The Best Dupes For Swedish Hasbeens That Are Under $200

Forget about Birkenstocks — these Swedish Hasbeens lookalikes are the clogs you've been looking for.

No one will able to tell the difference between these shoes and the ever-popular Swedish Hasbeens.
It’s time to book your first pedicure of the year, because it’s almost bare-toes season.

While some footwear trends come and go (please don’t let Crocs make a comeback), there’s a brand that somehow stays perennially à la mode and au courant: Swedish Hasbeens. This is even more true this season, since 2019’s “Midsommar” made traditional Swedish dressing chic again and “Little Women” brought back the prairie trend.

These clogs aren’t at all like the old Birkenstocks you keep in the back of your closet, though. Swedish Hasbeens come in all different styles, from a low leather mule to a high-heeled slip on.

But, unfortunately, they can be pricey, running from well over $200 a pair to as much as $400.

If you just love the look of Swedish Hasbeens clogs and sandals but not the price tag, you’re in luck: We’ve found dupes to these beloved Swedish clogs under $200 all over from Madewell to ModCloth. One of our editors even owns an affordable dupe that she found on Etsy from Lotta From Stockholm. (And just so you know, there are actually a lot of Swedish Hasbeens on sale at Zappos right now, too, in case you’re gunning for the real deal.)

Call them whatever you want — clogs, sandals, mules — but these dupes will be a staple of spring and summer. Better yet, they won’t cost you a pretty penny.

Take a look:

1
MIA Abby Clog
Free People
Find them for $99 at Free People.
2
Seychelles Calming Influence Platform Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $119 at Urban Outfitters.
3
Madewell Ayanna Clog
Madewell
Find them for $168 at Madewell.
4
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Sands Heeled Clogs
Anthropologie
Find them for $130 at Anthropologie.
5
KORKS Berengo Leather Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Find it $60 at Nordstrom Rack.
6
Free People Emmer Whipstitched Clog
Nordstrom Rack
Find it for $80 at Free People.
7
Lotta from Stockholm Swedish Clogs Classic Gold Leather
Etsy / LottaFromStockholm
Find them for $64 at Etsy.
8
ModCloth Skansen Strut Leather Clog
ModCloth
Find them for $89 at ModCloth.
9
Dansko Taci Slingback Clog Sandal
Nordstrom
Find them for $140 at Nordstrom.
10
Madewell Carey Mule in Leather
Madewell
Find them on sale for $125 at Madewell.
11
Seychelles Elated Wedge Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $119 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Vollsjö Leather Wooden Clogs
Amazon
Find them for $48 at Amazon.
13
MIA Freja Platform Clog
Nordstrom
Find them for $100 at Nordstrom.
14
Lotta from Stockholm Swedish Clogs Eva Sling
Etsy / LottaFromStockholm
Find them for $104 at Etsy.
15
Madewell Cecilia Lace-Up Clog
Madewell
Find them for $168 at Madewell.
16
Vagabond Shoemakers Dioon Fisherman Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $140 at Urban Outfitters.
17
Aldo Desbet
Aldo
Find them for $110 at Aldo.
18
ModCloth Strides Through Stockholm Leather Clog
ModCloth
Find them for $109 at ModCloth.
19
Lotta from Stockholm Swedish Clogs Highwood T-Bar
Etsy / LottaFromStockholm
Find them for $102 at Etsy.
20
Cordani Gustava Clog Sandals
Anthropologie
Find them for $198 at Anthropologie.
21
Sandgrens Swedish Handmade Wooden Clog Sandal
Amazon
Find them for $129 to $184, depending on the size and color, on Amazon.
22
FB Collection Belem's Clogs
Free People
Find them for $168 at Free People.
23
Madewell Harper Mules
Shopbop
Find them for $148 at Shopbop.
24
Universal Thread Estella Faux Leather Wood Bottom Crossband Heel Pumps
Target
Find them for $35 at Target.
