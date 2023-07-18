ShoppingStylebags

15 More Affordable Versions Of Alaïa's Stunning Woven Tote Bag

These market-style bags have a similar silhouette to the statement-making Alaïa bag but at a much lower price point.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=46089&u1=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aninebing.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmini-como-tote-natural" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Anine Bing Como tote," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=46089&u1=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aninebing.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fmini-como-tote-natural" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Anine Bing Como tote,</a><a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Falaia%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fkhaima-leather-trimmed-straw-tote%2F1647597310170467" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ala&#xEF;a Khaima basket tote" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Falaia%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fkhaima-leather-trimmed-straw-tote%2F1647597310170467" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Alaïa Khaima basket tote</a>, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11776348?sid=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-natural-materials%2Fnatural-fiber-carrycot_47005921.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mango natural fiber carrycot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11776348?sid=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fbags-natural-materials%2Fnatural-fiber-carrycot_47005921.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Mango natural fiber carrycot</a>
Anine Bing, Net-a-Porter, Mango
Anine Bing Como tote,Alaïa Khaima basket tote, Mango natural fiber carrycot

If there’s one thing you can be absolutely certain that I am going to do, it’s fall in love with a designer bag that is galaxies outside my budget. You can point me in the direction of 100 beautiful purses and, within seconds, I’ll have zeroed in on the one that costs more than my rent. Case in point: this jaw-droppingly gorgeous Alaïa straw and leather basket tote.

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Falaia%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fkhaima-leather-trimmed-straw-tote%2F1647597310170467" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ala&#xEF;a Khaima bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64b14a43e4b09a3b488c609e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Falaia%2Fbags%2Ftote-bags%2Fkhaima-leather-trimmed-straw-tote%2F1647597310170467" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Alaïa Khaima bag</a>
Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter
Alaïa Khaima bag
$2,500 at Net-A-Porter
$2,500 at Nordstrom

Have you ever seen anything more divine? It’s essentially a French-style market bag that’s been elevated to the highest form, and I find myself utterly trapped within its clutches. Not only is it elegantly constructed, it’s also functional, with a roomy interior and strong structured handles so you can schlep around all your must-have items and look good doing it. (And, despite its remarkable cost, it’s somehow already almost sold out at Nordstrom.)

Given that it comes with a staggering $2,500 price tag, it is obviously not an option for my lifestyle, leaving me with no recourse but to find similar alternatives to satiate my needs. Luckily, there are quite a few beautiful options available that can fulfill my aesthetic requirements at significantly lower price points.

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 lovely bags inspired by the Alaïa Khaima straw and leather basket tote. Each one captures the original’s silhouette and construction without breaking the bank. Pick one up for yourself to add a timeless touch of sophistication to your summer looks.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Etsy
Etsy straw market tote
Keep things simple with a classic French-style woven tote from Etsy seller UrBrass. This is the ultimate market bag — versatile, simple, minimalist and timeless. You'll feel like you're walking around the French countryside every time you pick it up. It has a woven exterior and leather shoulder straps and handles.
$34.99 at Etsy (originally $87.47)
2
Madewell
Madewell gingham paper straw tote
This Madewell bag is just as elegant as the Alaïa bag, but at a fraction of the cost. It has a lovely gingham pattern and leather trim that makes it look much more expensive than it actually is. It's a great spin on the everyday market tote.

$73.99 at Madewell (originally $88)
3
Nordstrom
BTB Los Angeles Sera straw tote
This classic woven straw tote has a similar shape as the Alaïa bag, but with sweet summery detailing along the top half of the bag and shoulder straps. It has a casual, beachy aesthetic that works just as well as an everyday bag as it does a vacation bag.
$185 at Nordstrom
4
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Everyday Tote
There's nothing ordinary about this everyday tote from Anthropologie. It has chic leather shoulder straps that hang down the sides of the bag and that classic market tote shape. It is elegant and simple but with a hint of flair.
$59.95 at Anthropologie (originally $88)
5
Bloomingdale's
Kayu Rosie large tote
The feminine detailing on the handles of this woven tote adds a bit of sweetness to an already classic design. It has a roomy interior but a slightly smaller silhouette than most of the bags listed, making it a great midsize option with a touch of panache.
$160 at Bloomingdale's$160 at Maisonette$160 at Lord & Taylor
6
Mersea
Mersea Medina market bag
Lean into a more basket-like aesthetic with this Mersea market bag. You'll feel like you're wandering a Moroccan souk any time you take this beauty for a spin. It's available in four colors and is handwoven and hand-dyed by artisans in Essaouira, a beautiful seaside town in Morocco. It's sturdy, spacious and the perfect spring and summer bag.
$94 at Mersea
7
Mango
Mango natural fiber carrycot
If you want a smaller option, this Mango bag is it. I love that it has a removable shoulder strap so you can wear it cross-body and structured handles that echo the shape of the Alaïa. The interior of the bag is lined and can be fastened so you can keep your items safe.
$59.99 at Mango
8
Nordstrom
AllSaints Allington straw tote
Available in four colors, this AllSaints tote is a great variation on the theme. It has that luxury bag feel but comes in at under $140 — a steal in comparison! It's sturdy and stylish, with shoulder straps as well as handles and a lined interior and detachable pouch.
$139 at Nordstrom
9
Sézane
Sézane Paloma basket
I can't get enough of the unique details along the sides of this handwoven raffia bag from French brand Sézane. The funky exterior adds a ton of visual interest. It captures the same luxurious essence as the Alaïa but with a much more casual and laid-back quality. You can get it in two different colors.
$250 at Sézane
10
Neiman Marcus
Tory Burch Ella striped basket tote bag
Tory Burch couldn't be cooler these days, and this bag is no exception. Featuring the iconic stiched logo, this bag has cool features that make this market tote special and a cut above your usual beach bag. It’s also available in a solid straw weave with brown trim at Saks Fifth Avenue.
$498 at Neiman MarcusSolid: $448 at Saks Fifth Avenue
11
Anine Bing
Anine Bing mini Como tote
This Anine Bing bag is almost as swoon-worthy as the Alaïa. It's made with sturdy woven seagrass and has rich, smooth black leather accents and handles. The brand's monogram adorns the front rim, and the spacious interior has a fully lined compartment, an interior zip pocket and a slip pocket. It's a great alternative with beautiful, high-end construction that will serve you well for seasons to come.
$450 at Anine Bing$450 at Verishop
12
Matches Fashion
Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump large woven-leather basket bag
Can't you just see your beautiful farmers market flowers and vegetables draped across this lovely basket-like bag? While it’s made from leather and not straw, it has a tightly woven design that calls to mind the streamlined nature of the Alaïa, but with a more casual, laid-back silhouette.
$294 at Matches Fashion
13
Mango
Simon Milller x Mango geometric design bag
While the materials here couldn't be more different from the other bags in this lineup, the overall silhouette of this echoes the unique shape of the Alaïa bag. It's a great alternative for anyone who loves to lean into the funkier elements. It's made of silica gel that feels smooth and jelly-like.
$159.99 at Mango
14
Nordstrom
Atuzarra large windmill woven palm tote
The cage-like pattern of the hand-stitched leather detailing gives this usually wholesome silhouette an almost sexy vibe. It has a roomy interior and braided shoulder straps that are perfect for schlepping everything from beach gear to groceries and everyday essentials without looking dowdy. It's available with black or white leather straps.
$545 at Nordstrom
15
Saks Fifth Avenue
Chloé Sense woven raffia tote
You'll have to forgive me for the price, but I just couldn't leave out this beautiful Chloé bag. Despite its casual shape and silhouette, it has that same high-end sophistication as the Alaïa that I covet. Made in Spain, it's available with black or brown embroidered leather handles.
$850 at Saks Fifth Avenue
16
Net-a-Porter
Alaïa Khaima leather-trimmed straw tote
Despite the egregious price, I can't help but get swept away by this romantic basket-inspired tote. It's dreamy, curved shape, soft leather details and jaunty straps get me right in the heart. It's the ultimate summer bag for everything from market day to a trip to the seaside. You can get it in black at Net-a-Porter or in white at Nordstrom.
$2,500 at Nordstrom$2,500 at Net-a-Porter
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

CleverMade Eco Coronado backpack cooler

The Best Cooler Bags At Target, Because You Know You Need One Right Now

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE