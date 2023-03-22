ShoppingFashionStyleShoes

These Designer-Lookalike Shoes Are Actually From Beloved Comfort Brands

They’re shockingly similar to their designer twins, but won’t break the bank (or your ankles).

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Vionic loafers, Cole Haan pumps and FitFlop clogs.
Vionic, FitFlop, Cole Haan
Vionic loafers, Cole Haan pumps and FitFlop clogs.

If, like me, you find yourself coveting the gorgeous couture featured during Fashion Month but, also like me, are constrained by the limitations of your budget, then welcome. This is a safe space for us. Every season I find myself intensely studying the latest from my favorite high fashion brands, from Prada and Miu Miu to The Row, Khaite and more. And more often than not, I find myself zeroing in on their shoes. But alas, not only are their style offerings generally prohibitively expensive, but most of them look like they would decimate my poor achy feet.

However, you might be surprised to find that it is possible to find affordable and even comfortable versions of designer kicks by some of our favorite comfort-shoe brands like Cole Haan, FitFlop, Vionic and more. They’re shockingly similar to their designer twins, but these beauties won’t break the bank (or your ankles). Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite faithful adaptations of the season’s must-have designer footwear from brands like Gucci, Isabel Marant and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Vionic
Vionic Mizelle loafers
Available in three different colors, Vionic's Mizelle loafers are giving me major J.W. Anderson vibes — and it doesn't get much cooler or on-trend than that! The bold gold-link chain adorning the front upper part of the shoe adds a hint of glamour and makes the shoes look much more expensive than they actually are. They're available in women's sizes 5 to 11.
$139.95 at Vionic
2
Vionic
Vionic Vesta Flatform lug sandals
Lug sole sandals can't seem to quit the runways, and these Vionic beauties are reminiscent of Jil Sander's deliciously supple platform slides. They're available in three colors and sizes 5 to 11, with puffy crisscross straps that won't be going out of style anytime soon.
$129.95 at Vionic
3
FitFlop
FitFlop Shuv leather clogs
There's something joy-inducing about these FitFlop leather clogs, don't you think? They call to mind Simon Miller's cheeky bubble clogs, which are just as fun and stylish as these. They're available in four different colors in sizes 5 to 11. The quality and design are excellent, and they really look much more expensive than they are.
$150 at FitFlop
4
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell lace up sneakers
A sleek white sneaker is as timeless and elegant as it gets, and these Thousand Fell sneakers have the same vibe as Isabel Marant's Bryce low-tops. but at a fraction of the cost. Available in a wide variety of color combinations, these sneakers are comfortable, breathable and stain- and odor- resistant. Get that French chic look without the price tag.
$125 + $20 recycling deposit at Thousand Fell
5
Naturalizer
Naturalizer Soul Ramona Mary Jane flats
You've probably picked up on the fact that Mary Jane flats are the shoe of the season. Everyone from The Row to Tory Burch and beyond has high-end designer versions of this sweet, versatile shoe style. These Naturalizer shoes capture that classicly lovely aesthetic, and have a slight heel for extra support. They're comfortable, easy to walk around in and look just like the ones you wore as a girl. They're available in sizes 5 to 12 in two different colors.
$89.99 at Naturalizer (originally $99.99)
6
Amazon
Teva Infinity sandals
There's something so fun and flirty about these otherwise utilitarian sandals from Teva. They're very similar to Isabel Marant's strappy sandals, but infinitely more affordable, comfortable and versatile. They're available in 15 different colors in sizes 5 to 11 and are made using vegan plant-based materials that are quick-drying, wildly comfortable and lightweight. Pick up a pair before your next vacation or trip to the beach and find out why the Olsen twins are always wearing them.
$39.28 at Amazon
7
Sketchers
Sketchers Massage Fit Lite sneakers
It doesn't get much more comfortable than Sketchers sneakers, which is why it's such a delight to see a style so closely resembling Chloe's fabulous stitch walking sneakers. Available in sizes 5 to 11, this pair is made with a gently massaging foam insole so that you can walk for hours and end the day feeling great.
$100 at Sketchers
8
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Grand Ambition York pumps
Whether you need a new pair of heels for wedding season, the office or date night, these pumps from Cole Haan are as comfortable as they are stylish. The funky heel is reminiscent of Prada's iconic heel shape, making them the ideal affordable alternative. They're available in four colors in sizes 5 to 11.
$198 at Cole Haan
9
Amazon
Hunter Bloom Algae foam sandal
Can't you just see yourself swanning about in these all summer long? These practical, waterproof sandals are surprisingly edgy, and would look just as great with beachwear as they do with streetwear. They're giving me serious Prada sandal vibes, but these won't make your bank account weep. They're available in seven colors in sizes 5 to 11.
$69.95 at Amazon
10
Dansko
Dansko Callista black Mary Jane shoes
The footwear brand of choice for people who are on their feet all day, these Dansko shoes are as cute as can be and perfect for all your spring looks. They've got shades of these gorgeous Khaite shoes, and are made with recycled textile linings, have a removable footbed for comfort and a rubber outsole that is long-lasting and supportive. They're available in sizes 36 to 42.
$145 at Dansko
11
Clarks
Clarks Brookleigh mule
Just about every brand on the high-low spectrum has its own version of the Birkenstock Boston shoe — even Saint Laurent has a pair! But this Clarks option is as cozy and comfy as it gets. It's available in two different colors in sizes 5.5 to 10.5, and features a faux shearling lining and a chunky buckle that is both retro and modern.
$41.99 at Clarks (originally $110)
12
Born
Born Tilia Basics sandal
Available in sizes 6 to 12 in two different colors, these Born fisherman sandals are a feminine take on the classic masculine summer style. They're comfortable and easy to match with all clothing styles, and cut a similar profile to sandals by high-end design brands Dries Van Noten and Gucci.
$75.97 at Born (originally $110)
13
Aerosoles
Aerosoles mules
There are only four colors left of Aerosoles' funky platform slides. They're giving off major Bottega Veneta vibes and look like they could have walked straight off a runway. They're available in sizes 5 to 12, have plenty of support and traction and are as compatible with jeans and a T-shirt as they are with office wear.
$99.99 at Aerosoles (originally $130)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sleek slip-on sneakers with memory foam soles

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Style & Beauty

‘The Jury Is Still Out’ On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

There’s A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

Work/Life

‘Rage Applying’ Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There’s One Big Downside

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This “Holy Grail” Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Shopping

38 Organization Solutions For Anyone Who Whines About Cluttered Spaces

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

This Home Decor From Target Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Less Boring

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Wellness

35 Relatable Tweets About Living With ADHD

Food & Drink

Italian Chefs Share The Mistake Way Too Many People Make When Boiling Pasta

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Work/Life

5 Questions You Should Ask A New Boss Right Away

Shopping

We Asked Stylists How The Heck We’re Supposed To Style This Denim Trend

Home & Living

What Does 'OK' Actually Stand For?

Wellness

6 Personality Traits That May Secretly Be ADHD

Shopping

Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night