47 Products That'll Get You Name Brand Results At A Lower Price

Essence Lash Princess mascara

My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord love this stuff! And it's less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink."As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them)It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!"Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!!It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.": "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got.I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd