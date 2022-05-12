Shopping

11 Affordable Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Because it's officially patio season.

As the days get longer and warmer, we’ve got one thing on our minds: Spending more time outside. Whether you have a big backyard with a sprawling deck, a small urban balcony, a front porch that needs a little love or a big back patio, investing in the right furniture sets and accessories is key.

There’s just one problem: Outdoor furniture tends to get pricey. Luckily, there are plenty of high-quality items at Walmart that won’t break the bank. Here are 11 of our favorite outdoor furniture sets and accessories.

1
Walmart
A wicker sectional dining set
If you want to host your friends and family all summer long, look no further than this ultra-comfortable wicker sectional, counter table and duo of stools. In addition to being affordable, this wicker sectional diner set is weather resistant and can seat up to seven people.
$897 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A battery-operated glass lantern
Want to add a little ambiance to your outdoor space? This natural wood and glass lantern with a removable candle will look great on a dining table, staircase or anywhere else you want to add a bit of light and character.
$39.93 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A wood-burning fire pit
Nothing says summer nights quite like a wood-burning fire pit, and this lightweight, easy-to-assemble one is an excellent option. Worried about safety? This one comes with a spark screen, and will keep you warm well into fall.
$35 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A set of cushioned rocking chairs
Rocking chairs are the ideal summer spot to chat and sip lemonade, and this comfy cushioned set will get the job done. With wide armrests and fade-resistant fabric, you’ll have a hard time finding reasons to spend time inside this summer.
$194 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A zero gravity porch swing
Everyone loves a good porch swing, and luckily you don’t have to actually have a porch to add it to your outdoor space—a deck or backyard works just fine. Each swing set comes with a pillow and reclines independently to five possible positions.
$249 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A sofa with nesting tables
This comfortable outdoor set includes a three-cushion sofa and two marble finished tile top nesting tables and a patio cover, perfect for summer entertaining and lounging.
$698 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A festive outdoor rug
A rug can add both coziness and an air of festivity to an outdoor space, and this palm leaf printed one is the ultimate way to achieve that goal. In addition to a fun, tropical pattern, this rug is made from durable, weather-resistant materials and is great for high-traffic areas.
$57 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A contemporary celestial rug
Looking for a different vibe for your outdoor rug? This blue one is so chic you’ll want it inside, too—and don’t worry, it’s perfectly appropriate to use inside, too! Designed to stand up to the elements and available in 14 sizes, this will surely be your new favorite outdoor accessory.
$86.30 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A boho wicker egg chair
Outfit your outdoor space with some serious Coastal Grandma vibes by snagging this boho wicker egg chair. You’ve probably seen the hanging egg chairs — and we’re the first to admit that those look a little precarious — but this one is nice and stationary, without taking away from the carefree feeling. Plus, it’s made with a rust-resistant frame, and the durable polyester is made with 50% recycled material. Does it get better than that?
$294 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A love seat with an ottoman
Let’s be honest: We all want to put our feet up, especially when we’re having a relaxing afternoon or evening outside, which is why this outdoor loveseat and ottoman combo feels so luxurious. The cushions are made with fade-resistant fabric and sturdy steel frames, so you’ll never have to worry about it standing up against the elements.
$329 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A 3-piece bistro set
Take your outdoor space to the next level with this teal aluminum three-piece garden bistro set in a traditional lattice pattern. It’s perfect for tea, lunch or a cocktail outside. The pieces are lightweight and easy to move, too, in case you need a little shade.
$249 at Walmart
