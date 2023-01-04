Shopping
AmazonHome DecorFurniture

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

A new sofa doesn't have to break the bank.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Casa Andrea Milano <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Casa-AndreaMilano-U-Shape-Sectional-Shamrock/dp/B09XC3LQHC/?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4e7cbe4b0d6724fbf860e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sectional sofa" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4e7cbe4b0d6724fbf860e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Casa-AndreaMilano-U-Shape-Sectional-Shamrock/dp/B09XC3LQHC/?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4e7cbe4b0d6724fbf860e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sectional sofa</a>
Amazon
Casa Andrea Milano sectional sofa

Nothing changes the look of a room like introducing new piece of furniture. A statement chair, colorful rug or slick sideboard add some fresh air to a room, but if the aim is a major overhaul, a new sofa instantly sets a fresh tone.

Sectionals in particular are an excellent way to change your space up. The classic L -haped sectional is a sought after for its lounging capabilities and extra seating, but new U shapes are trending if you’re looking to up the ante. If flexibility is top of mind, modular sectionals are an excellent option. Piece them together in a variety of ways or style them solo for endless options.

For all their stellar qualities, sectionals do often come with a hefty price tag. If you’re not ready to make a major investment, Amazon has some surprisingly affordable pieces. All of our favorites from the e-comm go-to are under $1K and some ring in at a steal at under $500.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Oversized modern emerald velvet U-shape sectional
The emerald green upholstery on this oversized U-shape sectional is both eye-popping and sophisticated. Pair it up with neutrals and soft desaturated tones for a splash of color or couple it with like-minded gem tones for a lush look. Seating six comfortably, this couch can easily entertain — and thanks to the durable velvet upholstery, you don’t have to worry about it wearing thin any time soon. Reviewer Debussy is “very happy with this sofa [...] the velvet is extremely soft.” And if hosting guests is on the horizon the reviewer reports that the sofa is “roomy and could easily sleep two or even three adults.”
$970 at Amazon
2
Amazon
L-shaped sectional with ottoman
If you want a sectional soft but aren’t sure you want to commit to the lounge look all the time, this flexible pick is the one for you. This piece achieves the L-shaped look thanks to an ottoman, so there’s no need choose a side permanently. You can even take the middle seat out of this three-seater and make it a cozy spot for two. (The middle seat can also stand alone as a side chair seating option.) Choose from two sensible colorways — a sandy beige or cool mid-grey — in easy-to-clean linen-like polyester fabric. This sofa’s clean lines are complimented by understated polished brass column legs.
$799 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Gray sectional sofa
If you’re shopping with a budget in mind, this sofa is your winner. Ringing in under $500, it’s hard to beat this price for a three-seater sectional. This sofa is modular with a reversible chaise piece: use it on either side to change up the look. Velvet options in inky blue and peacock green give this piece a luxe look while a relaxed chic gray linen option is ideal for an understated feel. In addition to pocket coil interior support, this sofa sectional is built with a sturdy wood frame and sits on solid wood legs to provide long-lasting durability. Your house is about to become the go-to for movie nights.
$441.80
4
Amazon
Convertible L-shaped chenille sectional sofa
This three seat, L-shaped sectional is a classic. Five-star reviewer Mandy says “this couch is supportive but soft and is so comfortable! I am really pleased with how comfortable it is.” Ringing up at an unbelievable $469, this sofa is budget friendly and a great way to test out a new look without making a major investment. In a variety of shades from egg-yolk yellow to a dusty blue, you’re sure to find a pairing for any decor. “Great looking sofa easy to put together” says a customer in their review. At this price, it’s hard to find a reason not to snag this sofa.
$449.99 at Amazon
5
Modern convertible velvet sectional sofa bed
Looking like it was just delivered from a high-end vintage showroom, this juicy orange sectional is quite a find. Not only does it offer loads of seating, but the backrest has 3 adjustable angles. Clean, modern lines and vibrant orange velvet upholstery make this piece a real stand out and MCM-inspired wooden dowel legs lend some vintage charm. Reviewer Trippytina says “this couch is incredible. The company sent it early — sheer perfection. The couch is easy to assemble. The directions are written in layman’s terms — no tools are needed. I’m almost 6 feet tall and I am able to stretch completely out on this orange goodness.”
$469.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Convertible modular sectional sofa
This cozy sectional pairs clean, modern style with cozy, plush comfort. The boucle fabric upholstery (in ivory or orange) elevates the piece, and memory foam cushions promise to keep all of your lounging sessions comfortable. Better yet, this sofa is modular, so there’s not set arrangement — mix and match the configuration so it fits your space. (Some reviewers noted that the pieces don’t interlock.)
$699.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Modern contemporary U-shaped convertible sofa with ottomans
Clean contemporary lines juxtaposed against lofty tufted cushions make for an interesting pairing in this convertible sofa. Upholstery in sand (or two shades of gray) lend a classic touch. Line the ottomans up at opposite ends of the sofa to create a U shaped conversation pit or arrange them next to one another for a double wide chaise.
$699.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A tube of Glossier Boy Brow

27 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Not To Say To Someone Doing Dry January

Food & Drink

‘It’s Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn’t Drink’

Wellness

In Praise Of ‘Good Enough’ New Year’s Resolutions

Work/Life

19 Funny Tweets About The Struggle Of Going Back To Work After The Holidays

Wellness

8 ‘Gross’ Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

WOMEN'S WORK

How To Coax Your Kid Into Sending Thank-You Notes

Style & Beauty

If You Ignore Expiration Dates On These Beauty Products, You’re Wasting Your Money

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Shopping

The Best Printers for Under $300, According To Small Business Owners

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Shopping

27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Shopping

These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Shopping

14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Food & Drink

The Unnecessary Step Chefs Say You Can Skip In The Kitchen

Wellness

11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Shopping

How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

Save Up To 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand On Cyber Monday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

Shopping

17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Shopping

34 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday