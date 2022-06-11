Shopping

13 Of The Best Affordable Summer Accessories To Get At Target

Straw visors, mesh totes and other summer-approved accessories that make a statement.

In the summer, a single accessory can transform an outfit. A white tee and denim short duo are made a million times more appealing by a bright headband; little black dresses are vacation-ready with the introduction of a floppy hat. And don’t get me started on straw bags.

If your summer wardrobe is in need of subtle TLC, we present you with several gorgeous accessories that deliver both fashion and function, all available at Target.

1
Target
A straw tote handbag
This straw tote handbag is guaranteed to become your go-to purse all warm weather season. Perfect for beach trips, picnics, brunches and everything in between, the green hue provides a fun pop of color — but it's still neutral enough to match any outfit without clashing. Available in two colors.
$35 at Target
2
Target
A packable straw hat
Summer is synonymous with one specific accessory: the floppy hat. This wide brim straw hat is lightweight so that you don't feel excess heat on already hot summer days, plus a packable construction means it won't wrinkle or bend. Available in two colors.
$28 at Target
3
Target
A pair of tortoiseshell round sunglasses
If you're looking for a pair of frames that won't clash with any ensemble, these tortoiseshell print options are just the ticket. They provide UV protection plus have a large full-frame design, meaning they'll remain perfectly in place (no nose adjusting required) all day.
$12 at Target
4
Target
A straw mini tote handbag
If you love the straw bag look but don't want to commit to the full thing, this mini tote handbag is truly the best of both worlds — a lush faux-leather top in a striking pink color with a straw base. It's small but packs a lot, with a large open interior that makes space for all of your essentials.
$35 at Target
5
Target
A speckled claw hair clip
I can't guarantee much, but I can guarantee this — summer heat means my hair is going up within ten minutes of being outside. Keep this claw clip in your purse for easy updos that aren't as damaging to your tresses as a traditional black hair tie. Available in five colors.
$5 at Target
6
Target
An enamel multi-strand bracelet
This multi-strand bracelet takes a timeless style and infuses a lime green pop, providing a lovely contrast for an ideal accessory to wear to a post-beach dinner. Salty hair coupled with this gorgeous thing? Perfection.
$12.99 at Target
7
Target
A soft weekender bag
Planning a fun three-day summer trip? You probably won't have to wheel out the suitcase, but investing in this solid weekender bag is a good idea. It comes with padded top handles and detachable shoulder straps for comfortable lugging, multiple interior pockets, and a spacious design for the 23 outfits you intend on packing. Available in four colors.
$40 at Target
8
Target
A vibrant orange knot headband
Keeping baby hairs out of your face feels more essential on hot days ... and this knot headband does just that. The vibrant orange color packs a punch to any white tee and denim shorts outfit, plus a padded base means all-day comfort.
$10 at Target
9
Target
A straw buckle stretch belt
Whether wearing denim shorts or jeans, wearing a bulky black belt this summer may not sound appealing — so why not replace with a season-friendly straw buckle belt instead? This accessory provides waist definition and has a stretchy design that guarantees comfort. Available in sizes S-L.
$20 at Target
10
Target
A seashell anklet set
Ankle bracelets are the epitome of carefree summer fashion (at least, in my opinion) and this trio is truly perfect. Wear all three together or separate one from the other with the option to don a shell drop, beaded, or simple chain anklet independently.
$12.99 at Target
11
Target
A mesh tote handbag
Beach trips call for a convenient bag that won't track mounds of sand back into your car — and this mesh tote delivers. It's designed with large pockets for easy storage and visibility, plus the mesh construction makes for natural sifting. Available in eight colors.
$10 at Target
12
Target
A straw visor hat
If you like straw accessories but don't want to commit to the oversized floppy hat, we present you with this visor alternative. Your eyes will still get sun protection sans scalp overheating. Available in two colors.
$15 at Target
13
Target
Sugarfix by Baublebar jetsetter earrings
These jetted statement earrings from Sugarfix by Baublebar are great for folks with permanent wanderlust. Heart-shaped studs and attached airplanes? The only accessory I'd like to wear while planning and packing for a long overdue vacation.
$12.99 at Target
