32 Travel Products Under $20 That Are Worth Every Damn Penny

Popular items from this list include:
• A hands-free rotating phone mount that attaches to your plane’s tray table.
• A portable and digital luggage scale.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of eight vacuum-free space-saving compression bags
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
A hands-free and phone mount
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A 4-pack of LeakLocks "toiletry skins"
Rinseroo
is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products. Promising review
: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight.
These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" —TAG
A collapsible leakproof water bottle
Available in multiple styles, colors, and sets.
Promising review:
"I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all
. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" — Brittany
A pair of anti-motion sickness wrist bands
Available in children's sizes.
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!
" —1SmartCookie
A compact travel cable organizer
Promising review:
"This case has been amazing for storing my earbuds, various loose cable connectors, chargers, etc. I am using it right now on a trip and it has been fantastic for keeping these items in one convenient, organized place
. It is lightweight and fits easily into my one carry on item when boarding the many flights I am taking. I’m pretty sure I will still be using it to keep all these items together and more easy to locate when I return home! I am so glad I bought this
!" — V. Elia
A RFID-blocking travel wallet
Available in 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
A digital luggage scale
Promising reviews:
"I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." — Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
A waterproof pouch
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options). Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A set of 10 Hydralyte electrolyte tablets
Promising reviews
: "Never travel without them! These tablets taste good (I like lemonade) and do the trick when you're flying. Usually when I travel I feel crummy no matter how much water I drink on the plane
. I toss these into my water either once or twice throughout the day and I have more energy after I've landed
. They also break easily, so I can put them into any water bottle." — Rachel Johnson
"I take these when I’m having a girls' night out and we drink it before we start drinking and after. Haven’t had a hangover since!" —JD
A multi-bag ergonomic carrier
Click & Carry
is a Shark Tank
and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag
Promising review:
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." — Mrs M Tate
An 11-piece TSA-approved Kitsch travel container set
Each set includes a spray bottle, two small pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, one mini funnel, one mini spatula and one mini pipette, all stored inside a reusable travel pouch. Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review
: "I wasn’t sure what to expect out of these 'pouch' style travel containers from Kitsch but I instantly fell in love with them! Super easy to fill (I didn’t even have to use the tools that it came with)
. I used the pouches for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, the pump bottle for lotion (it has a tap on it that ensures that it will not come out), and hair serums on the other two bottles!" — Jess
A portable door alarm
Promising review:
"I have two of these, and they are amazing. The loop goes around the door handle and two thin metal prongs go in the crack of the door. If the door opens even a little, the prongs are separated and it lets out the loudest, most obnoxious wailing sound in the history of the world. It's great for a single girl traveling on her own!" — Kelly
A travel security belt with a sneaky pocket at the waist
Promising review:
"I just got back from an overseas trip using this belt. I went through TSA three times wearing this and had no issues.
It's able to hold several bills if you fold them carefully. I would buy this again. It's definitely worth the money." — Neutron
12 pairs of moldable wax ear plugs
Promising review
: "I have always bought earplugs based on the decibel ratings, but none of them have ever worked very well for me, because they don't stay in my ears. These have a lower decibel rating than any of the foam earplugs I have used in the past, but they are much more effective. They really block noise, and they don't go in your ear canal; they just cover the entrance to the ear canal. I find this much more comfortable
. I am really glad I found these, and just wish i had found them sooner." — Portlandia
A set of three storage scrunchies
LokiStashed
is a California-based small business that specializes in unique and practical hair accessories. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"I got these scrunchies so I could stash away money, lip balm, and car/house keys while enjoying a hike, at the beach, or going to festivals ... basically places where you don't want to be worried about carrying a lot or you don't want people to know where your stuff is.
I have very long thick hair and the scrunchie will go around my hair twice while in a ponytail or bun and it is comfortable." — Amazon customer
A travel ring box
Ring Thing Designs
is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in ring storage, and donates a portion of each sale to anti-human trafficking nonprofits. Promising review:
"Great concept, execution, and delivery!! I bought five for various daughters and daughters-in-law for their beautiful rings when they exercise or travel. So convenient and helpful in safeguarding their precious items...They LOVE!
Thank you so much for making such a wonderful product at a reasonable price and quick delivery!" — Celia Flynn
A hands-free portable neck fan
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Promising review
: "I had never seen these before but was introduced to them by my daughter-law. As we live in Florida, we go to Disney World often and the heat here is unbearable sometimes. I purchased these and used them at the park and was surprised how comfortable they were to wear and the wonderful breeze it put out.
Also, saw these worn by several others and had people ask me how they were and where I got them. Told them plus the exceptional value. LOVE them!" — Catherine
A trusty Tide To-Go stain removing pen
This is a 3-pack.
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A luggage drink caddy
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are!
I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear
Available in women's sizes XS–6XL, two colors, and in three-packs. Reviewers suggest sizing up.Promising review:
"My job requires traveling to places that may not always have a bathroom, so when I’m on my period I wear these as a fail safe in case my tampon or pad is at a max and I’m not somewhere I can change them out.
It’s worked great so far and it makes it far more comfortable on the job." — Sam
A dry shampoo powder
Hair Dance
is a US-based cruelty-free, vegan small business that specializes in haircare products. Promising review:
"I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh
. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half.
This will be my go-to from now on." — E
A set of nine small travel containers
Each set of nine containers also comes with two small spatulas and a storage bag. Promising review:
"I have traveled twice now with these little jars and have had no issues with leaking. I love the two mini spatulas that come with the set for getting thicker products out of the jars. I only wish I could buy more of the smaller ones without having to purchase the larger. Great product and highly recommend." — Amazon customer
A hybrid travel planner and journal
The Lamare
is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in planners and journals. Promising review:
"I loved the journals I received. They are gorgeous. They're well-made and fun to use!" — Kristy
A natural shampoo bar
Available in eight scents.
Promising review:
"First time I bought this soap it was for traveling. Lugging around large bottles of shampoo for six people for a 4–6-week vacation is just not an option, and buying shampoo is sketchy since a couple of us have soap allergies. The little bar packs up perfectly in a little baggie and takes the smallest amount of luggage space. One bar washed six heads of hair for five weeks!!
Every day!! Suds well and cleans well." — Dominique B.
A super-soft makeup-erasing cloth
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here. Promising review:
"Good quality and sewing/finishing. Gets every trace of makeup off without any stress. Love these! Love taking them on trips so I don't ruin other people's towels and such with removing my makeup.
These wash up fresh and beautiful all the time. Got the black ones, so they look as fresh as the day I bought them." — HeartofAvalon
A pack of 20 reusable cable ties
Promising review:
"Cords are kind of a nightmare, and once they get out of hand, they really get out of hand. I bought these to make sure that all my chargers were nice and neat. These work really well, and with the variety of colors and sizes, you can color coordinate everything. If I find any more cords that need to be organized, I will definitely be buying another box." —TJ
A 20-pack of individually-wrapped Neutrogena makeup wipes
Promising review:
"I always have a few of these in my purse as well as using them for travel. It is perfect for removing makeup and making your face feel fresh. I love that it is great for sensitive skin and the individual packets make it perfect to always have some with you." — Bonnie Review
A leakproof contact lens case
Eyelov
is a small business that specializes in personal care products for travel. Promising review:
"Perfect for an overnight trip. I hate packing contact solution, but this keeps everything together and the small bottle holds enough solution to take my contacts out
and soak them, and then rinse them to put them back in. I was pleasantly surprised to see the suction and the tweezers. I haven't had to use them, but I definitely needed them in the past. Cute addition to my travel bag and worth the money
." — Amazon customer
A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
A blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"Wow. I took this on vacation, during which we walked about 20,000 steps daily. And of course my shoes begin to rub against parts of my feet, terribly. But I smeared this on and it was amazing
. I did have to reapply a few times a day, in public, but I highly recommend this!! I used it on my toes, ankle area, etc., and my feet felt great (normal)." — Y.