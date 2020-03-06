HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost No one will able to tell the difference between these shoes and the ever-popular Swedish Hasbeens.

It’s time to book your first pedicure of the year, because it’s almost bare-toes season.

These clogs aren’t at all like the old Birkenstocks you keep in the back of your closet, though. Swedish Hasbeens come in all different styles, from a low leather mule to a high-heeled slip on.

But, unfortunately, they can be pricey, running from well over $200 a pair to as much as $400.

If you just love the look of Swedish Hasbeens clogs and sandals but not the price tag, you’re in luck: We’ve found dupes to these beloved Swedish clogs under $200 all over from Madewell to ModCloth. One of our editors even owns an affordable dupe that she found on Etsy from Lotta From Stockholm. (And just so you know, there are actually a lot of Swedish Hasbeens on sale at Zappos right now, too, in case you’re gunning for the real deal.)

Call them whatever you want — clogs, sandals, mules — but these dupes will be a staple of spring and summer. Better yet, they won’t cost you a pretty penny.