The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

These under-$30 deals — including highly-rated portable speakers, beauty essentials and wireless earbuds at major discounts — make for great holiday stocking stuffers.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

In addition to the usual fall and winter holidays we look forward to this year, there’s one brand-new shopping holiday that we can’t wait to shop: Amazon Prime Early Access Days. This two-day event on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12 is yet another chance to take advantage of huge savings across categories like beauty, kitchen appliances, shoes, popular items on TikTok and more. And if you missed the Prime Day sale earlier this year, you’re definitely going to want to shop this one as the deals are coming in hot.

A ton of must-have products that are under $30 are included, making them the perfect stocking stuffers and affordable gifts. From 30% off a highly rated portable speaker to almost 60% off a popular all-in-one hair styling tool, this sale is proof you don’t need to break the bank to secure impressive deals. The only catch is that you need to be a Prime member to get access to these savings — and you can sign up here for a free trial if you aren’t one already.

Below, we rounded up the best Prime Early Access deals under $30 that are worthy of being under the tree (or hanging along the fireplace mantel) this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Dash sous vide style egg maker (20% off)
Rapidly prepare fluffy and portable egg bites filled with the ingredients of your choice with this compact appliance. It features four easy-to-clean silicone egg molds and one larger egg mold for omelets or breakfast sandwiches.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
2
Amazon
A set of two Peloton sweat-proof weights (25% off)
If toning is part of your exercise routine, these cast iron dumbbell weights are the accessory to have. They fit conveniently in the holders on the back of the Peloton bike, and come in 1 pound, 2 pounds or 3 pounds.
$18.75 at Amazon (originally $25)
3
Amazon
Frida Mom sore nipple set (30% off)
The breastfeeding mom in your life will absolutely adore you for putting this essential in their stocking. The set comes with a nipple balm and cracked nipple saline spray for soothing relief.
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
4
Amazon
Hot Tools 24k gold one-step hair dryer and volumizer (54% off)
Cut down on the time it takes to do your hair with this all-in-one styling tool. It uses charcoal-infused bristles and ion heating technology to leave hair smooth and static-free.
$32 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
5
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
Thanks to a magical blend of vitamin C and antioxidants, this overnight balm will impart your pout with legendary softness. It even comes with a precious little spatula for applying generously to your lips before bed, per the product’s instructions. It's small enough to fit snugly in a stocking, too (hint, hint).
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
6
Amazon
Contigo Autoseal water bottle (11% off)
Contigo's autoseal technology keeps you safe from leaks and spills while also keeping drinks hot for up to five hours or cold up to twelve. The lid is easy to clean and open so you can get to your beverage with just one hand at the push of a button.
$22.23 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
7
Amazon
Grande Cosmetics volumizing brow gel (30% off)
Whether you give it as a stocking stuffer or use it for yourself, Grande Cosmetics' brow gel is just the item needed to achieve voluminous brows. It comes as a clear gel or tinted, with options including light, medium, dark and ebony shades.
$14 at Amazon (originally $20)
8
Amazon
A three-pack of Bug Bite Things (41% off)
This tiny, kid-friendly tool uses suction to remove insect saliva and venom from bug bites and stings, thus reducing your body’s reaction of itching, swelling and pain. That’s it. There’s no creams, medicines or chemicals involved, just an upward extraction that pulls the irritants out of your pores. It works best on fresh bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps and ants, and also is effective at removing splinters, thorns and bee stingers thanks to the two handles on the sides that are designed to safely scrape out embedded material. It’s not recommended for use on your face or neck, however, nor is it suited for the removal of ticks.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
9
Amazon
Rocketbook Core (20% off)
The Rocketbook boasts a special technology that allows you to scan and send your drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to your phone using the free Rocketbook app — all you have to do is use the included pen and microfiber towel. No more losing small pieces of notepaper!
$27.20 at Amazon (Originally $34)
10
Amazon
Amazon Basics 900 unscented dog poop bags and dispenser (16% off)
For a no-frills, straightforward dog waste option, grab these Amazon Basics bags. They're unscented and come in black for a discreet, opaque look that hides your dog's business. The rolls also come with a dispenser that attaches to your pup's leash.
$14.62 at Amazon (originally $17.48)
11
Amazon
Camelbak hydration belt (13% off)
If there's someone in your life who loves spending time outdoors and biking around town (or trails), they'll certainly appreciate your efforts in keeping them hydrated with this handy hydration belt. It includes up to two liters of storage space and a 21-ounce Camelbak Podium Dirt Series water bottle.
$38.95 at Amazon (originally $45)
12
Amazon
Pyrex 24-piece glass storage container set (15% off)
Glass doesn't absorb stains or odors, and these colorful containers can be stacked for convenient storage. They're also safe for your freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher.
$40.20 at Amazon (originally $47.29)
13
Amazon
Doss Bluetooth speaker with touch control (30% off)
Bring the party wherever you go with this portably speaker that features user-friendly touch controls. It has water-resistance, a built-in microphone and a playtime of up to 20 hours on a single charge.
$27.98 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
14
Amazon
Olaplex bond intense moisture mask (20% off)
This highly concentrated and reparative mask can help add shine, moisture and body to hair. Reviewers recommend allowing the product to sit and absorb into freshly washed hair for at least two hours before washing out. It's also suitable for all hair types.
$24 at Amazon (originally $30)
15
Amazon
Belkin portable power bank charger (15% off)
Get up to 36 hours of additional battery life for your phone with this compact power bank. You can also charge multiple devices at once thanks to its multiple ports.
$25.44 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
16
Amazon
A three-pack of Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess false lash effect mascara (20% off)
Seen all over, well, everywhere, Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes and can make a striking difference in even the most subtle natural lashes. The mascara's conical brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
$11.98 at Amazon (originally $14.97)
17
Amazon
Hum by Colgate kids' toothbrush set (52% off)
Getting little ones excited to brush their teeth is not always an easy task. Luckily, this Colgate kids toothbrush makes the process a little more fun for them. In conjunction with your phone, it uses augmented reality and a timer to help guide kids to brush more effectively.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $18.76)
18
Amazon
Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds (40% off)
Enjoy 24 hours' worth of listening per charge with these Bluetooth wireless headphones by Skullcandy. Available in six colors, these earbuds can be used together or separate from each other and are designed with full media control to allow you to adjust volume, skip tracks, answer calls or activate assistant settings on your phone.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
19
Amazon
Hum by Colgate smart toothbrush kit (43% off)
This Bluetooth-friendly brush features three different levels of sonic vibrations to keep your pearly whites looking and feeling fresh.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
20
Amazon
Lavanila pure vanilla rollerball perfume (33% off)
Cooler seasons are the perfect time to introduce warm gourmand scents to your fragrance collection. This fall-friendly scent comes in the form of a rollerball and contains notes of Madagascar vanilla, creamy tonka bean and soft heliotrope.
$12.80 at Amazon (originally $19)
21
Amazon
A set of four Lapcos daily face masks (20% off)
This variety pack of Korean beauty masks includes milk, honey, pearl and charcoal sheet masks, plus a cleaning pad to get your self-care session started.
$13.60 at Amazon (originally $17)
22
Amazon
Finishing Touch facial hair remover (25% off)
Hair removal doesn't have to be dreadful and with this convenient tool; you won't feel a thing. The battery-operated shaver uses a 18-karat gold-plated head with ultra-precision to get even the tiniest of hairs on your face.
$14.98 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
23
Amazon
A 4-pack of Mario Badescu facial sprays (30% off)
Mario Badescu's cult favorite facial sprays can be refreshing and hydrating wherever you are. You can use one before or after putting on makeup or during the day for a little boost.
$14 at Amazon (originally $20)
24
Amazon
DevaCurl microfiber anti-frizz towel (25% off)
Designed for curly and wavy hair, this towel absorbs excess water to keep curls defined, frizz-free and smooth.
$18.75 at Amazon (originally $25)
25
Amazon
Revlon Crystal C flat iron (30% off)
Using a combination of ceramic and crystal, this sleek flat iron leaves hair smooth, frizz-free and shiny. The plates reach up to 455 degrees.
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
26
Amazon
Frida Baby 2-in-1 portable sound machine (35% off)
This portable sound machine can be taken anywhere (including in strollers, car seats and cribs) and has five sounds to choose from, including a gentle shushing and a heartbeat so your little one can drift to sleep comfortably. But the usefulness doesn't stop there: It also serves as a nightlight that has 3 glow levels.
$19.59 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
27
Amazon
Revlon infrared hair dryer (49% off)
Give the gift of a fresh blowout with this highly rated blow dryer. It even comes with a concentrator and volumizer to get custom salon-quality results.
$12.69 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
28
Amazon
Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds (23% off)
These earbuds are a deal that's too good to pass up. They provide up to 22 hours of battery life and are sweat- and water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about ruining them. The dual microphone also allows you to take ultra-clear calls.
$24.48 at Amazon (originally $31.99)
29
Amazon
Partake 4-box variety cookie pack (20% off)
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this scrumptious deal from cookie-centric company Partake. This pack comes with crunchy chocolate chip, birthday cake, ginger snap and double chocolate cookies.
$18.39 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
30
Amazon
Philosophy multi-tasking moisturizer (30% off)
Cool temperatures means it's time to start prioritizing moisturized skin. This versatile moisture essential contains a blend of vitamins and beneficial acids to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
$29.40 at Amazon (originally $42)
31
Amazon
Honest extreme length mascara and lash primer (20% off)
This tube is double-sided with the mascara on one end and primer on the other so you don't have to spend extra money. The mascara is infused with jojoba esters, which help condition and soften your lashes, and the primer gives an even base for flawless application.
$14.39 at Amazon (originally $17.99)
32
Amazon
Drybar lemon bar paddle brush (20% off)
From the brand known for its iconic blowouts, Drybar's paddle brush comes in a vibrant yellow. It has flexible bristles to work through tough tangles without pulling or tugging at strands.
$25.60 at Amazon (originally $32)
