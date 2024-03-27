29 Cheap Treats That’ll Satisfy You Completely

Popular items on this list include:
- A TikTok-famous matte-finish blush
- A cat plush microwavable heating pad
- A reparative nail and cuticle oil
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A two-pack of half-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
2
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
3
A cute snail headband for skin care routines
4
A two-pack of Bojangle's seasoning
5
A bendable neck light
6
A reverse coloring book
7
A pair of ultra-comfy and cozy crossover flare leggings
8
A CeraVe eye cream
9
An anti-humidity spray
10
A Stanley carrying strap
11
A Stanley beer stein
12
A reviewer-loved hair and body mist
13
A mascara remover
14
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm
15
A very balletcore-coded bolero
16
A smudge-correcting clear nail polish
17
A reparative nail and cuticle oil
18
A set of six Goldfish-shaped magnets
19
A tinned fish candle
20
A granny square crochet top
21
A rose area rug
22
An adorable telescoping boba pencil case
23
A TikTok-famous matte-finish liquid blush
24
A capybara desk companion
25
A cat plush microwavable heating pad
26
A set of 16 hairclips
27
A climbing rope can cozy
28
A pocket-sized rollerball perfume oil
29
A heart-shaped trinket box