrade their passport holder to this timeless, chic and elegant option from Etsy seller LifetimeLeatherCo. It's available in a range of colors.
$33.98+ at Etsy
5
Quince
A Quince vegan leather saddlebag purse
Who doesn't want a lovely new bag for the season? This faux leather option from Quince looks way more expensive than it is. It has a traditional saddlebag silhouette and it's made with pebbled vegan leather.
$39.90 at Quince
6
Courant
The Courant Catch:1 Essentials charging station
This simple and attractive wireless charger has a slim, low profile that is weighted so it doesn't slip off surfaces. It is made with Belgian linen with a durable coating that is as chic as it is durable. It's an extremely elegant way to charge your smartphone. It's available in four different colors.
$34 at Courant (regularly $40)
7
Amazon
A Boy Smells Cashmere Kush candle
When I'm in need of a fresh new candle, I always turn to LGBTQ-owned brand Boy Smells. Their fresh, innovative scents and gorgeous vessels look always look and smell elegant. This magnum-size candle is a great holiday gift for one of your in-laws, a BFF or partner. It has notes of bergamot, black currant, cardamom, peony, peach blossom, rose, vanilla, cedarwood and jasmine rice. It’s romantic, smell like a dream and is a little bit cheeky.
$38 at Amazon
8
J.Crew
J.Crew cashmere trouser socks
You better believe these cuties are in my shopping cart. I love treating myself to cashmere socks during cold weather, and there's a good chance a pair of luxurious socks would be a great stocking stuffer for the luxe lover in. your life. They're available in nine colors.
$29.50 at J.Crew (regularly $59.50)
9
Sephora
Augustinus Bader eye patches
It doesn't get much more luxurious than Augustinus Bader skin care products, and these eye patches are a great way for themto try the brand out without burning through too much of your cash. They are infused with a nourishing blend of ingredients that hydrate, plump, brighten and repair the skin.
$22 at Sephora
10
Calpak
A Calpak tech organizer
Available in 14 different colors and patterns, Calpak's tech organizer keeps your cables, cords and chargers tangle-free while you're on the move. It's perfect for anyone who loves to travel or someone who works remotely. These cases have multiple interior pockets, soft padding to keep electronics safe and mesh panels for easy visibility.
$38 at Calpak
11
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Marizia candle holder
If your friend has a flair for the dramatic, then check out these beautiful and dramatic taper candle holders at Anthro. They come in three sizes so you can find the one that best fits your budget and pal's vibes.
$19.60+ at Anthropologie
12
Crate&Barrel
Crate & Barrel's Hayes black marble board
If your pal loves to entertain, then they can never have too many cheese platters. This beauty is made with polished black marble that gives it a minimalist, elegant aesthetic. From cheese to fruits, meats and beyond, this is the perfect vessel for all their fave snack foods.
$29.95 at Crate & Barrel
13
Amazon
W&P Porter glass water bottle and protective silicone sleeve
Everyone needs a good reusable bottle, and I am a big fan of glass bottles. They're great for the environment and aesthetically pleasing, like this one from W&P Porter. it's available in a range of colors and patterns, is surprisingly lightweight and comes with a silicone sleeve.
$27.78 at Amazon
14
Amazon
The Sunday Riley Jewel Box kit
Jewel box indeed! This set from Sunday Riley includes three of their skin care bestsellers: Good Genes, C.E.O. serum and Luna Oil. Good Genes is a lactic acid serum that exfoliates and brightens skin, Luna Oil contains retinols that help to reduce signs of aging and encourage skin cell turnover and C.E.O. is a vitamin C serum that can help revitalize skin. These travel-sized goodies are perfect for anyone trying them out for the first time and the skin care devotee in your life.
$36 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A ring light and tripod stand
Perfect for the content creator or simply anyone who wants to look great while on FaceTime, this 10-inch ring light and tripod stand will make them look absolutely fabulous. It has three color modes, 10 brightness options and an adjustable clamp.
$29.99 at Amazon
16
Target
An Olive & June nail polish mani prep set
Who doesn't want an easy way to keep their nails tidy and looking their best from the comfort of home? This five-piece set from Olive & June went viral during the height of the pandemic and it's easy to see why. It has everything your pal needs to keep their claws looking on point.
$20.49 at Target
17
The Sill
The Sill's Isabella planter
These delightfully tiny planters are perfect for someone with a green thumb and a small space. You can get one of 23 different colors and finishes, though this rose gold option is pretty luxe, if you ask me. The planter is handmade with food-grade porcelain and includes a drainage hole and matching water saucer.
$34 at The Sill

