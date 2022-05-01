Popular items from the list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
This Sdara Skincare derma roller
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this little gadget! Just after one use I can see the difference. The skin is more plumped, brighter, and rested.
I'm using it with TruSkin Vitamin C facial serum
. Even my bf noticed that I'm glowing. Don't hesitate to make the purchase as it is life-changing!" — Magdalena R.
LilyAna Naturals eye cream
Promising review:
"Great product! This cream does help reduce the puffiness and dark circles on my eyes.
It does apply a little heavy, so use small dots and apply more if needed! I highly recommend this cream over those super expensive ones.
I love that it's fragrance-free." — Sandy
TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"I had read so many reviews about this serum and I was skeptical to buy and I am so happy that I did! This serum works wonders on my skin. I had slight hyperpigmentation on my face and I do have acne scars, my skin looked dull and lacked moisture, after I applied this serum everyday in the morning my skin looks so better than before.
My pigmentation is reduced, my skin looks fresh and moisturized. My acne scars are the same, but I think that I will use it for more months to see the difference. Overall the serum is not oily and it quickly absorbs my skin." — Kavita
Jack Black Intense Therapy lip balm
Promising review:
"I have struggled to find a balm that actually moisturized long after wearing off. I use lip scrubs regularly, but my lips get really dry and cracked. These have been a saving grace! I put some on before bed and wake up with such soft lips!
I use very little through the day because of how well these work!" — bbarney
Sol by Jergens Deeper by the Drop self-tanning drops
Promising review:
"This stuff works great! I am very fair-skinned and have always had problems with sunless tanners looking too orange on me. I applied in the afternoon and didn’t notice any change in color. I was becoming a bit skeptical as it says within hours. The next morning however I woke up to a perfect tan glow.
Not too dark not orange just right for a fair skinned person looking to have a little bit of color without having to spend hours in the sun. I can not comment on how long the color lasts as this is my first application, but I am very happy with my results and highly recommend.
" — Stephanie
Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence
Promising review:
"This is holy grail for me! It's unscented, which I love, and goes on so smooth. I'm a little backwards with my application being that after toner or exfoliation I put on a few drops of jojoba oil
, and then the essence. I found that by doing this, the products absorb better. Since using this in combination with the Korean skin care method, my face has completely cleared up, with only the occasional zit.
Honestly, it's my favorite product and soothes my skin, especially after exfoliating. Highly recommended!
" — Anjelic
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches
Promising review:
"Pretty much the greatest enemy your pimples will ever have. These patches are fantastic and I wish I'd discovered them sooner. They suck the gross life juice out of pimples and help them heal more quickly and cleanly; they've probably cut the life of most of my pimples in half at least.
They are also a great way to keep myself from picking, a bad habit which only makes pimples worse. They are very easy to use and, in my opinion, a great low-cost option.
The one thing I will say: I have found they only work successfully on pimples with heads. Any big nodules that don't have a discernible head aren't likely to be affected by these. Still, I recommend these to everyone who ever complains about an annoying pimple!" — Jen Kenworthy
Or these larger Mighty Patches
Each strip is 2 inches long, so they can cover and draw pus from multiple zits at a time! Promising review:
"Amazing. Started to break out badly/painfully on my shoulders. Deep zits that covered a lot of surface. Used these overnight to calm my skin down and was floored at how much they pulled out.
The large one didn’t even seem that big from the surface. Patches provided so much relief." — CW
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser body scrub
Promising reviews:
"My forearms have always been rough and red. I used this for the first time tonight, just my hand rubbing it over my arms in the shower. I asked my teenage daughter to touch my arms and she asked me if I shaved them. That's how smooth they are. I highly recommend for the fact that it made my arms smooth for the first time in like 30 years.
" — Amazon customer
"So great! The bottle says use once or twice a week, and I used it every other day for two weeks, I have amazing results already! Paired with a SA hydrating cream.
Buy this!" — Anna Greenlee
These hydrating face masks
Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline.
Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
This Revlon volcanic face roller to absorb oil
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!Promising review:
"I love it! I always get so oily in my T-zone and I hate it, so I’d pack on powder or run out of blotting sheets so quickly. This product absorbed my oil while not messing with my makeup! :)
I will definitely be taking this with me everywhere." — Emma
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 balm
Promising review:
"I had a terrible allergic reaction to tea tree oil about two weeks ago. Tiny bumps all over my face along with bunches of breakouts and my normally oily skin was so dry the strongest moisturizers I had wouldn’t keep it moisturized for long. I tried this stuff and OVERNIGHT basically all the bumps and my breakouts are gone.
I have incredibly sensitive skin (clearly) and this stuff feels so soothing on my face and leaves it looking bright. HIGHLY recommend to anyone with sensitive, combination skin.
And I’m acne-prone and this stuff doesn’t break me out. Holy grail, people!" — SH
A foot file
Promising reviews:
"I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it! In less than 5 minutes all of the dry dead skin came off.
It didn’t hurt - didn’t need expensive paraffin treatments or foot soaks
. I can’t believe I’ve struggled with dry heals for so long! Can’t express how amazing it feels to have smooth heals easy to use. Quick!" — Teacher Mom
"I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked.
It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!
"—Khall
And this callus remover gel
Promising review:
"I’m shocked. This stuff really works! It’s the only thing I have found that worked this good and this fast. This was easy. I soaked my feet, then put this on my heels for 10 minutes, then used my pumice and almost all my dead skin was gone.
Amazing. And I had really bad heels." — Amazon customer
Differin Adapalene gel 0.1% acne treatment
Promising review:
"Don’t give up on it! I started using this product two months ago because I still struggle with breakouts even after most of my acne cleared. But this baby took me to the next level. My skin tone is evening out. My scars are less visible.
I will never stop using this product and I love the pump version." — Shelbs
Radha Beauty rosehip oil
Promising review
: "My new holy grail! I have super-sensitive, acne-prone skin in a very dry climate. This stuff is seriously so amazing.
I use it from my face to my toes. It has completely eradicated any dry skin I had and makes me glow. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since I’ve started using it, even my boyfriend noticed! I love it after chemical peels, too. It gets rid of peeling and dry patches as well as soothing any redness. It’s a decent-sized bottle for what you pay!" — Brynnieb09
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA liquid salicylic acid exfoliant
In addition to receiving 3,482 positive reviews
and a 4.6 rating, this exfoliant is also a top skincare pick on TikTok
! Promising reviews:
"I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks, I've tried different products but none worked as good as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer
. And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area!
I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend
, it really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)" — Mariel Garza
"My nose has been excessively oily since having a rhinoplasty 8 weeks ago. I had never had issues with my skin before, and suddenly I was breaking out constantly and using oil blotting pads every hour. Nothing I was doing helped, and I was incredibly upset and embarrassed. I decided to try this product after reading the reviews and am SO glad I did!! I’ve been using it twice a day and reapplying it if I shower midday. I started to notice a difference within a day, and after one week of using, my skin looks SO much better!
Definitely recommend!" — cj
These facial and eyebrow razors
Promising review:
"I love 💕 these little razors for all that peach 🍑 fuzz. My face looks so smooth now!!!
They’re really easy to use. I had no idea there was such a product! My esthetician used something similar on my face and I thought 💭 I can do that!! So glad I found it!" — Patti16
This Ancient Greek Remedy moisturizer
Promising review:
"So I've only been using this for six days, and my mind is absolutely blown! I've been using it on my face, body, and hair. My hair has been super soft, it's helped clear up some eczema, rashes, and razor burn, and my acne has started to clear up as well!
I would 100% recommend this to everyone! It smells fantastic and absorbs in very quickly so you don't feel oily all day or night." — Rachel
Healing Solutions tea tree oil
Promising reviews:
"Last week I had a terrible rosacea flare up. Nothing new for me, but this flare up was out of control and nothing worked. My girlfriend recommended me to use tea tree oil mixed with a little coconut oil
. Well I did and the next morning, my rosacea was 50% gone, two days later 80%.
Of course, I had some dry skin but the bumps and redness had diminished. I have included before and after pics to show you all!" —Amazon customer
"This is a great product! I've been being using this the past two weeks to reduce acne and it really works! You can see the change from one day to another: it reduces the color and the bumpiness of your acne.
At night I apply it directly to each one of the breakouts. It not only helps with the acne you have, but also helps preventing any more breakouts." — Amazon customer
Aria Starr Dead Sea mud mask
Reviewers also swear by this skincare treatment, which has 2,558 positive reviews
and a 4.4-rating! Promising review:
"I ordered this face mask right as I was finishing up finals week, as I always seem to break out from all the stress. I applied this mask with one of my silicone mask brushes and wow: I had visible results after the first use! I have combination skin and each time I've used this, my skin looks clearer and clearer and feels great.
I usually wait until it's completely dry and then either rinse it off in the shower or rinse gently with a warm washcloth in circular motions. I've used this mask a few times now and I still have a lot of product left, which is also a plus because I hate buying a mask only to have to keep buying it over and over again." — Makayla Anfinson
Cerave's hydrating face wash
Promising review:
"As someone who always felt like I needed to buy high-end and expensive skin care products, I wish I would have tried this long ago. Truly in my opinion, nothing beats this stuff. My acne-prone skin loves this moisturizing cleanser. My skin has never looked healthier.
I suffer from acne breakouts with very dry surface skin, yet an oily T-zone. My skin looks better than it ever has. And my routine is cheaper than it’s ever been." — Blaike franklin
Dr Song benzoyl peroxide face and body wash
Promising review:
"Amazing product! My daughter has suffered with chest and back acne for a couple of years now. We have used numerous products on the market and this line of products is the only line that has CLEARED her acne. I am so happy I spent the money on Dr. Song! The photo attached is approximately a month apart. Now two months later and skin looks even more amazing." — Amazon Customer
Bio-Oil multi-use skincare oil
Promising review:
"This is my second time purchasing this product. I was sold on this product late last year. What I love about this oil is that it can be used all over the body. It has a delicate fragrance that is not overpowering and the oil itself leaves your skin soft. This has helped my dry T-zone area and also great for chapped skin. It has also helped a few scars too.
I HIGHLY recommend this product as a daily skincare product to use and to add to your routine. It's affordable and a little goes a long way!" — Angela Holt
Thayers alcohol-free witch hazel facial toner
Promising review:
"I like this toner because it gets my pores pretty clean, without over-drying my skin. I appreciate that it’s affordable. After washing my face at night, I put this onto a round cotton pad, and swipe it all over my face, avoiding my lips and delicate eye areas. This leaves my face feeling clean and smooth, and removes any residue and makeup that’s left behind after I wash and dry my face.
I follow with a moisturizer. This is alcohol free, so it doesn’t sting my skin." — Amazon customer
Bioré's deep cleansing pore strips
Promising review:
"I am old enough to say that these original nose strips came out for the first time back when I was in my late teens, almost 20 years old. Won't discuss how old I am as of writing this. But I bought the 'original' because I loved them way back when and always was pleased with the product. Used it for the very first time since forever ago and they are still *great* and pull all that nasty-ness out of your pores in your nose.
I didn't even have to look in the mirror at first to see the difference just rubbed my finger along my nose and it was wicked smooth. Looked in the mirror and everything in the pores were gone. I *love this product,* always have and I highly recommend this." — Amazon customer
TruSkin Naturals' hyaluronic acid serum
Promising review:
"This is a staple in my skin care routine along with the eye gel. Goes on and doesn’t leave a residue (like a lot of competitors do) and after using continuous has really changed the texture of my skin.
When I do have hormonal breakouts, they clear so much quicker now and don’t leave marks. Also in combo with the vitamin C the lines in my forehead and neck have diminished." — Amazon customer
La Roche-Posay Effaclar medicated gel acne cleanser
This cleanser, which has lots of positive reviews
and a 4.6-rating, is oil-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It's also allergy-tested and dermatologist-tested, so it'll be helpful for skin that's both acne-prone and sensitive.Promising review:
"When I was about 21, I switched to a birth control implant, and that thing wreaked havoc on my entire life. I suddenly had horrible cystic acne. Not only did it make me self-conscious and uncomfortable, but it was actually so painful — laying on my pillow hurt my face! Finally, I found La Roche-Posay's skincare products. Within four days, the inflammation decreased, the redness was fading, and my skin felt less dry. By two weeks, my skin was practically clear!
" — LadyHawke
And this Etude House Zero Sebum drying powder
Promising review:
"Totally buy this ASAP because nobody likes it when their makeup is shiny and clumpy. This powder does an amazing job at keeping your skin fresh throughout the whole day. I just put it on in the morning and by the time I get home from work my face still looks as fresh as it did in the morning.No more shiny T-zone for me!
It also makes makeup feel light, if that makes sense. And it smells good! Win, win, win." — Amazon customer