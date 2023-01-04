7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Nothing changes the look of a room like introducing new piece of furniture. A statement chair, colorful rug or slick sideboard add some fresh air to a room, but if the aim is a major overhaul, a new sofa instantly sets a fresh tone.
Sectionals in particular are an excellent way to change your space up. The classic L -haped sectional is a sought after for its lounging capabilities and extra seating, but new U shapes are trending if you’re looking to up the ante. If flexibility is top of mind, modular sectionals are an excellent option. Piece them together in a variety of ways or style them solo for endless options.
For all their stellar qualities, sectionals do often come with a hefty price tag. If you’re not ready to make a major investment, Amazon has some surprisingly affordable pieces. All of our favorites from the e-comm go-to are under $1K and some ring in at a steal at under $500.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.