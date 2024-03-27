ShoppingBeautyFoodhome

29 Cheap Treats That’ll Satisfy You Completely

A half-pound Reese's cup, a carrying strap for your Stanley, and a mascara remover that melts waterproof mascara.
Melanie Aman
A Stanley stein, double-filled Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and an eye cream by CeraVe.
Amazon
A Stanley stein, double-filled Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and an eye cream by CeraVe.

Popular items on this list include:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of half-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Promising review: "I ordered this for Valentine's Day for hubby because he looooooves Reese's Cups. They are his favorite candy. I was worried about freshness because while nothing is better than a fresh Reese's, nothing is worse than a stale one. However, this Reese's was fresh and delicious. The chocolate is very thick, which may or may not appeal to some, but there is a nice thick layer of the yummy peanut butter as well. Hubby enjoyed it so it's a win for me." — Tatanisha K. Howard
$15.79 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." — Marc
$13 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A cute snail headband for skin care routines
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH. I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick. It has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends." — sam
$5.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A two-pack of Bojangle's seasoning
Promising review: "Can't be without it. My husband uses this on everything...mac ’n’ cheese, eggs, burgers, fries, baked potatoes, everything." — ALF
$14.18 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bendable neck light
Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "I love to crochet at night when my husband and I are watching TV or sitting in the living room. We don't like bright light when we are watching TV. Using this, we can have dim lighting, and I have bright lights on my stitches! For the first time, I can crochet while watching a movie! I find it takes the eye strain out of crocheting at night. The settings provide a good range depending on your preference. It is so lightweight that I forget I have it on. The battery lasts me several evenings, and I just recharge it by keeping it plugged into the USB during the day. Amazing quality of life improver!" — Karen
$18.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A reverse coloring book
Promising review: "This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page and see different things each time. I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw — it can be similar to seeing things in clouds or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all the pages, I might get another copy and do them differently. There are also more books by the same author, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling. It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." — Kathy G.
$9.90 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pair of ultra-comfy and cozy crossover flare leggings
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three inseam lengths, and 23 colors.

Promising review: "These are the comfiest pants. I usually buy big baggy sweatpants because I hate the tight cinching around my stomach from leggings or other tight pants. But the sweats are not as cute and don’t give you the nice booty visual. I hesitantly bought these pants because the reviews raved about how comfy they were, and the reviews were absolutely right! These are tight around my waist, but not in a way that’s uncomfortable at all. They sit nicely. They’re only 'tight' in that they have good tummy control and give you a nice waist. They also give you a bangin' booty, whether you have one or not! Highly recommend this product. Good price for the quality." — Sarah
$19.59+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A CeraVe eye cream
Promising review: "I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." — Emily Hunter
$13.77 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An anti-humidity spray
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid-80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" — victoria e.
$12+ at Amazon
10
J&J Designs / Etsy
A Stanley carrying strap
J&J Designs is a family-run small business operated by husband and wife John and Jess. They donate a portion of proceeds to the Acres of Love, a nonprofit focused on helping orphaned or abandoned children in South Africa. Straps available in two color combinations and charms available in letters A–Z.

Promising review: "Good quality, was just as it said it would be and was exactly what I was looking for. Would definitely recommend it this." — Etsy customer
$19.50 at Etsy
11
Amazon
A Stanley beer stein
Available in seven colors.

Promising review: "Great beer stein. I like this a lot. The color pop is really cool and unique; it definitely won't be lost in a group setting, haha. The handle is nice and comfortable, easy to grip and hold, and though the mug itself is nice and solid and durable feeling, it isn't overly heavy feeling either. Keeps the beer nice and cold for a long time even with the open face, which is impressive, and it can hold a good amount. The steel ring on your lips can take a little getting used to, but it's not really a negative, just not what I'm used to. All in all, would definitely recommend it. It's a new favorite for certain!" — Collin M.
$25 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-loved hair and body mist
Promising reviews: "If I could give this more stars I would!!" —Timothy Pilkington

"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." — Caralina Casperson
$24 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A mascara remover
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.

Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" — Chrisy
$10.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products, I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" — Amber
$6.47 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A very balletcore-coded bolero
Available in sizes S–XL and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I love this sweater with shirts and dresses that have puffier sleeves. I was looking for a half sweater with loose-fitting sleeves, and this definitely fit me well. The quality is a thick cable sweater, but it isn’t too thick to wear over clothes. Would definitely purchase others in different colors too." — Mariana
$29.99+ at Amazon
16
Amazon
A smudge-correcting clear nail polish
Promising review: "This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails." — SoniaSophia
$20 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A reparative nail and cuticle oil
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
$9.41 at Amazon
18
Handy Cute Art / Etsy
A set of six Goldfish-shaped magnets
Handy Cute Art is a Miami-based small business.

Promising review: "Such a cute little item. Giving this to my friend for her birthday. It’s one of those things you didn’t know you needed till you see it." —Theresa Jenkins
$10.20 at Etsy
19
Dasha Flowerhead / Etsy
A tinned fish candle
Dash Flowerhead is a small business run by Dasha Lebedev.

Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my cousin who LOVES tinned fish. She loves the candle and says it smells like the ocean (in a good way!)." — Janel Hofmeister
$24 at Etsy
20
www.amazon.com
A granny square crochet top
P.S. Reviewers whose usual size is medium and large say this top fits perfectly. Available in one size [fits sizes S–L] and in seven colors.

Promising reviews: "SUPER CUTE! I loved this shirt. Will need covers if you choose not to wear a bra, which is the route I went. It’s light and good quality. Loose fitted." — Keynna

"I wore this over a black shirt, and it was really fun. One size fits all, so it hung loose, but I like it. Seems well made. It is not firm fitting, which suited me fine." — SC
$18.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A rose area rug
Also available in green.

Promising review: "I got this product so that when I get out of bed in the morning, my feet are not greeted with the cold and unforgiving tile that is my bedroom floor. It works great! It’s soft, like a mixture of shag carpet and plush. The accent circle with the roses inside is like the soft side of Velcro. And, my dog loves it too!!" — Eric V. Perez
$19.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An adorable telescoping boba pencil case
Available in five colors.

Promising review: "I’m able to fit quite a few pencils, highlighters, pens, and erasers. The material makes it easy to hand wash or machine wash. It’s sturdy, durable, and makes a perfect gift." — Vergeta Jones
$7.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous matte-finish liquid blush
Available in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This is an absolute must-have in my makeup routine! Its longevity is incredible — once applied, it lasts all day without fading or smudging, keeping my cheeks looking fresh and vibrant from morning to night. The sheer formula blends seamlessly into my skin, giving me a natural, lit-from-within glow that's perfect for any occasion. Plus, the matte finish adds a touch of sophistication to my makeup look. Whether I'm going for a subtle flush or a bold pop of color, this liquid blush delivers every time. It's become a staple in my collection, and I can't recommend it enough!" — CAMILA ROMERO
$5.58 at Amazon
24
Dapple & Dot / Etsy
A capybara desk companion
Dapple & Dot is a small business based in the UK.

Promising review: "The perfect gift for my partner to add to his work desk. It made me want to order myself a frog witch one!" — Hayley Chapman
$13.20 at Etsy
25
www.amazon.com
A cat plush microwavable heating pad
The cover is machine washable.

Promising review: "What a face! So darn cute. The fabric is very soft. The size is puuurfekt. It's sewed so expertly that I'm impressed, right out of the box (which is pretty enough not to need any gift wrap if you might want to send it). And it's weighted just right. I don't plan to use it as a heating pad, but as a comfy hug-me when I need a herbal-infused soother. The scent is light but earthy and refreshing. Very cute!!" — J. E. Nelson
$15.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A set of 16 hairclips
Promising review: "I'm a 30*mumble*-year-old woman and I love these!!! Totally worth it, good quality." — Marja Hansen
$8.99 at Amazon
27
Always The Adventure / Etsy
A climbing rope can cozy
Always The Adventure is a small business started by Amber McDaniel, who runs a secondhand outdoor gear shop with their partner, Chris. The pair wanted to find a way to recycle products they couldn't resell for safety reasons, and thus, the business was born. Available in nine colors.

Promising review: "This cozy is so handy for use with anything you drink from a bottle or can. It's well-made and sturdy, plus great colors are available." — Norma Hammock
$22+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pocket-sized rollerball perfume oil
Promising review: "This fragrance is worth the hype. It is musky but sweet-smelling as well. It is paired well with amber, vanilla, carmel, etc. — any bakery scents. It is great for people who want to smell sweet, but not like B&BWs–type sweet. For the price point, it is great. Plus, the smell lasts a long time. I get compliments throughout the whole day." — Chelsea Archer
$4.98 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A heart-shaped trinket box
Available in nine colors/styles.

Promising review: "I wanted to use this as a jewelry box for my earrings, and oh my gosh. It is even more gorgeous in person. You can use it for so many things, and it’s so beautiful." — Hope
$13.99+ at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING