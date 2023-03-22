If, like me, you find yourself coveting the gorgeous couture featured during Fashion Month but, also like me, are constrained by the limitations of your budget, then welcome. This is a safe space for us. Every season I find myself intensely studying the latest from my favorite high fashion brands, from Prada and Miu Miu to The Row, Khaite and more. And more often than not, I find myself zeroing in on their shoes. But alas, not only are their style offerings generally prohibitively expensive, but most of them look like they would decimate my poor achy feet.
However, you might be surprised to find that it is possible to find affordable and even comfortable versions of designer kicks by some of our favorite comfort-shoe brands like Cole Haan, FitFlop, Vionic and more. They’re shockingly similar to their designer twins, but these beauties won’t break the bank (or your ankles). Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite faithful adaptations of the season’s must-have designer footwear from brands like Gucci, Isabel Marant and more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.