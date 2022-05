Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA liquid salicylic acid exfoliant

In addition to receiving 3,482 positive reviews and a 4.6 rating, this exfoliant is also a top skincare pick on TikTok "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks, I've tried different products but none worked as good as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did., it really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)" — Mariel Garza "My nose has been excessively oily since having a rhinoplasty 8 weeks ago. I had never had issues with my skin before, and suddenly I was breaking out constantly and using oil blotting pads every hour. Nothing I was doing helped, and I was incredibly upset and embarrassed. I decided to try this product after reading the reviews and am SO glad I did!! I’ve been using it twice a day and reapplying it if I shower midday.Definitely recommend!" — cj