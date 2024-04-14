ShoppinghomeFurnitureOutdoor Living

Under-$250 Patio Furniture You Can Get At Target

This stylish outdoor seating won't break the bank.
Steel and wicker patio rocking chair
Target
Steel and wicker patio rocking chair

Patio furniture doesn’t typically run cheap. In most cases, you can expect to spend at least $500, if not more, on just a seating set. Hey, those weather-resistant chairs and tables can be expensive!

Luckily, Target’s patio furniture options are the exception. In true Target fashion, the retailers offer a handful of patio chairs and tables for under $250 — and the pieces we found come with plenty of customer approval.

Ahead, scope out 11 furniture sets and individual items that will have your outdoor space looking stylish all summer long.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A minimal outdoor bench
This minimal bench boasts a steel frame and woven design. Use it at an outdoor dining table or just to provide a little extra seating in a conversation nook on your patio.
$250 at Target
2
Target
A super-chic rattan bistro furniture set
This rattan set features two cushioned chairs and a sweet little bistro table that’s perfect for brightening up any outdoor living space. Supported by a sturdy steel frame and foot pads that stop it from slipping, this weather-resistant set promises to be durable and look great, too. Worried about the cushions getting dirty? They’re easy to remove with a zipper and can be machine-washed.
$163.99+ at Target
3
Target
A set of sleek metal chairs with cushions
These steel-frame chairs are equipped with water-resistant cushions that can stand up to months of patio living. Reviewers like the "clean lines" and "sturdy finish" that the set offers.
$239.99 at Target
4
Target
A set of cafe-style rattan chairs
These chic chairs make the perfect addition to any outdoor table. Don’t have one? Scatter them around a pool, on your porch, or on your patio. With a stylish and comfortable curved back, these stylish woven chairs are easily stackable and available in four different colors.
$76.98+ at Target
5
Target
A chic wicker rocking chair
If you’re looking for an elevated rocker, look no further than this one from Threshold by Studio McGee. With its rust and weather-resistant wicker backing and cushioned seat, you’ll be sitting in this chair all spring and summer long. Plus, the neutral palette makes it the perfect addition to every type of outdoor space.
$250 at Target
6
Target
A rocking bistro set for lazy summer days
As the weather warms up, there are few things more luxurious than sipping your coffee or lemonade outside on your front porch or back patio. This rocking bistro set, which comes in dark gray or off-white and features a small glass bistro table, is perfect for that. The chairs boast an ergonomic design thanks to an elastic rope suspension that helps reduce muscle tension and provide optimal comfort. Even better, if you’re low on space, these chic chairs can be folded for easy storage or travel.
$157.99 at Target
7
Target
A synthetic wood chair made for lounging
Made from a synthetic lumber, this bright lounge chair offers an Adirondack-style frame with a visual twist. It feels so ready to accompany you through long days of lemonade-sipping.
$229 at Target
8
Target
A hanging egg chair with a durable, waterproof cover
Egg chairs are having a moment, and for good reason: They’re comfortable and stylish. They tend to be on the expensive side, though, which is why this one stands out. Made with an anti-rust steel frame and all-weather synthetic rattan, this hanging egg chair is durable and weather-proof. This piece comes with anti-slip pads and a waterproof cover to keep it dry while you’re not using it.
$234.99 at Target (regularly $509.99)
9
Target
A compact, lightweight rocking bistro set
If you’re low on space and want to save money, this 3-piece patio set is a great pick. Each chair features a gentle rocking motion and a stable base with non-slip rubber mats and adjustable stoppers. With a strong metal structure, these chair and their table promise to be reliable and rust-resistant. Perfect for a patio, porch, or pool, you can’t go wrong with this stylish set.
$132.99 at Target (regularly $189.99)
10
Target
Folding lounge chairs perfect for the beach or your backyard
With a high load-bearing capacity and a carefully designed and adjustable four-level backrest and two-level pedal, you can easily lock this chaise lounge into a variety of positions. They're designed to be portable and easy to bring to the beach or different areas of your outdoor space.
$69.99 at Target (regularly $169.99)
11
Target
A rattan patio set that will look great just about anywhere
This rattan patio “conversation set” is ideal for long, lazy summer days. Made of high-quality synthetic rattan and strong steel, you can choose from three different cushion colors (beige, turquoise or red). This patio set with its table and chairs will look great in any outdoor space.
$193.99 at Target (regularly $419.99)
