Thanks to transitional rugs — also known as indoor-outdoor rugs — you can showcase your favorite patterns and fabrics all over your home, in both interior and exterior spaces. Use one of these hybrid floor coverings to spruce up a deck or patio or throw one down on your front entry way; heck, lay one down in your home office so you have something nice to lie on as you stare at the ceiling pretending you’re don’t have 12 (or 200) unanswered emails to dig through.

And say goodbye to those scratchy and thick outdoor rugs you’d never want to walk on barefoot. We searched high and low to find you a collection of soft, easy-to-clean, versatile options for prices that won’t break the bank. We’ve also included the materials and features of each; some are extra pet-friendly, along stain- and water-resistant.

While most of these stylish rugs come in a variety of shapes and sizes, we’ve listed each one with the price of its size option measuring around 5′ x 8′.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.