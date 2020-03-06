HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s time to book your first pedicure of the year, because it’s almost bare-toes season.
While some footwear trends come and go (please don’t let Crocs make a comeback), there’s a brand that somehow stays perennially à la mode and au courant: Swedish Hasbeens. This is even more true this season, since 2019’s “Midsommar” made traditional Swedish dressing chic again and “Little Women” brought back the prairie trend.
These clogs aren’t at all like the old Birkenstocks you keep in the back of your closet, though. Swedish Hasbeens come in all different styles, from a low leather mule to a high-heeled slip on.
But, unfortunately, they can be pricey, running from well over $200 a pair to as much as $400.
If you just love the look of Swedish Hasbeens clogs and sandals but not the price tag, you’re in luck: We’ve found dupes to these beloved Swedish clogs under $200 all over from Madewell to ModCloth. One of our editors even owns an affordable dupe that she found on Etsy from Lotta From Stockholm. (And just so you know, there are actually a lot of Swedish Hasbeens on sale at Zappos right now, too, in case you’re gunning for the real deal.)
Call them whatever you want — clogs, sandals, mules — but these dupes will be a staple of spring and summer. Better yet, they won’t cost you a pretty penny.
