Target

A hanging egg chair with a durable, waterproof cover

Egg chairs are having a moment, and for good reason: They’re comfortable and stylish. They tend to be on the expensive side, though, which is why this one stands out. Made with an anti-rust steel frame and all-weather synthetic rattan, this hanging egg chair is durable and weather-proof. This piece comes with anti-slip pads and a waterproof cover to keep it dry while you’re not using it.