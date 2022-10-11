The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

In addition to the usual fall and winter holidays we look forward to this year, there’s one brand-new shopping holiday that we can’t wait to shop: Amazon Prime Early Access Days. This two-day event on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12 is yet another chance to take advantage of huge savings across categories like beauty, kitchen appliances, shoes, popular items on TikTok and more. And if you missed the Prime Day sale earlier this year, you’re definitely going to want to shop this one as the deals are coming in hot.

Below, we rounded up the best Prime Early Access deals under $30 that are worthy of being under the tree (or hanging along the fireplace mantel) this year.