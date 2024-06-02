43 Cheap Versions Of Expensive Products That We Need To Stop Gatekeeping

Popular items from this list:
- A pair of popular cross-waist leggings
- Essence’s Lash Princess mascara
- An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." — Heather
A set of chic, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"I previously had Beats headphones that broke within three months. I bought these to replace my Beats headphones, and will never turn back. These headphones are amazing. They have a very long battery life. I love the case they come with. I use them in the gym four days a week, and they have not become waterlogged
. If you're looking for reliable headphones, I would highly recommend these!" —Tiffany
An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles
is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. Promising review
: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close!
It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." — patrick hauk
A delightfully vibrant pair of leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material
Promising review:
"These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in.
When I opened the package, they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they were not. They are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" — Kate
Plus, a pair of popular cross-waist leggings
Available in women's sizes XS–3X, three inseams, with or without pockets, and dozens of colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews, and 90% of them were great, so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on, and I LOVE THEM!
They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see-through at all! Definitely recommend these!" — Taylor
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"This product actually works! Very affordable too. There are a lot of expensive teeth whitening products out there, but why spend extra money when you don't have too? Definitely worth trying!" — Mona L Cureton
A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
.Maple Holistics
is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Promising review:
"I've had fine, thin hair my whole life, but I used to have a lot more of it. My hair has been thinning and falling out a lot. There is a prescription shampoo that is over $100, and it used to be the only thing that worked.
I thought I'd give this a shot before placing another order with the pharmacy, and so far, it seems to have a similar effect, plumping and strengthening the existing strands while addressing the problems with new growth. The new fuzzies are visible again at the hairline, always a good sign." — Susan
A weightless liquid cream blush
Promising review:
"Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and has a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] to the Rare Beauty blush.
It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." — Harsh Argawal
A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets
Promising review:
"Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets.
I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling.
Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." — Anna Greenlun
A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket
Promising review:
"I have a waffle blanket from Garnet Hill on my own bed and was looking to purchase another for my guest room, but couldn't stomach the price tag for something I wasn't going to use personally. This Bedsure blanket is a great alternative — soft, comfortable, and launders well
. I layer it with a quilt in the colder months and fold it up as a throw blanket in warmer months." — Vee Ess
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I love this shirt because it is very versatile. It fits great and true to size. It has built-in padding, which is great. I can wear this to work out, or I can wear it under my flannels or even as a sports bra
if I want to. It is very comfortable and of good quality. I have bought many colors and am very satisfied with all of them!
All of the colors I have received are true to the color shown in the pictures on Amazon. I will probably be buying even more in the future!" — Amazon Customer
E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! cleansing balm
Promising review
: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product.
The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." — Haley McCaulley
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I
was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — B
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift, and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it works for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time
!Promising reviews:
"I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist-length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson.
Highly recommend!" — Ilsa
A firming eye cream that uses vitamin C, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract
Promising review:
"Just as good as the expensive brands! Save your money and try this! Love this stuff. I usually use Estee Lauder, and this does the job just as good for less than half the price of the big brands." — Brittney
A bottle of Nyx matte setting spra
Promising review:
"Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise, it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used Mac and Urban Decay setting spray, and they never worked as well as this stuff.
I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." — Stephanie
An adorable, roomy duffel bag
Promising review:
"This bag is amazing!! It’s the perfect size for all my gym stuff.
Clothes, shoes, water bottle, pre-workout, headphones, toiletries, etc., and it can be made smaller or bigger height-wise with these little buttons they have on the side that you can snap down
. Very cute. It also has some inside mesh pockets to help separate things better. If you thinking about it, just buy it! You won’t regret it." — Sarah Brackenrich
A waffle weave "shacket" with similar energy to the American Eagle version
Promising review
: "Perfect closet staple! Looks great buttoned or unbuttoned and layered. Comfortable and cute! Long enough for leggings! Oversized fit." — stephanie canter
"Love this! Exactly like the American eagle one." — Anuhea
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
Promising review
: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." — Riya
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker
Peach & Lily
is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots
in action. Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands
. I go through them so quickly, so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time, I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
Thank Me Later eyeshadow base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE
Promising review:
"I'm so glad I tried this primer on a whim. I typically use either Urban Decay or Too Faced eyeshadow primers. This product works just as well as Urban Decay or Too Faced; in fact, I might even like it better.
This goes on smoothly, there's no cake-iness, and my eyeshadow still looks perfect at the end of a long day. Highly recommend this product. On top of the wonderful performance, it's significantly cheaper than the name brands that I've been using." — Suzanne Gribble
The Period Company's reusable, high-waisted period-absorbing underwear
The Period Company
is a small business that specializes in reusable period underwear. Promising review:
"These are AMAZING! There’s no need to wear a pad or tampon. They absorb well, and you don’t feel wet at all. They have great coverage and changed my whole experience with having a period. They are a game changer!" — Candice Anthony
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
"These are really nice — perfect price point too. There's no difference between these and the same pillowcases from Kitsch at three times the price." — Keri
An oh-so-chic Lululemon-inspired mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — JolieBuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this —
she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Pure Instinct roll-on, a TikTok-viral "pheromone-infused" scent
Pure Instinct
is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils. Promising review:
"If you love Basic Instinct by Pure Romance, you will LOVE this affordable alternative! To me it smells almost exactly the same; there is an extremely slight difference in smell that I'm sure others around me wouldn't even pick up on, and I still LOVE the smell! I love Basic Instinct, but ran out awhile ago and just couldn't justify spending that much money on more. I'm so glad I found this alternative!"
— MN Tigerlily
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to rival Crate & Barrel's
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"Crate & Barrel look for less. These look and feel very high end — almost like a thin crystal." — Lauren
A sleeveless halter bodysuit
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this top! Saw it in a few TikTok videos and decided to try. I have it in white, nude, coffee, and black. I love wearing it under blazers for interviews." — Abryana Marks
Maybelline's Total Temptation eyebrow definer pencil
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged-eyebrow pencil. Promising review:
"I bought this because it looked like the Goof Proof brow pencil, and I was tired of spending ridiculous amounts on that! I actually like it better than Goof Proof (and for a quarter of the price)!
I find it even creamier and easier to use. The tip is perfect if you have a good amount of brow to fill in." — Liza T.
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
MVP-worthy stretchy faux leather leggings
Promising review:
"I really like these leggings. I bought different pairs in the past that were much more expensive, and I wasn’t nearly as happy as I am with these leggings. Very stretchy and fits true to size. Great value for the price." — Kelly
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
Check out a TikTok of the Petcube
in action. Petcube
is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products.
It's also app-enabled and can send you instant notifications, sync with Amazon Alexa, and even access a vet on demand if you notice any weird behaviors. Promising review
: "Unbeatable for the money. I needed a way to keep an eye on a new 4-month-old puppy who kept digging holes in my yard. I didn't expect a lot for $39, but I was pleasantly surprised. The video is quick to get started and very clear, zoom is quick, and the night vision actually works
. I haven't used any of the other features yet, but these alone make this a great value! Far exceeding what I expected." — Rick Grisham
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer
Promising review:
"Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really visibly smoothens and blurs pores. I use my Beautyblender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect [alternative] for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." — Rebecca
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover for the ultimate in cozy Lululemon Scuba vibes
Promising review:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I purchased almost immediately because everyone said it was a good comparison for the Lululemon jacket. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft. I purchased a size small and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A pair of minimalist teardrop earrings
Promising review
: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!!
Love them!!" — june d.
E.l.f. Power Grip primer, an inexpensive alternative for Milk's Hydro Grip primer
Promising review:
"I wanted to try this for the longest time and I finally got it and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin.
This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." — Megan Lindstrom
"I tried the Milk primer and it worked magic for my super oily skin. I came across this for a fraction of the cost. The milk primer was $34 this does the same job for way less. I am happy with my purchase." — Shenelle
A loungewear set so soft and decadent that you'll just declare it your new uniform
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
The Brow Glue
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it:
"I wear very little makeup — especially on vacation — but there's something about doing my brows that makes me feel more put together. I recently went on a 12-day trip to the UK, Croatia, Montenegro, and Spain, and traveled carry-on only so I really had to pare down my toiletries — especially as the airports I traveled through made us condense all of our liquids into a single quart-size bag. This stuff is TINY but does the absolute most!
I wouldn't say I have particularly thin or thick brows, but this really zhuzhed them up with next to no effort."Promising review:
"The Boy Brow from Glossier was my ride-or-die eyebrow product for years, but the tubes are so small, and they raised the price, so I could no longer justify it. This brow glue is the closest thing I’ve found to it, and it’s half the price!
Will definitely repurchase." — Alex
A dark spot-removing soap bar you might want to try if you're dealing with sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation
Promising review:
"If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you!
I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast.
" — Elisabeth L.
"Really good product considering the price. I have tried expensive creams to diminish a dark spot in my face, and I haven't gotten the quick results I am getting with this soap. I highly recommend this product." — Amazon Customer
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
Promising review:
"I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better!
It’s not oily but provides a lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." — e_whospends_money