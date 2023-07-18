If there’s one thing you can be absolutely certain that I am going to do, it’s fall in love with a designer bag that is galaxies outside my budget. You can point me in the direction of 100 beautiful purses and, within seconds, I’ll have zeroed in on the one that costs more than my rent. Case in point: this jaw-droppingly gorgeous Alaïa straw and leather basket tote.

Have you ever seen anything more divine? It’s essentially a French-style market bag that’s been elevated to the highest form, and I find myself utterly trapped within its clutches. Not only is it elegantly constructed, it’s also functional, with a roomy interior and strong structured handles so you can schlep around all your must-have items and look good doing it. (And, despite its remarkable cost, it’s somehow already almost sold out at Nordstrom.)

Given that it comes with a staggering $2,500 price tag, it is obviously not an option for my lifestyle, leaving me with no recourse but to find similar alternatives to satiate my needs. Luckily, there are quite a few beautiful options available that can fulfill my aesthetic requirements at significantly lower price points.

Below, I’ve rounded up 15 lovely bags inspired by the Alaïa Khaima straw and leather basket tote. Each one captures the original’s silhouette and construction without breaking the bank. Pick one up for yourself to add a timeless touch of sophistication to your summer looks.