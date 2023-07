Serta Arctic hybrid mattress

When it's hot outside, everything in your home should be temperature-regulating — right down to your mattress. This “arctic” model from Serta features layers of cooling gel and memory foam (that promise to pull heat away from your body) situated on top of a sturdy innerspring framework that that evenly supports the body.“The Arctic Hybrid mattress is incredibly soft and comfortable while maintaining substantial support. It truly is the best of both worlds. First time sleeping on this mattress it was incredibly comfortable, no need for a breaking-in period. It does have a chemical smell when first unwrapped, but I let it sit for a day before sleeping on it and the smell was completely gone by the second night. The Arctic Hybrid has cooling foam that is absolutely wonderful. I usually struggle with memory foam mattresses since they make me so hot, but this one really works to keep cool. The memory foam combined with the internal support makes this Hybrid mattress the most comfortable sleep I have ever had. I highly recommend this mattress!” — AaronF