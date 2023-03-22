If, like me, you find yourself coveting the gorgeous couture featured during Fashion Month but, also like me, are constrained by the limitations of your budget, then welcome. This is a safe space for us. Every season I find myself intensely studying the latest from my favorite high fashion brands, from Prada and Miu Miu to The Row, Khaite and more. And more often than not, I find myself zeroing in on their shoes. But alas, not only are their style offerings generally prohibitively expensive, but most of them look like they would decimate my poor achy feet.