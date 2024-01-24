31 Cheap Products That Will Make You Look Expensive

Popular items from this list:
MVP-worthy stretchy faux leather leggings
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about these but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!!! They are so comfortable!! I wore them to a concert and they were perfect. Mine had no smell as was mentioned in other reviews. Do yourself a favor and buy these!" — Bree
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf
Promising review
: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling water tint
Promising review
: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point.
I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application.
There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" — Mollie
A showstopping cocktail ring
Promising review
: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable.
The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased
." — tracy k revels
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
Plus a chic handmade wooden hair fork
Something Minty
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique designed hair clip claws, barrettes, and earrings. Promising review
: "Really love this, super nice and smooth with a pretty way of curving. Love the simple wood look and looks good quality and goes with everything. Many ways to put your hair up with it. I like how long it is because I have very long hair." — batsheva goldfein
A luxe velvet V-neck maxi dress
Promising review:
"Dress fit amazing [and is] very comfortable... I wore it to a wedding and because it has a little stretch wore it a year later for my maternity photos. Got so many compliments.
Gorgeous burnt orange/rust color." — Ron
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow
Promising review:
"I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better!
It’s not oily, but provides lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." — e_whospends_money
Two pairs of minimalist teardrop earrings
Promising review
: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!!
Love them!!" — june d.
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." — Maybeline
A satin cowl-neck midi dress
Promising review:
"Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." — Bee Browder
A pair of upscale palazzo pants
Promising review:
"These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things
! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" — Liz
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails
Glamnetic
is a small business that specializes on uniquely-designed, reusable press-on nails. Promising review:
"I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. The Mariposa nails
are the first ones that I have tried and they are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments.
The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price.
" — Leslie and Paige
An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse
Promising review
: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy.
The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." — Mary
And a sophisticated laptop tote bag
Promising review:
"It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects
. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend.
" — Su
An oh-so-dainty initial necklace
Promising review:
"The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty!
I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore.
" — Brittany Burrahm
A Skims-esque loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
Pearly hair clips
Promising review:
"I've gotten so many compliments on these. Such an easy way to jazz up a look. The bobby pin style are very sturdy and can actually hold a lot of hair in place
. I've worn them several times and they've been tumbled around in my purse for days and no pearls have come loose or fallen off. Highly recommend." — R.Lien
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez
A pair of round circle sunglasses
Promising review:
"For the money you can’t beat em! These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.
I have a smaller face and to me this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier, just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are.
If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they do." — Christina
A dual-layered birthstone anklet
Petite Boutique
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in personalized jewelry. Promising review:
"Beautifully cute, I got two so my daughter and I could wear matching ones and we love them!" — Rachel Walter
A weightless liquid cream blush
Promising review:
"Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] for the Rare Beauty blush.
It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." — Harsh Argawal
A vintage-inspired bustier
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about it. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, I got lots of compliments on it
! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. It iis absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A pair of breathable satin pajamas
Promising review:
"These are the best pajamas I've ever purchased. I'm completely hooked. The quality is amazing and they're super comfortable. I will be ordering all the other colors." — Mandie
A gorgeous adjustable knot infinity bracelet
And a simple tennis bracelet to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit
Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% [similar to] Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn