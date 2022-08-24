48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

A hydrating sunburn soother formulated with aloe and coconut oil

"Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works!Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother." —