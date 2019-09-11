HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Etsy Fall 2019's biggest jewelry trend is pearl hoops

We have our eyes on plenty of fall 2019 fashion and style trends, but there’s only one look we have our ears turned to. According to the trend experts at Etsy, pearl hoops are the fall jewelry trend you’re about to see everywhere.

In fact, searches for “pearl hoops” on Etsy have increased more than 220% in the last 3 months, according to Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. Last year, we saw a pair of tortoise shell hoop earrings on practically every woman strutting down the sidewalk, but now the trend is an even daintier look for your lobes.

Considering the uptick in interest for pearl accessories like pearl hair clips and pearl barrettes and even pearl-studded headbands, it was only a matter of time before pearl earrings made their way to modern minimalists.

If you’re loving this look, but want to wear it for less, we’ve found several stunning pairs of pearl hoop earrings on Etsy for under $50. Take a look. And if you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you even more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Below, affordable pearl hoop earrings on Etsy:

Check out HuffPost Coupons for the best deal before you shop. We have hundreds of promo codes from brands you know and trust, like Kay Jewelers and Kate Spade.