47 Products That'll Get You Name Brand Results At A Lower Price

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream
You only need a small dab for your hands, and don't worry, it's fragrance-free! TBH a tube of this in my bag usually lasts me through most of the winter, although I also keep other lotions that I use when I'm at home. Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I've been using it since I was a kid and it's just perfect. I get super dry hands, especially because where I live the winters can get down to -40 degrees F. This stuff is magic. I don't know how else to explain it. This is just the best and most moisturizing hand cream I've ever tried — and I've tried a lot!
A little bit of this goes a LONG way, so don't worry that it's only two ounces. One tube of this can last me probably 3–4 weeks, with me applying it every night." — hatchibomitar
A pair of chunky gold-tone raindrop earrings
Promising review:
"Beautiful! Best jewelry purchase I have made in a long while. If you’re looking for the inexpensive alternative — THIS IS IT! Lightweight and comfortable. Shiny and does not turn green or rust or wear off/away. I love the color." — michael p davis
A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian
owns and loves these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel a number of times before having to wash it or switch to another one."Promising review:
"These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better.
You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" — Shopforbargains
A faux sheepskin rug
Promising review:
"I painstakingly searched for hours for a 6x9 faux fur white rug
that had solid reviews and didn't cost an arm and a leg. I'm so glad I did my research because I didn't find this one until right at the end! If feels so soft and luxurious and totally pulls my room together!!
Most of the similar rugs I looked at were at least $250 if not a lot more, so when I found this for $140 I just couldn't beat it! My living room is very large, and somewhat narrow and it filled the space perfectly! I also bought the 2x3 throw, which is just as soft and awesome as the larger rug!! Highly recommend!!!" — Isiah Abraham
Some cleaning tablets
Some reviewers use these for cleaning vases, too!Promising review:
"These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets
, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." – Santo Esmeraldo
Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising reviews:
"I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A pair of Bearpaw ankle boots
Reviewers recommend sizing down
!Promising review:
"I love these! BearPaws are very well made — I bought a pair of slippers a while back and I'm still impressed with how beautifully made they are. Yet they're half the price of Uggs. Don't get me wrong, I love my Uggs, but wanted a less expensive, waterproof, warm boot to slog through Wisconsin winter snow/slush
and not worry about them getting messed up. These are perfect. They actually have better traction and arch support than Uggs.
I couldn't be happier with my purchase!" — CGrey
Or chunky lace-up boots
Promising review:
"I absolutely loved these shoes. They were perfect for the festival I went to. I wanted shoes I didn’t care that would get dirt and I didn’t want to wear my Docs for that reason. Honestly I like these better than my Dr. Martens. I walked in these for three days straight, eight hours a day
and they honestly didn’t feel like normal boots they were pretty comfortable. They also did well when it rained or walking into puddles. And when people stepped on my feet they held up very well lol. 10/10 recommend." — Kindle customer
Essence Lash Princess mascara
My colleagues Kayla Boyd
and Emma Lord
love this stuff! And it's less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink. Kayla says:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes.
It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort.
" Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara
review for more! Emma says:
"Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A sunrise alarm clock
You can program it with seven light settings, seven chill "wake up" sounds, and set it to start slowly lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake up. Promising review:
"I’ve always wanted one of these alarm clocks! It works so great! A much more peaceful way to wake up for sure, if you’re a heavy sleeper this may not work for you, but as someone who easily wakes up to light, it is great! Wayyyy cheaper than the Hatch one and does the exact same thing!
" — Hannah
A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse! Promising reviews:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes
!" — Victoria Bravo
"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right!
It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better
because you can get in between the teeth." — CS
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Promising reviews
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my S.O. tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
"I love this! TikTok made me buy it.
Use after toner and before moisturizer. Helps lock in moisture and keep skin hydrated. Apply to damp face and let it absorb a minute before your favorite moisturizer. Works well with any type of skincare you normally use." — Auka Nayokpuk
A pair of legging-style joggers
Promising reviews
: "These joggers are as good as my Lululemon Align joggers and much much cheaper....can buy three of these for one LLL." — Debra
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A lil' milk frother
Note that this doesn't heat the milk up, though, the way the Nespresso frother does.Promising reviews:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
"I have tried the Illy machine with steam frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino and this one. This is by far the one with the best results, the cheapest, smallest, easiest to clean
and... well, I ran out of superlatives! The best caffè macchiato, macchiatone, cappuccino etc." — andrea c
A pack of 100 Picasso Tiles
Promising review:
"We received this 100-piece set three weeks ago and my 3.5 year old son has been playing with it daily. Compared to the Magna-Tiles, the Picasso Tiles are very slightly heavier and the magnets are stronger too.
Manga-Tiles seem to be more durable as each tile is secured with metal rivets whereas the PicassoTiles are secured with glue. However, I haven’t had any issue with the tiles cracking or breaking apart when my son builds them into tall towers, especially considering how many times they’ve crashed to our wood floor." — LG
A 6-quart Dutch oven
Promising review:
"Le Creuset? Don't know her.
I have always wanted one of these enamel covered cast iron beauties, but even from the outlet stores they were expensive. I saw this guy after finding a stew recipe that went from stove to oven, and I got it. I am DELIGHTED with this purchase! I've cooked in it several times, including a chili recipe tonight that had to reduce by half. It left a ridiculous ring on the inside, and that sucker wiped right out. I haven't burned or scorched any of my foods and it's pretty, too!
" — HerRoyalHighness
A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants
Watch a TikToker compare these to the Abercrombie faux leather pants here
. Promising reviews:
"Perfect pants for the winter and cold weather. The cold breeze is always blocked! I love these and they fit so well!" — Olivia Alvarez
"Love them! They are lightweight and breathable with moderate stretch. Unless looking close you can't tell its not leather. And obviously doesn't feel like leather but who cares. For the price these pants are fantastic. I'd definitely recommend." — Mimi
A pack of five colorful wool-blend socks
Like I said, I own these and love 'em! I've had them for five or so years now and all the ones I still have (I lost two different single socks) have held up extremely well despite being washed and worn every couple of weeks or so. No holes in sight!Promising reviews:
"Great socks! Found them comparable to Talbot's but far less expensive." — Amazon customer
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Promising reviews:
"So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!
" — nana bendick
"Winter dries out my skin like crazy, and I've been looking for an option to add to my skin routine to keep my skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. I've been adding it to my foundation as well, which has made a big difference! Love using this first thing in the morning to help feel refreshed and ready to go." — Laura Q
A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads
Promising reviews:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
"Outlasts and outplays my AirPods and PowerBeats. I love these. After seeing review after review and on every “must have” list, I caved in and bought these for our vacation. These did not disappoint! The bonus is being able to tweak the EQ via the app. They lasted throughout a long flight and beyond." — Jeffrey Taylor
Three flavors of lip sleeping masks
Promising review:
"I breathe through my mouth when I sleep and I often wake up with super chapped lips. I love Laniege’s lip sleeping mask but, it gets pricy when used daily. This product is the most amazing alternative for it at a FRACTION of the price!
Laniege is $24 for just one and this is less than $10 for three?! THREE? Omg take my money. Highly recommend! — Nikz
A chic aesthetic Simple Modern tumbler
Several reviewers mentioned they drink more water with it because of the straw, and they're not mad about how adorable it is, either!Promising review
: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" — Marie
Oversized sunnies with polarized lenses and UV protection
Promising reviews:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam
"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok
a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality!
And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" — Sammie Batey
A super soft three-piece loungewear set
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!
Check it out on TikTok
!Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A slightly cropped, lightweight half-zip pullover
Promising reviews:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon.
" — ahnjloo
Cult-favorite Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Promising reviews:
"I have extremely dark under eye circles. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobbi Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.
Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." — Brittney
"My favorite! I heard a lot about this product on TikTok.
When I got it I immediately put it on and was amazed at how well it matched my skin tone, maybe that's just luck but still. The point is I can barely even see my dark circles when I put this on and that’s saying something." — Elizabeth
A tennis bracelet
Promising reviews:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters
"Absolutely OBSESSED. I actually saw it on TikTok and decided to buy one for myself and I LOVE it. It’s so stunning. You won’t be disappointed." — Kailee Gonzalez
Peach Slices acne spot dots
Peach Slices
is a part of the skincare company Peach & Lily, which was founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon. It prioritizes vegan beauty products and recyclable packaging. They plant a tree for each order, and have sent some proceeds to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots
in action. Promising reviews
: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands.
I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." — Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO
and I have turned so many others to it." — Melodie G
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Promising review:
"These are beyond soft and so dang cute
. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." — Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
A fanny pack
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, and over a thick coat and several layers.
The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."Promising review:
"I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar.
Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" — Em
A set of three remote-control flameless candles
More bells and whistles: they come with an optional timer that'll turn them on at the same time every day, and you can adjust their brightness level and choose between flickering or just a steady "on".
They need three AAA batteries
per candle, but that will last you about 150 hours — over six days if you left them on constantly. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which, unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorah
A ribbed workout jumpsuit
It's long-sleeved already, but if you need more warmth in these cold months, it looks adorable with a cropped jacket! Promising review
: "I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color and it looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. Finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect and full coverage + support and not sheer at all!
I’m buying this in so many colors and the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims!
" — Zoe T
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for everyday wear since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" Promising reviews:
"This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon customer
"Such a pretty color! Heard about this on TikTok. Sheer and the color is sweet. And the price can't be beat." — Kaye Ralene White-Hancock
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock! Promising reviews:
"I was super impressed with this primer after have tried Tatcha Silk Canvas. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical!
It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet like. No scent, my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For $8 you can’t beat it!" — Brandy Dail
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before.
Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"Comparable to Lululemon. I love my Lulus but wanted something more affordable and this hit the mark!
I’m typically a size medium, and the medium fits great! I bought two, the fuchsia and white — I love both colors and the material is very soft." — Alyssa Lynch
And soft, squat-proof high-waisted leggings
Promising reviews:
"I wore these to the gym one day and my Lululemons the next. I preferred these. They stay on better, are a little bit thicker, and feel softer.
Granted my expensive Lulus are two years old, but well taken care of. These are cheaper and better quality. Side by side it is hard to even tell the difference, other than the logo on the back; and the stitching on the inner leg is different on these than the Lululemon." — Alaina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" — Alba siviero
Cushionaire slides featuring a flexible cork footbed
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!
Yes it's cold out right now, but I always wear my Birks around the house just bc they're that comfy! And if you're lucky enough to get to snowbird somewhere warm, these could be very nice to have. Promising reviews:
"I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain.
They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin
"I saw these sandals on TikTok so, I decided to try them. They are SO COMFY.
You can’t beat the price either. They’re extremely soft and the strap across the top of the foot closest to the ankle offers good support so, you’re safe if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking. I highly recommend these sandals." — PlantLady
A five-pack set of makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
Keep up with luxe beauty releases? Yep, it's very
similar to the $40 James Charles x Morphe palette...Promising reviews
: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer.
This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." — Daniel T Adams
"The colors are very pigmented!
All I have to say is RUN and get this product!!!! I looked up reviews on TikTok for affordable but pigmented palettes and I kept seeing this one. Safe to say I was NOT disappointed." — Courtney Melvin
BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising reviews:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive
, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B
now because I love this product!" — Vickyy
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
Multiple reviewers like it for sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, and oily or combo skin times (reviewers with dry skin like it, too). Several people say it's similar to the $182 (I knowwww!!) SkinCeuticals vitamin C serum. Promising reviews:
"I actually heard of this product on TikTok. It’s a nice lightweight formula. Makes your skin so smooth and I’ve noticed a more even looking skin tone." — Katelyn Hoffa
"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better.
My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" — Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started this!!! First, my skin purged out underlying blemishes but after was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid.
😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!
" — Jackie
An eyebrow soap kit
Promising reviews:
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place.
Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it
." — Bailey M, Deacon
"Saw this on TikTok
and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price.Super easy to use
and give a great effect on the brows." — Linds
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike
Prime members: You can try before you buy
!Promising reviews:
"I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them
. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." — Courtney Van Court
"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!!
They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in, I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel
. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." — Anika
The lightweight SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray
on one kiddo's gorgeous hair. Reviewers with curls all the way from 2a–4c love it!Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by this. I didn’t think it would work as well as it does. My little one has curly hair and it’s not very long. (She’s 2.5-years-old.) I was using a misting spray that I didn’t love the smell of and it was kind of on the expensive side. So I gave this a try to see if it could replace that one. And it ABSOLUTELY DOES!
This redefines my daughters almost coil curls, moisture is great for her frizzy curls and I thought maybe this would be too heavy for more than after shower wet hair but it’s great on dry hair!" — Sarah
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
As one reviewer mentions
, pick up some reusable pads
and you'll never have to buy makeup wipes again! Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease.
It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat
"Miracle worker. Minimal smell, feels nice, helped a lot when taking off make-up. Really good. Came unopened and brand new. Bought it because of TikTok haha.
" — Tracey
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution
Read about even more skincare products designed to help you get a more even skin tone
.
The 3 key ingredients in The Ordinary's peel =
- Glycolic acid and lactic acid are both alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which exfoliate the top layer of skin.
- Salicylic acid, a a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), helps cut down on pore congestion.Promising reviews:
"This is my new favorite peel product! In 10 minutes, my skin looked glowy and smooth, and felt soft and even. There was zero irritation, just healthy, happy skin. Babyfacial
works, but always left my skin red, extra oily, and hot to the touch. Not this product though! Not to mention it literally costs less than 10% of what Babyfacial costs." — ClaireEB
"TikTok was right. I love this!
I have been using it for 4 weeks, once a week and have noticed a difference in my skin. It has helped clear up my acne as well as even my texture. Will be buying again (and again...and again...)" — emjaybe95