Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Affordable gadgets for the kitchen, cult-favorite beauty products and household cleaners that won't break the bank.
Maitland Quitmeyer
From left to right: A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brown-Sugar-Bear-54923-Original/dp/B000MT65BC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="softening bear" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brown-Sugar-Bear-54923-Original/dp/B000MT65BC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">softening bear</a> that prevents hard clumps in brown sugar, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pineapple-Reinforced-Newness-Stainless-Steel/dp/B06XCXQFXM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pineapple corer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pineapple-Reinforced-Newness-Stainless-Steel/dp/B06XCXQFXM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pineapple corer</a> and a popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cream-Moisturizer-Natural-Anti-Aging/dp/B00LV6VDG2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="de-puffing eye cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cream-Moisturizer-Natural-Anti-Aging/dp/B00LV6VDG2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ffa9c4e4b0f7df9bb0195b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">de-puffing eye cream</a>.
Amazon
From left to right: A softening bear that prevents hard clumps in brown sugar, a pineapple corer and a popular de-puffing eye cream.

Popular products from this list:

  • A non-greasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a botanical blend of aloe, rosehip and hibiscus.

  • A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone that takes away the excess shine from your T-zone.

  • A completely reusable sponge and washable sponge that can be run through the washing machine or dishwasher for cleaning. It’s made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other, and it’s available in multiple scrubbing options.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A no-scrub mold and mildew removing gel
This formula clings to your tile and grout in order to kill mold and prevent it from reappearing later down the road.

Promising review: "Didn’t think it would work, but it DID with no scrubbing!! My husband didn’t think our grout was originally white, but I knew better. I put this on before bed on a section of grout in the shower, and woke up to gorgeous and bright white, no scrubbing at all the next morning. Just rinse it off. Absolutely buying another bottle. It wasn’t quite enough for my entire shower, but to be fair, we have a lot of small tiles. I think two bottles will get the whole shower floor. Bravo on a great product." — hekuan
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sheet of 100 LED-dimming stickers that can help improve your sleep
These stickers dim 50-80% of the light coming from your electronics, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually and functioning.

Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Amazon customer
$6.49 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that feel like a cloud
Available in women's sizes 5-12 and 21 colors.

Promising review: "Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had. I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — Krizia

Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" — Chelsea Proenza
$24.99+ at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A 40-pack of pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn
$8.49 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo that cleans makeup brushes
Promising review: "This is the best brush shampoo I've ever used. I've used brush shampoos from high-end/luxury lines, too, and they did not work as well as this. First and most importantly for me, there is no scent! I absolutely hate when companies put heavy perfume in products that end up touching or going near the face. When washing brushes with shampoo that is heavily perfumed, that just ends up irritating my sinuses whenever I'm using the brushes to apply makeup. So awful. This is not like that at all, so I can use my makeup brushes without having sinus/allergy trouble. It cleans extremely well! No more going over and over again like with using other makeup brush shampoos. A little goes a long way, too, so it is extremely economical. The value is awesome. I highly recommend this brush shampoo and will continue purchasing it." — L.L.
$7.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A miraculous shoe-cleaning kit that cleans everything from canvas to suede
Just add on a little bit of the concentrated cleaner and water to the included brush and scrub away — the blend of saddle soap, oils, and conditioners will gently banish dirt, grime, and even grease and grass stains.

Promising review: "It works great! I was a little unclear on what exactly I could use this shoe cleaner on when I ordered it, but I trusted the reviews and went for it. Turns out, this shoe cleaner works on just about anything. I cleaned up all my daughter's outgrown shoes to get them ready for consignment, and this stuff cleaned the whole lot! It worked on everything from Crocs and jellies to Uggs and Birkenstocks. I still can't figure out how something so powerful when cleaning canvas and rubber could somehow melt into suede and leather without leaving a trace. They should call it Pink Mystery Shoe Cleaner, if you ask me. I still have 95% of the bottle left, by the way. I definitely think I got my money's worth! Nice that they threw in the brush, too." — Beth C.
$18.97+ at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A four-pack of anti-vibration pads that reduces the rattling from your washing and dryer
Promising review: "I live in a New York City apartment on the fourth floor, I recently bought an LG all in one washer and dryer combo. I love the machine, however, when the spin cycle starts my apartment sounds and feels like either an earthquake or living on a rocket launch pad. I was confident that if I continued to use this machine it will eventually fall through the ceiling and on my neighbor 's head. I purchased a vibration pad from home depot but the earthquake continued. This product saved me from losing my apartment and possibly a murder rap, the vibration was reduced by 95%. I can now wash knowing my laundry and the rest of the world is safe." — Amazon customer
$17.95 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens that are great for sensitive teeth
Promising review: "I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application. It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." — Melinda
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 12-pack of thick waterproof blister bandages that comfort and protect
Promising review: "Great bandages! These are easy to use and so soft. They stayed on during a shower which impressed me as well. They are the perfect size and so comfortable. I also appreciated the fact that they didn't come off in my shoe which is always a problem for me! Love the little case for them which I can easily throw in my purse. Great blister bandages!" — CTSmith
$12.49+ at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A popular lengthening mascara with over 170,000 five-star reviewers
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E. Miller
$4.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A reusable oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone
Promising review: "Best purchase i have ever made. Oily skin type ppl definitely need this. Life changing." — Estefania Barros

Promising review: "This... this! I don't know what sort of sorcery this is, but this thing totally works, and it's freaking me out! I tested it by standing outside for a few mins (I live in the south, very humid) and then came back inside and rolled it along my nose. Sucked that oil right up!! I cannot believe I have been wasting money on blotting paper when this was out there (and reusable)! Totally buying some for my sister and friends. If you're on the fence about it, JUST BUY IT!" — Stellar
$13.49 at Amazon
12
BuzzFeed
A rubber broom that lifts hair and debris from carpets and rugs
This broom works on all floor types, especially on carpets. It also has a built-in squeegee for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

Promising review: "This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious. Everyone should own one." — Michelle K. Tulcan
$12.98 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A stainless steel, dishwasher safe ice cream scoop with a chiseled edge and ergonomic handle
Promising review: "After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons ; -) We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream! This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" — Jackie R.
$12.49 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis, and other pressure cookers
Promising review: "We bought a Ninja Foodie and love to use it. However, we were always worried about the amount of steam being released right near our cabinets. Also, when turning the pressure release valve, we worry that we will be too close to the steam. This gadget solves both our issues. It changes the direction of the steam and makes it so your fingers are further away from the steam when you release the pressure. In addition, it’s adorable. The steam comes out of the minion’s eyes. It’s comical and functional. I stumbled across this product accidentally and am extremely happy I did!" — Kim Inman
$9.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A durable honeycomb drawer insert to your organize socks, underwear and more
Promising review: "Just buy this! It changed my life (I have 2). I had a messy sock drawer where I shoved them in and closed it up, then the next day before work i would have difficulty finding my socks. Also, I was folding the top sock over the lower sock and blowing out my elastic.............NO MORE. This sock helper is GREAT! I roll the socks and can have the cool ones in front." — melissa mansfield
$12.99 at Amazon
16
Marley's Monsters / Etsy
A completely reusable and washable sponge made with terry cloth and cotton flannel
Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned shop based in Oregon.

Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a dish sponge alternative for a long time. I bought one of these to try it out. I loved it so much I bought three more!! Excellent quality, flexible, soft but scrubs well with the mesh, keeps a good lather... all in all even better than a regular dish sponge! I’m thrilled! No more plastic trash dish sponges for me!! Thank you!! — Jessica Hames
$12+ at Etsy
17
amazon.com
A pineapple corer that makes cutting pineapple easy
Promising review: "OMG! Why did I take so long to get one of these? I would typically spend two or three minutes slicing up a pineapple and I LOVE pineapple so its pretty common for me. Now, I can do it in 30 seconds, and that was the first time not knowing what I was doing or what to expect. I suspect I'll have this down to 10 seconds on the next go round. Love IT! Oh, BTW, it is sturdy and seems like it should last a while." — riverseine
$10.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A bitter-tasting clear polish that will prevent you from biting your nails
This completely harmless and shine-free polish is also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

Promising review: "I've always had trouble biting my nails. I read lots of reviews on different products and decided to go with this one. The product is the most disgusting thing that I have applied on my nails...but it worked wonders. After 30 years, for the first time my nails have grown and I love it. I applied it every day for two straight weeks. I will occasionally apply it if I feel like I'm going to bite them. Highly recommended!!!" — A_Emilio
$15.50 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A two-pack of brown sugar-softening bear that prevents hard clumps from forming
Promising review: "This is the second brown sugar bear I've purchased because they work so well. They are simple to use and very effective. Soak it in water and then place it in your brown sugar container. It will keep the sugar soft and easy to scoop. If you have brown sugar that has already hardened and is like a solid rock, you can place the bear in the container and by the next day you will be able to scoop it again. It's simple, effective, and inexpensive. There is no reason not to get this little bear." — Hannah M.
$5.49 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A set of three scrubbing attachments that fit onto your drill
Promising review: "I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." — xxxxx111000
$14.95+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A 42-pack of foam curling rods that you can sleep in
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the 2nd day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how Awesome these are!" — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A viral heatless curling rod headband that prevents damage
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These work best if you roll them with damp hair!

Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah
$9.98 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep light out and cold air in
Available in 16 sizes and 41 colors.

Promising review: "Best blackout curtains ever for the price. I've shopped all over and these are truly what they are advertised. I didn't think I would need blackouts, but I work nights and sleep till noon and these are absolutely perfect. The color is a rich navy which are difficult to find in store. Trust me when I say, I went everywhere: Lowes, Home Depot & Home Goods, Tuesday morning, Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target. No place had them in this color for this price. I love, love, love, Amazon Prime because I wasn't sure if these were going to work out, but they are above and beyond what I expected." — Josie Holdridge
$22.45+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A 36-pack of tablets that'll deep clean your travel mugs and reusable water bottles
Promising review: "My kids tend to take drinks to their rooms and leave them there for days (weeks) until I come across them. When it's something like a smoothie that has been sitting in the reusable bottles is just caked on and very difficult to get clean. I can't just pop them in the dishwasher. One of these tablets with warm water gets them looking like new again. I can't get over how clean these bottles come. We have bottles and jugs of all different sizes since my kids play sports and we are away at tournaments frequently. These are a convenient way to make sure all our containers are clean and ready to go. I would certainly recommend there if your family uses bottles frequently." — NewHopeBuyer
$24 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A set of four attachments that prevent your sheets from becoming a tangled mess in the dryer
Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" — Becca
$19.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A de-puffing cream formulated to hydrate and brighten the delicate under-eye skin
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
$13.49+ at Amazon
27
BuzzFeed / Yi Yang
An all-natural, plant-based stain remover
Promising review: "This is absolutely the best stain remover I ever used. I had shirts that looked like they had oil stains on them. I tried other stain removers without luck. When I got Puracy I pre treated the stains then put a little more in and washed. The stains were completely gone. I was able to wear the shirts again!!" — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A scratch-removing car restoration kit with a buffing pad and polish
It buffs away scraped-on paint and minor scratches — if you can feel the scratch with your fingernail, you'll need to actually go to your local body shop.

Promising review: "Fast shipping and results! I turned too sharp in a parking ramp and my back door scrapped along a purple pillar in the ramp. This happened a good year ago, and I never got around to taking care of the ugliness. My husband gave me so much crap, and I came across to this product, read the reviews, and ordered. It only took me about 20 minutes to get my 'after' results. It did, however take a lot of elbow grease. Ladies, don’t waste your time and money at the dealership. This product saved me over $500!" — S.R.
$17.97 at Amazon
29
amazon.com
A Maybelline metallic highlighter with highly reflective pigments
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "This is a great highlighter for its price! I've used Becca's Champagne Pop ($38) in the past, and NO ONE can tell the difference between the two. Its gives a natural looking glow- without the appearance of excess. I use it with both a fan and regular brush. Perfect for both night and day (you'll need to vary the application depending on when you plan to use it, however). Arrived in perfect condition as well." — Ajap Boparai
$4.86+ at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A kit of six disposable and pre-loaded scrubbing heads and wand from Clorox
Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used-up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean." — Juliana
$9.38 at Amazon
31
amazon.com
A gentle yet abrasive pumice stone for hard-water stains in your toilet
Promising review: "The backstory is as to be expected. I tried using the typical toilet brush to clean the ring buildup that had occurred. As with nearly everyone in existence, I had tried quite a few different name-brand toilet bowl cleaners and followed all the instructions. However, they would only remove probably 60-70% of what was built up. The rest I truly tried to put my heart and soul into removing, but the brush just wasn't getting anywhere. LITERALLY within 15 *seconds*, I had already removed nearly every trace of the ring that was there. It was almost eerie to put so little effort into having this take off the remnants that were left behind. It took all of probably two minutes to make sure I got all the spots off. Honestly, the results look like the ring never existed. So, instead of pouring chemicals into your toilet bowl and breathing in traces of bleach (depending on toilet bowl cleaner), this thing can do worlds better at removing the ring entirely. It seems strange to say it, but this is one recommendation that will probably be given to more people than I want to admit. Just... wow..." — Austin S.
$11.14 at Amazon
32
BuzzFeed
A collagen-infused protein treatment for intense at-home hair repair
Promising review: "I've been very careful when lightening my hair, but the straw feeling is sometimes inevitable when bleached. THIS PRODUCT IS MAGIC. I've always gone to my hairdresser when coloring so I've been fortunate to have my hair stay pretty nice but this made a world of a difference. My hair is like silk, or soft butter. So incredibly soft and shiny, I feel like a walking hair commercial. My hair feels so moisturized and healthy, just as soft if not softer than my hair was prior to coloring (been highlighting for five years now). Will be buying more before I run out, I will never stop using this product. FYI my natural color is the dark brown at the roots and my hair looks healthier than a natural blonde IMO :) ADD TO YOUR CART YOU WONT REGRET. After you shampoo, load your hair up and do the rest of your shower, heck have it be a long shower bc you deserve it, and rinse out with lukewarm water." — Meghan Davey

Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
$7.85 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A pair of bamboo charcoal shoe deodorizers
Promising review: "I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. Mini Moso was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized shoes, I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. OK, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!" — Erin
$9.95 at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A brow-defining teardrop-shaped pencil
Available in four colors.

Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz ($21) with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over" — Duchess

$7.99 at Amazon
35
amazon.com
A detoxing and brightening facial scrub made with sea kelp and French green clay
Promising review: "My new favorite scrub! It's gentler than others that I've tried, but I think that makes it better. The soft seaweed exfoliates nicely and doesn't cause micro-tears in my skin like apricot pits or walnut shells do in other scrubs. Most scrubs make my face look very red and irritated after using but this one doesn't. I do think it brightens, too. I use it two or three times a week and I think my skin tone is evening out very nicely. Not too drying, either! Kind of moisturizing, in fact, which is great with a scrub." — Megan S.
$7.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
An odor-eliminating candle that even works on stubborn pet smells
These candles are made with a soy wax that burns for up to 70 hours. Plus the scents are allergy friendly and available in 25 different options.

Promising review: "These candles are fantastic! They smell great, and do a great job of eliminating any odors in your house, not only those from pets. They do work best if you burn them for 1-2 hours at a time, but will get rid of the smells of wet dog, fecal smells, urine odors, and I’ve even found them useful for cooking odors. I’ve had 3 candles now (the first arrived shattered, and was replaced; the next three arrived in perfect condition). I highly recommend these candles. I purchased the Vanilla Creme Brûlée scent. I often get headaches from powerful scents, but have never gotten one from these lovely candles!" — Heather
$22.99 at Amazon
37
amazon.com
A healing clay mask that can target acne-prone skin
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I’ve struggled with my skin for years now and I’ve tried to many products, but nothing has cleared my skin up like this mask. I used it with apple cider vinegar every day for the first seven days and the results have been incredible! People ask me every day what I’m doing differently because the results have been so noticeable. I even posted about it on social media!" — Andrew
$14.95 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A pack of 10 Swedish dishcloths that can replace paper towels
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt for kitchen cleaning rags and tried MANY. This may seem pricey but it’s a great value because it’s so easy to clean at the sink (or sterile with boiling water), unlike cloths, you don’t need a large supply to always have a clean cloth. It’s sturdy like a sponge and absorbs TONS of water and it squeezes almost dry, then dries in no time, even when it’s pouring rain. It’s flexible like a cloth when wet/damp and can clean any surface or tight spot. Great for wiping shower/bathroom fixtures dry. Because it’s so easy to clean with soap and water in the sink or boil to sterilize, there’s no need for a dozen to have a clean sponge/cloth all the time, or to do dirty rag laundry regularly. Great product!!" — Gilbert Agaran
$17.99 at Amazon
39
amazon.com
A pre-loaded jewelry cleaning and polishing pen with a brush
Promising review: "Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this..*oh my goodness*! After one use of the Diamond Dazzle Stik..my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance! My wedding ring is something that always makes my heart beat a little faster: for its beauty, for what it represents...and now, my smile is even bigger and my heart skips a beat a little more as I gaze upon this amazing clarity. It is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" — liltreeclimber
$8.05 at Amazon
40
amazon.com
A headlight-restoring kit that restores yellowed plastic
Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase. My 20-year-old Honda Civic's headlights have seen better days. The lenses were cloudy, yellowed and dim at night. I didn't even have to go through all the steps to see an almost total transformation of my headlights. No sanding necessary - just the first step and the lights looked almost new. I've used headlight restoration solution in the past, and this was significantly easier and better. I have enough to do the process maybe three or four times. Great value, great results!" — AS
$10.73 at Amazon
41
Amazon
A mini massage ball with firm bumps all over to help provide targeted relief
Promising review: "I'm beyond happy. As a Licensed Massage Therapist i was looking for something for my own plantar fasciatis in addition something valuable to offer clients. WINNER! I went TO TOWN with this ball on my feet. Talk about satisfaction. I did rub my feet a little raw with the nubs, but that is 100% my doing. I look forward to rolling my feet over the ball a few times a day. It's immensely helpful and is able to pinpoint + target hard to get areas." — Moon Valley Crab
$11.99 at Amazon
42
amazon.com
A pre-mixed soft cleaner for lifting stains from porcelain and delicate surfaces
Promising review: "This stuff is magic!! Made my rusty grill look brand spanking new!! My kitchen sink has never sparkled like this! I could go on all day! I used it for stuff ALL over the house in amazement!! It's a cleaner's dream!! I will never go without it again!!" — wimbish
$10.95 at Amazon
43
amazon.com
A hydrating sunburn soother formulated with aloe and coconut oil
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother." —
jlgentr3
$7.69 at Amazon
44
amazon.com
A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head and a wiping blade
Promising review: "This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done. The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." — Rodger
$8.99 at Amazon
45
amazon.com
A wood conditioner that erases marks and stains from hardwood surfaces
Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski
$9.98 at Amazon
46
amazon.com
A cooktop cleaning kit that comes with a solution and scrubbing pad
Promising review: "Never give up, like the Little Engine that could. I love my glass top stove, but cleaning it is not as easy as just wiping it down. If you have one, you know how it is when something boils over or spills. This bakes whatever hits the glass and leaves those frustrating scorch marks. No matter how hard I scrubbed, I could never get the film off. I have tried every cleaning product, as well every home remedy suggestion and it never removes the marks. I came across this product on Amazon and after reading the reviews, thought, 'Why not?' Ah, all is good in the world after finding this. I put a quarter-size dot of Cerama Bryte, scrubbed it with a light scratch pad, and rainbows and unicorns came dancing. Ah, so shiny. I think I’ve invested 20+ labor hours trying to clean the stove top, and just gave up. With this product, it took me five minutes. If you have the same issue, get this stuff — it’s incredible. 5 stars+++" — Implied Queens
$10.97 at Amazon
47
Amazon
A 30-pack of ethylene gas-absorbing produce bags to keep fruits and veggies fresh
Promising review: "I was somewhat skeptical as to whether or not these would work, but much to my delight, they work very well! The real test were the organic strawberries I bought. They've been in the bag in the refrigerator for eight days now and are still edible. Usually when I buy strawberries, they get mushy and moldy within a day or two. The other veggies I've used these bags for are also doing better than they normally do without the bag. More often than I'd like to admit, we buy a bunch of fruits and veggies and they go bad before we eat them. Thankfully, these bags are extending their edibility, so I'm not having to feed them to the chickens and donkeys. I'm very pleased with my purchase and definitely recommend them." — Dallas shopper
$9.99 at Amazon
48
Amazon
A slim drain snake with over 4,000 micro hooks
Promising review: "If you need to get into the deep side of your bathroom sink without removing anything....THIS IS IT! Gross crap came out of my bathroom sink. I have long curly hair and nothing was going to dissolve it. EVER. My sink is running free and I will again promise that I will never do anything with my hair over the sink! This puppy worked so good I am ignoring the fact that there is no way to remove the hair and grime it caught from my drain! Seriously no idea how I could possibly re-use. BUT I will order another 5 times as it does what I need!" — Kelly KH
$8.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket

52 TikTok Products That You'll Feel Like A Genius For Owning

Popular in the Community

shoppingMakeupkitchencleaning productsdrugstore beauty

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How To Tell If You Were Vaccinated For Certain Illnesses As A Kid

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is ‘Glad Her Mom Died.’ It’s Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Style & Beauty

It’s 2010 Again, And Chunky Statement Necklaces Are Back

Wellness

Can Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke In The Summer?

Parenting

New, Faster Prenatal Test Could Save IVF Patients Thousands Of Dollars

Parenting

22 Funny Tweets About The Songs Parents Make Up

Parenting

Signs Your Mom Friend Is Toxic, And What To Do About It

Parenting

7 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Hiring A Babysitter

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Should We All Be Squatting More?

Wellness

This Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot This Year

Wellness

10 Heart Health 'Rules' You Should Actually Ignore

Food & Drink

The Only Instructions You'll Ever Need To Grill The Perfect Burger

Shopping

Everything You Need To Get TikTok’s Sexy Siren Eye

Shopping

15 Portable Products For Feeling Put Together On The Go

Shopping

My Vet Recommended These New Dental Chews And Now My Picky Dog Is Obsessed

Shopping

8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

Shopping

These 42 Travel Products Are Actual Lifesavers

Shopping

10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

Shopping

The Actually-Cute Dorm-Room Essentials You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

Reformation's Rare Summer Sale Is Now Up To 50% Off

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Bedding At Target For Under $50

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Bamboo Sheets Have An Eye-Popping Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Chest Pain Is A Heart Issue — Or Something Else

Shopping

Actual Early Risers Share Their Hacks For Waking Up At The Crack Of Dawn

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Recommend A Limit For Hot Dogs, And It Might Shock You

Wellness

Red Flags That You're Injured After A Workout And Not Just Sore

Relationships

What Sex Therapists Tell People Who've Never Had An Orgasm

Work/Life

11 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Housecleaner

Relationships

How To Start A Good Conversation On A Dating App

Parenting

Kids Deal With Toxic Friends Too. Here's What Parents Should Do — And Not Do

Work/Life

The Secrets To A Super Organized Inbox