HuffPost Finds

The Best Spanx Alternatives That Won't Stretch Out Your Wallet

Slip into more affordable shapewear brands like Maidenform, SKIMS and Commando.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can slip into these Spanx alternatives without breaking the bank.
You can slip into these Spanx alternatives without breaking the bank.

The last thing you want is to feel uncomfortable in your undies, especially when you’re wearing an outfit that makes you feel fierce and sexy.

When you think of shapewear, Spanx is probably one of the first brands that comes to mind. The brand has everything from bodysuits and body shapers to those faux leather leggings that everyone goes gaga for (which we found affordable dupes of).

But if you’re not really into Spanx price tags (like this bodysuit that’s $98), there are many more shapewear brands out there, such as Maidenform and Miraclesuit, that are top-rated and not as pricey. And SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line that keeps selling out, just launched at Nordstrom.

So if you’re looking for shapewear bodysuits that’ll actually show off your curves, shorts that’ll prevent thigh chafing, high-waist briefs to wear under fitted dresses, and plus-size shapewear that actually looks good, we found some of the best affordable options.

Check out these cheaper Spanx alternatives below:

1
Black Microfiber 360° Smoothing Ultra High Waist Short
Torrid
Get it for $35 at Torrid.
2
Miraclesuit Extra Firm Control High-Waist Brief
Bare Necessities
Get it for $46 at Bare Necessities.
3
Naomi and Nicole Wonderful U Bodybriefer With Firm Control
T.J. Maxx
Get it for $13 at T.J. Maxx.
4
Black Microfiber 360° Smoothing High Waist Short
Torrid
Get it for $25 at Torrid.
5
Nude Microfiber 360° Smoothing Ultra High Waist Brief Panty
Torrid
Get it for $30 at Torrid.
6
Maidenform Firm Control Easy Up Strapless Full Slip
T.J.Maxx
Get it for $30 at T.J.Maxx.
7
Wacoal Body Base Smoothing Shorts
Nordstrom
Get it for $28 at Nordstrom.
8
Maidenform Body Briefer With Lace
Zappos
Get it for $64 at Zappos.
9
Yummie Stevie Seamless Shaping Convertible Thong Bodysuit
Bare Necessities
Get it for $58 at Bare Necessities.
10
Yummie Cooling FX High Waist Briefs
Nordstrom
Get it for $28 at Nordstrom.
11
Yummie Seamless Slip
Nordstrom
Get it for $34 at Nordstrom.
12
SKIMS Solution Short #2 - For High-Slip Dresses
Nordstrom
Get it for $42 at Nordstrom. It also comes in plus sizes.
13
Miraclesuit Extra Firm Sheer Shaping Open Bust Mid-Thigh Slimmer
Zappos
Get it for $68 at Zappos.
14
Wacoal Visual Effects Underwire Shaping Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Get it for $85 at Nordstrom.
15
Maidenform Self Expressions Firm Foundations Thigh Slimmer
Target
Get it for $24 at Target.
16
Commando 'Control' High Waist Shaping Shorts
Nordstrom
Get it for $58 at Nordstrom.
17
Shape By Cacique Open-Bust Thigh Shaper
Cacique
Get it for $70 at Cacique.
18
Maidenform Self Expressions WYOB Bodysuit
Target
Get it for $27 at Target.
19
Bali Lace 'N Smooth Firm Control Bodysuit
Bare Necessities
Get it for $58 at Bare Necessities.
20
MAGIC Bodyfashion Comfort Shaping Low-Back Bodysuit
Zappos
Get it for $45 at Zappos.
finds budgetstyle and beautyBest dealsfinds plusCommerce