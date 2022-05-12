As the days get longer and warmer, we’ve got one thing on our minds: Spending more time outside. Whether you have a big backyard with a sprawling deck, a small urban balcony, a front porch that needs a little love or a big back patio, investing in the right furniture sets and accessories is key.
There’s just one problem: Outdoor furniture tends to get pricey. Luckily, there are plenty of high-quality items at Walmart that won’t break the bank. Here are 11 of our favorite outdoor furniture sets and accessories.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement