Just 26 Things Under $20 That'll Make Life Easier For Parents This School Year

A chore chart to keep the house functioning like a well-oiled machine

This comes with a magnetic chore chart, six dry erase markers with magnetic caps, a magnetic dry erase board and a magnetic dry erase to-do list."As the world continues to adjust to our new normal, there are many things we can do to help better manage our lives. During quarantine, I've deepened my appreciation for the need to set goals and aids to achieve them. Having a small but concise outline with a breakdown of daily and weekly goals has helped me. I came across these handy and magnetic lists and mini chalkboards. These helpful essentials has really assisted me with staying on track with all mommy duties and other matters. I have been homeschooling for 3 years now and in addition to my planner, I now have these little lists for my daughter which will assist in providing her an overview of both her school work and daily chores. They are neat, appropriately sized, and surprisingly, are very reasonably priced given the great quality. This is a first-time purchase from JJPRO for me, and based on THIS product, it won't be my last!!!" — Marva M Lloyd