chee gin tan via Getty Images

The change of seasons always feels like a good excuse to redecorate, but new furniture isn’t exactly practical, sustainable or affordable. That’s why we’re turning to the wise words of interior designer and stylist Emily Henderson, who once told HuffPost about a great way to save money when designing: throw pillows.

“Accent pieces like trays, picture frames and throw pillows are great places to save,” she said in 2018. “There are a ton of affordable and stylish lamps and accessories out there these days, so I say splurge on the more architectural moments or an amazing piece of art.”

Still, swapping your throw pillows in and out seasonally can add up too, especially if you’re designing on a dime. That’s where we’ve been looking for an even more budget-friendly alternative to Henderson’s design philosophy, and it comes in the form of throw pillow covers.

HuffPost Refresh your space for less with pillow and cushion covers.

Pillow covers eliminate the need to buy new pillows or keep bulky pillows stored away during the offseason. Slip them onto your existing cushions and swap them out as often as you’d like for a new look. Better still, there are cheap throw pillow covers, some for as low as $7.

We've rounded a few decorative pillows and cushion covers that you can shop for under $60.

Below, affordable throw pillow covers: