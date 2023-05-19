This Insanely Affordable Persian-Inspired Rug Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Sever years ago, I found the perfect rug. It has the classic Persian look but in a dreamy Southwestern colorway, and it comes in seven shapes and sizes. It’s stain resistant, has a latex backing so it doesn’t slip, is gentle on your feet and keeps up over time. I should know, because I’ve had mine for close to five years now.

Advertisement

The trouble with finding a great home item at a big box store is that it eventually goes out of stock. I (wrongfully) assumed that was the case with my dreamy blue rug and never thought to recommend it to anyone. But when I showed my editor the floor of my apartment over Zoom (long story), we realized her parents have the beloved rug, too. And after a quick Google search, we learned it’s still very much in stock.

Because we all love the blue rug so much, we knew we need to get the word out. It works in boho, beachy, rustic, vintage and otherwise funky home decor, but it’s not too bright or overstated, so it can also fit in more toned-down spaces. The rust tone gives it warmth, the cream brings brightness and the different shades of blue and teal give it a cheery but calming look.

Advertisement

A good rug makes a house feel like a home. Especially this timeless piece.