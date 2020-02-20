HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can slip into these Spanx alternatives without breaking the bank.

The last thing you want is to feel uncomfortable in your undies, especially when you’re wearing an outfit that makes you feel fierce and sexy.

But if you’re not really into Spanx price tags (like this bodysuit that’s $98), there are many more shapewear brands out there, such as Maidenform and Miraclesuit, that are top-rated and not as pricey. And SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line that keeps selling out, just launched at Nordstrom.

So if you’re looking for shapewear bodysuits that’ll actually show off your curves, shorts that’ll prevent thigh chafing, high-waist briefs to wear under fitted dresses, and plus-size shapewear that actually looks good, we found some of the best affordable options.