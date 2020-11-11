HuffPost Finds

25 Sweater Dresses Under $75 That Are Easy To Dress Up Or Down

The sweater dress might just be the outfit-of-the-moment that we all need right now.

There are all sorts of sweater dresses to choose from down below, including those with turtlenecks to ones that are perfectly oversized.
It’s time to take out your turtlenecks, throw on a cardigan and pull on a pullover — sweater weather is here.

Whether your favorite season is the fall or you’re someone who prefers the summer, one thing’s for sure — you’ll still need to layer up now that the temperatures are dropping.

Our shopping editors have been searching for their own sweaters to get through the colder months, including a cardigan with dinosaur buttons and a wool knit that’s especially warm.

One of the easier outfits you can put on now is a sweater dress. At a time when lots of us are only dressing from the waist up (and sometimes, forgoing jeans and pants all together), the mighty sweater dress is the perfect thing to throw on without having to think about zipping up a zipper or buttoning up buttons.

Dress it up, dress it down — the sweater dress can pretty much do it all.

It’s the perfect piece for these strange times when you don’t want to take too much time deciding what to wear. That’s why we went out and found some of the best sweater dresses out there that are under $75 (you don’t want to overspend, of course!).

Below, you can check out everything from a sweater dress that features a toasty turtleneck and another that’s just oversized enough.

Take a look:

1
Old Navy Leopard-Print Mock-Neck Sweater Shift Dress
Old Navy
This dress comes in sizes XS to XXL. There are tall and petite sizes, too. Find it for $48 at Old Navy.
2
Who What Wear Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Target
This dress comes in sizes XS to 4X. Find it on sale for $32 at Target.
3
ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $34 at Amazon. Prices might differ depending on the size and color.
4
Vero Moda Gaiva Slit Front Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $69 at Nordstrom.
5
ASOS DESIGN Sweatshirt Mini Dress With Tucked Sleeves And Hem Embroidery In Rose
ASOS
This dress comes in sizes 0 to 14. Find it for $48 at ASOS.
6
J.Crew Factory Sweater-Dress In Extra-Soft Yarn
J.Crew Factory
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $35 at J.Crew Factory.
7
The Drop Giselle Asymmetric Neckline Midi Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
8
Banana Republic Factory Textured Fit-and-Flare Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory
This dress comes in sizes XXS to XXL. There are petite sizes, too. Find it on sale for $50 at Banana Republic Factory.
9
Selowin Backless Wrap Batwing Sleeve Slit Belted Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes S to XL. Find it starting for $30 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
10
ELOQUII Turtleneck Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes 14 to 24. Find it on sale for $69 at Nordstrom.
11
The Drop Odette Long Sleeve Mock-Neck Belted Swing Maxi Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
12
Bdcoco Knitted V-Neck Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes S to XL. Find it starting at $34 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
13
Monki Mindy Organic Cotton Midi Sweater Dress
ASOS
This dress comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it for $40 at ASOS.
14
Daily Ritual Mid-Gauge Stretch Crewneck Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it starting at $28 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
15
Flying Tomato Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
This dress comes in sizes S to L. Find it for $37 at Nordstrom Rack.
16
The Drop Rosalie Cable Stitch Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
17
Leith Wrap It Up Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes 1X to 4X. Find it for $69 at Nordstrom.
18
R.Vivimos Knitted Bodycon Tie Waist Sweater Pencil Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes S to XXL. Find it starting for $22 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
19
UO Kylie Babydoll Sweater Dress
Urban Outfitters
This dress comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
20
Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes S to XL. Find it starting for $35 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
21
The Drop Chantal Fitted Midi Bodycon Cutout Rib Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
22
Daily Ritual Mid-Gauge Stretch V-Neck Sweater Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it starting for $36 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on colors and sizes.
23
RD Style Mossy V-Neck Tunic Sweater Dress
Nordstrom Rack
This dress comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $35 at Nordstrom Rack.
24
Goodthreads Modal Fleece Popover Sweatshirt Dress
Amazon
This dress comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $35 at Amazon.
25
Lulus Sweet Demeanor Long Sleeve Cold Shoulder Sweater Minidress
Nordstrom
This dress comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $56 at Nordstrom.
