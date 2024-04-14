Patio furniture doesn’t typically run cheap. In most cases, you can expect to spend at least $500, if not more, on just a seating set. Hey, those weather-resistant chairs and tables can be expensive!
Luckily, Target’s patio furniture options are the exception. In true Target fashion, the retailers offer a handful of patio chairs and tables for under $250 — and the pieces we found come with plenty of customer approval.
Ahead, scope out 11 furniture sets and individual items that will have your outdoor space looking stylish all summer long.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.