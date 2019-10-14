HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Many of us have benefited from a good massage at some point, whether you’re a dedicated athlete or a member of the 9-to-5 workforce. But those trips to the chiropractor or massage therapist aren’t cheap — especially if you need them regularly.

Maybe you’ve heard of massage guns before and wondered if they’re really worth the hype. Their recent rise in popularity has made this type of muscle relief way more accessible to the masses. If you’re interested in trying one of these products out, we found four massage guns on sale right now worth browsing.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost's sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Vortix Muscle Massager

With six adjustable speeds and three different attachments, this small but mighty massage gun gives you the power to bring sweet relief to nearly every muscle in your body. This bad boy increases lymphatic flow and reduces lactic acid buildup to help with muscle fatigue, soreness, stiffness and spasms.

Usually, this high-end massager would set you back $400, but you can get it on sale right now for only $170. That’s more than 50% off.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Heroproof BFGun X300 HyperDrive Percussive Therapy Muscle Massager

Designed with the workout fanatic in mind, this massager provides real-time pain relief from sports- or exercise-related strains and injuries. The HyperDrive Percussive technology promotes faster growth and repair of tissues by providing concentrated, rapid and short-duration pulses. The product also comes with a five-massager attachment to target different body areas. It’s basically like a personal masseuse inside of a small, handheld machine.

Typically, this ultra-efficient massager retails for $300, but you can snag it right now for $260.

HuffPost x StackCommerce Vortix Muscle Massager 2.0

Meet the Vortix’s older sibling: the Vortix 2.0. This model comes in an even more sleek and discreet design, making it the ultimate portable form of pain relief. With four adjustable speeds and four different attachments, the new design improves upon the first edition in little ways that will have you exhaling a deep sigh of relief.

While this cool massage gun normally retails at $200, you can get it now for just $175.

HuffPost x StackCommerce TimTam PowerMassager

This particular model was designed in consultation with massage professionals and delivers up to 2,500 strokes per minute, allowing you to target the muscles that need the most attention and treat them to a deep massage for up to 40 continuous minutes. It’s also portable and incredibly quiet.

Normally, this massage gun would cost you $250, but you can get it right now for just $200, saving you 20%.

