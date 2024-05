A marble candlestick holder

This marble U-shape geometric candlestick holder is so chic, you’ll want it on your mantle or table even if you’re not burning a candle in it. The cool shape gives it a little something-something while still making it easy to style in any home. Reviews say it looks more cool-toned and gray in real life, so check out the myraid of happy customer's review pictures, to ensure you love the look. Note, that this item is online only, so it can't be picked up in-store.