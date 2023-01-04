7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Amazon

L-shaped sectional with ottoman

If you want a sectional soft but aren’t sure you want to commit to the lounge look all the time, this flexible pick is the one for you. This piece achieves the L-shaped look thanks to an ottoman, so there’s no need choose a side permanently. You can even take the middle seat out of this three-seater and make it a cozy spot for two. (The middle seat can also stand alone as a side chair seating option.) Choose from two sensible colorways — a sandy beige or cool mid-grey — in easy-to-clean linen-like polyester fabric. This sofa’s clean lines are complimented by understated polished brass column legs.