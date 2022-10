The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

A three-pack of Bug Bite Things (41% off)

This tiny, kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. That’s it. There’s no creams, medicines or chemicals involved, just an upward extraction that pulls the irritants out of your pores. It works best on fresh bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps and ants, and also is effective at removing splinters, thorns and bee stingers thanks to the two handles on the sides that are designed to safely scrape out embedded material. It’s not recommended for use on your face or neck, however, nor is it suited for the removal of ticks