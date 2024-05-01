Shoppinghomedecorhome organization

The Best Under-$20 Home Decor At Target To Just Add To Your Cart Before You Hit Checkout

Transform that awkward corner and brighten up your sidetables.
Whether you’re stocking up on your favorite layering basics or need more household essentials, you likely already have a few things in your online Target cart already.

Before you check out, we curated our current favorite budget-friendly home decor items that will give your place an instant upgrade. Everything is $20 or under, versatile enough to fit into any decor style but still prominent enough to make your space look totally your own.

From realistic fake plants to stylish candlesticks and elegant catchall trays, these are items to transform that awkward corner or shelf and brighten up hallways and coffee tables.

Some items are intended to help with home organization and function while others are purely there for decor. Either way, they’re eye-catching affordable pieces that you may overlook while shopping in-store and are hiding in plain sight online.

1
Target
A marble candlestick holder
This marble U-shape geometric candlestick holder is so chic, you’ll want it on your mantle or table even if you’re not burning a candle in it. The cool shape gives it a little something-something while still making it easy to style in any home. Reviews say it looks more cool-toned and gray in real life, so check out the myraid of happy customer's review pictures, to ensure you love the look. Note, that this item is online only, so it can't be picked up in-store.
$20 at Target
2
Target
Or a ceramic vase
Target has a widely good selection of vases, many of which look like they’re from a design boutique or even handmade. This watertight piece measures nine inches in height and has a welcoming texture that makes it feel truly crafted for your home. (And if you take the Target price tag off, no one has to know it wasn’t.)
$15 at Target
3
Target
The cutest fish pillow
An artist friend of mine just sent me a picture of this simply magnificent fish pillow in their house, and I truly assumed someone sewed it for them. To my surprise, this baby is $12 at Target and has a ton of hilarious reviews from adorers just like me.
$12 at Target
4
Target
An artificial marble pothos
Rejoice in the ease of artificial plants with this reviewer-beloved small marble pothos designed for indoor decor. With draping vines, it will bring some life and color to any shelf or spot.
$10 at Target
5
Target
A versatile rattan basket
Whether you use it for small laundry like dirty hand towels and washcloths, dog toys or light paper trash from an office, this darling rattan container is super versatile while still being functional.
$20 at Target
6
Target
Super chic storage boxes
Surprisingly chic, these stacking plastic boxes give off high-end home decor vibes, even though they’re 10 bucks each. They have a useful handle, a lid and come in four muted colors that look great mixed and matched together. Plus, they're made out of 20% post-consumer recycled plastic, so they're not just green in color.
$10 at Target
7
Target
A dishwasher-safe serving bowl
Whether it's accommodating big salads, fresh cookies or displays of oranges and lemons, this oversized bowl does it all. It comes in the blue pictured here and a bright orange print (that's a slightly different size), is made from a dishwasher-safe melamine and is a little over a foot wide making it the perfect serving tray or statement piece.
$10 at Target
8
Target
A cozy-looking galaxy light
Galaxy lights are huge on TikTok right now, but most are incredibly tech-y looking, like something from an evil scientist's lab. This darling light has a ceramic star cover that looks cute even in the day time and makes gentle star lights in the dark.
$20 at Target
9
Target
A pair of leather covered rings
When an open space needs a little something, but you can’t figure out what it is, go for something that’s interesting in shape and texture, like this woven double loop decor that lies nicely wherever it's placed.
$14 at Target
10
Target
A double bubble candlestick
At seven inches tall, this organic-shaped candle holder brings some visual interest to your space, without being too overpowering. Bring some flair to your coffee table or side table without any heavy lifting.
$10 at Target
11
Target
A set of wall pegs
Also from Pillowfort, this set of pegs is a great minimalist hanging rack with a touch of color. Each color-tipped hook can hold up to two pounds, so it’s more meant for light bags than say your heaviest winter coat and it looks great on the wall even if nothing's hanging.
$15 at Target
12
Target
A handy sink caddy
Do you ever look at something so simple and think: Well, that’s genius? That’s how I felt gazing upon this handy sink caddy with a taller compartment and tray connected. Use it for toothbrushes and hand soap in your bathroom or for dish brushes and dish soap in the kitchen.
$14.99 at Target
13
Target
A gold paper tray
Another way to clean up clutter: Get a shiny fancy tray for magazines and papers. It may sound silly, but having a set spot and such a structured, open container lets you sort like paper and files while freeing up your desktop and tables.
$12 at Target
14
Target
Or this vertical form holder
For action tasks (bills you need to pay, tax papers, forms that need to be signed and sent back), this sorter uses vertical space to let you peek at your piles separately and sort them by importance or place they need to go.
$15 at Target
15
Target
A bright artificial snake plant
Another highly-rated option, this small artifiical snake plant is perfect for a shelf, nightstand or other tiny spot. Bring a little green to a dark area and never worry about watering it.
$5 at Target
16
Target
A rattan cover soap container
Whether you’re looking to ditch one-use plastic and opt for a refillable soap container or just prefer the look of something a little more stylish on your sink, this wicker-covered soap dispenser is homey while still being sharp.
$13 at Target
17
Target
A reviewer-loved pen holder
With a near-perfect rating and sooo many promising reviews, people are passionate about this golden pen holder. Dress up your desk and ensure you always have a pen the moment you need one.
$6.99 at Target
18
Target
A elegant marble box
Do a ten-second tidy before company comes over with something like the elegant marble canister with a lid. It looks great on a table or shelf and can be the designated spot for small clutter like hair ties, earbuds, lip blam or other little things that are always just around.
$14 at Target
19
Target
A low profile tray
Another catch-all option is something like this low-profile tray. Extra versatile, this baby can either be used in the bathroom to hold your soaps and lotions or be put on dry land as a place for watches, jewelry, headphones and other trinkets.
$15 at Target
20
Target
A stone and metal candlestick
OK, we’re a little obsessed with Target’s candlestick options, but have you seen this mixed-material double holder? With gold accents and a stone bottom, it’s chic and expensive-looking and it can fit into both rustic and modern homes.
$20 at Target
21
Target
A vintage-style desk clock
Bring a touch of the analog world into your space with this vintage-inspired desk clock. It looks like something you’d find at an estate sale or antique shop and will bring a totally dignified look to your desk or bedroom. You'll need a single AA battery to power it, be sure to grab some before you check out.
Clock: $14.99 at TargetAA Batteries: $7.49 at Target
22
Target
An eye-catching hand towel
A truly no-effort way to spruce up your bathroom? Swap your faded hand towels for something with a bright print. These towels come in blue, red and white patterns and almost look like a piece of art hanging on the wall.
$8 at Target
23
Target
A metal and leather door stop
Who knew a doorstop could be drool-worthy? This golden helper has a super chic leather handle making it nice to look at while it’s in use or just hanging out around your home.
$14.99 at Target
24
Target
A pair of rattan placemats
Dress up your dining table with this pair of rattan woven place mats. They’re nice to have while hosting or just eating dinner at the table and they make your table look extra cute even between meals or when you leave for the day.
$10 at Target
25
Target
Or this wipeable option
Prefer something wipeable? These checkered corkboard placemats look like they're made of cloth but have a coating so you can easily wipe them down after messy eaters and spills.
$4.99 at Target
26
Target
A decorative wall mirror
Adding a small mirror is another easy way to elevate a space. Mirrors generally make spaces look a little bigger and lighter, especially something like this nine-inch option with a scalloped design around it that almost tricks the eye into expansion. Find it in both muted peach and white color options.
$13+ at Target
