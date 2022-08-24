48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Popular products from this list:
-
A non-greasy eye cream designed to deflate your under eye bags, hydrate your delicate skin, and brighten your under-eyes, thanks to a botanical blend of aloe, rosehip and hibiscus.
-
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone that takes away the excess shine from your T-zone.
-
A completely reusable sponge and washable sponge that can be run through the washing machine or dishwasher for cleaning. It’s made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other, and it’s available in multiple scrubbing options.
A no-scrub mold and mildew removing gel
A sheet of 100 LED-dimming stickers that can help improve your sleep
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that feel like a cloud
A 40-pack of pimple patches formulated with tea tree oil and calendula oil
A plant-based, paraben-free shampoo that cleans makeup brushes
A miraculous shoe-cleaning kit that cleans everything from canvas to suede
A four-pack of anti-vibration pads that reduces the rattling from your washing and dryer
A two-pack of mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens that are great for sensitive teeth
A 12-pack of thick waterproof blister bandages that comfort and protect
A popular lengthening mascara with over 170,000 five-star reviewers
A reusable oil-absorbing roller stick with a ball made of volcanic stone
A rubber broom that lifts hair and debris from carpets and rugs
A stainless steel, dishwasher safe ice cream scoop with a chiseled edge and ergonomic handle
A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis, and other pressure cookers
A durable honeycomb drawer insert to your organize socks, underwear and more
A completely reusable and washable sponge made with terry cloth and cotton flannel
A pineapple corer that makes cutting pineapple easy
A bitter-tasting clear polish that will prevent you from biting your nails
A two-pack of brown sugar-softening bear that prevents hard clumps from forming
A set of three scrubbing attachments that fit onto your drill
A 42-pack of foam curling rods that you can sleep in
A viral heatless curling rod headband that prevents damage
A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep light out and cold air in
A 36-pack of tablets that'll deep clean your travel mugs and reusable water bottles
A set of four attachments that prevent your sheets from becoming a tangled mess in the dryer
A de-puffing cream formulated to hydrate and brighten the delicate under-eye skin
An all-natural, plant-based stain remover
A scratch-removing car restoration kit with a buffing pad and polish
A Maybelline metallic highlighter with highly reflective pigments
A kit of six disposable and pre-loaded scrubbing heads and wand from Clorox
A gentle yet abrasive pumice stone for hard-water stains in your toilet
A collagen-infused protein treatment for intense at-home hair repair
A pair of bamboo charcoal shoe deodorizers
A brow-defining teardrop-shaped pencil
A detoxing and brightening facial scrub made with sea kelp and French green clay
An odor-eliminating candle that even works on stubborn pet smells
A healing clay mask that can target acne-prone skin
A pack of 10 Swedish dishcloths that can replace paper towels
A pre-loaded jewelry cleaning and polishing pen with a brush
A headlight-restoring kit that restores yellowed plastic
A mini massage ball with firm bumps all over to help provide targeted relief
A pre-mixed soft cleaner for lifting stains from porcelain and delicate surfaces
A hydrating sunburn soother formulated with aloe and coconut oil
A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head and a wiping blade
A wood conditioner that erases marks and stains from hardwood surfaces
A cooktop cleaning kit that comes with a solution and scrubbing pad
A 30-pack of ethylene gas-absorbing produce bags to keep fruits and veggies fresh
A slim drain snake with over 4,000 micro hooks