Whether you’re stocking up on your favorite layering basics or need more household essentials, you likely already have a few things in your online Target cart already.

Before you check out, we curated our current favorite budget-friendly home decor items that will give your place an instant upgrade. Everything is $20 or under, versatile enough to fit into any decor style but still prominent enough to make your space look totally your own.

Advertisement

From realistic fake plants to stylish candlesticks and elegant catchall trays, these are items to transform that awkward corner or shelf and brighten up hallways and coffee tables.

Some items are intended to help with home organization and function while others are purely there for decor. Either way, they’re eye-catching affordable pieces that you may overlook while shopping in-store and are hiding in plain sight online.