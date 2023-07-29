Popular items from this list include:
- A set of blackout curtains that’ll block out between 85% to 99% of light so your bedroom feels like the coziest cave
- A programmable AC booster fan designed to quietly maximize airflow coming from your central HVAC system
- A soundproofing strip that can prevent cold air from escaping under your door
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of blackout curtains
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod
, Command hooks
, or brackets
that connect to existing blinds. In the winter, these'll also help keep your room warmer!Promising review:
"I bought these for keeping it cooler in the house in the summer as running the AC costs a lot of $$$ where I'm at...where even setting the thermostat to 72 we get a $700 electric bill. You can literally walk up to being within a foot of them and you can feel the heat, because it's retaining it and you can't feel it if you get more than a foot away.
I ended buying these that are same style and color for my window in my living room. It keeps the room darker, which is nice for movie watching, and as of right now it's 90 degrees outside and I'm in the house in light sweatpants; it literally is keeping it that cool in here
(along with opening windows early morning then closing before it warms up. I looked on my electric company website and my projected bill is only $217, which they show being $150 less from this time last year!
Loved the price on these as well, much better than I expected!" — Karen
A programmable AC booster fan
It features a programmable LCD controller with a heating and cooling thermostat and automated fan speeds. Promising review:
"My home was generally too hot in the summer and a bit cooler than I liked in the winter. Now, with this product, the entire house is much more balanced — upstairs and downstairs.
In the winter, after my HVAC system shuts off, the unit continues to run as long as the duct continues to put out heat. In the summer, the unit puts out cold air upstairs event though the HVAC system is off — making upstairs bedrooms very, very comfortable for an afternoon nap. Setup is not difficult. Best of all, my energy bill went down.
I was concerned that it would go up since these units are plugged into a receptacle; but, the units appear to be 12 or 24 volt units (low amperage). Bottom line, an outstanding product that I feel is well worth the money I spent." — Sharon
A soundproofing strip that can prevent cold air from escaping
Promising review:
"Finally got around to putting this in. New neighbors have obnoxious kids and this helps block out their foul-mouthed yelling and other annoying sounds outside. It is two strips per roll, which is actually the width needed for my windows, door, and sliding glass door. I used a chopstick to push it into place since the spaces in my windows were exactly the width of each strip. I was amazed at how much sound this managed to block out, and it will likely do wonders for letting air escape during the hot summers here as well.
I wish I’d put it in sooner and will be ordering more to finish sealing my sliding glass door." — Tabitha
And a three-layer door stopper
Promising review:
"I’m renting an apartment and my front door doesn’t brush up against the floor. There was about an inch gap which was annoying because it meant light, noise, and bugs could get in. Ever since I’ve installed this, I’ve had almost no bugs, no light, and so much less sound! It’s great.
The sound-blocking is especially amazing because my bedroom is near the front door and I hated hearing my neighbors conversations clear as day in the stairwell. It’s not totally noise cancelling but it’s so much better." — airazedy
Or a customizable option that can be cut to size and slid under your door
Promising review:
"It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill
. We’re definitely buying more, and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." — Kellykelly
An oscillating tower fan
Promising review:
"GO BUY THIS NOWWWWW!!! My room has been hot for over FIVE months now with no AC. Especially now with summer, I almost feel like I want to pass out. I’m so glad I got this. It’s been two hours now since we got it in the mail and our room has completely turned around from hot to freezing cold. I can’t believe I’m saying this. I have purchased over three fans the past few months and this one tops it all." — Inca
Or an even cheaper three-speed fan
I have this fan in the smallest size and it's enough to keep my bedroom comfortable on summer nights, but depending on your room size and environment, you may want to opt for one of the bigger options! This would also make a great desk fan if you work from home or in an office.
Or a sleek brushed copper option
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy
says, "I bought this fan (the 4-inch version) last summer to hold me over until I could get proper air conditioning, and it has absolutely exceeded expectations. It cools me off remarkably well for such a small fan, and it's really quiet, too!
I love how it's made from metal, not plastic, which gives it a more upscale look, and how I can just plug the USB cable into my laptop when I need a little help cooling off during work."
Serta Arctic hybrid mattress
When it's hot outside, everything in your home should be temperature-regulating — right down to your mattress. This “arctic” model from Serta features layers of cooling gel and memory foam (that promise to pull heat away from your body) situated on top of a sturdy innerspring framework that that evenly supports the body.Promising review:
“The Arctic Hybrid mattress is incredibly soft and comfortable while maintaining substantial support. It truly is the best of both worlds. First time sleeping on this mattress it was incredibly comfortable, no need for a breaking-in period. It does have a chemical smell when first unwrapped, but I let it sit for a day before sleeping on it and the smell was completely gone by the second night. The Arctic Hybrid has cooling foam that is absolutely wonderful. I usually struggle with memory foam mattresses since they make me so hot, but this one really works to keep cool. The memory foam combined with the internal support makes this Hybrid mattress the most comfortable sleep I have ever had. I highly recommend this mattress!” — AaronF
A set of two cooling pillows
Promising review:
"These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. I usually require about three pillows for just myself, not including my husband. I like to sleep propped up a bit so my sinuses don't get stopped up at night. My old pillows would require three to nine adjustments a night for me to be comfortable again. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm.
How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for.
" — Marissa Urey
And to pair with them a set of two cooling pillowcases made with Japanese cooling fibers designed to absorb body heat away from you as you sleep.
Promising review
: "Finally found pillows that are worth every penny!!! I am buying more ASAP! I have a sweating problem and also have my bedroom on the third floor of my home so the heat rises, which doesn’t help my hot flashes at all!
I have a hard time finding a pillowcase that isn’t sticky feeling, too hot to lay on, etc. I really appreciate that there is a zipper on one end of each pillowcase to zip up your pillow to help your pillow inside from slipping or falling out! These pillowcases are cool to the touch, super soft, and they are super comfortable to lay on, to the point I woke up with drool all over my face from my remarkable amount of great sleep I had!
This pillowcase doesn’t get that overwhelming warm sticky feeling after laying on it for a while. It stays comfortable to lay on all through the night! I’m incredibly happy and grateful to finally find pillowcases that are exactly what anyone with sweating issues and hot flashes need and want in pillowcases." — CosmeticatedReviews
A pillow top cooling mattress topper
Promising review:
"My mattress topper was just one of those typical memory foam ones, and those things love to retain heat, so despite the other things I had, I kept waking up sweaty and nasty anytime it was over 70 degrees in my apartment. My sister grabbed one of these and said it was a night and day experience, so I gave it a shot last summer and HOLY. SHET. This thing works. Not only is it soft and well made, but it's breathable and keeps me nice and perfectly cool all night, year round.
It's not cold in the winter, and it's not hot in the summer, and I have had very few sweaty nights over the last 365 days thanks to this thing. This thing is a cooling godsend." — The Overlord
A set of hotel-worthy cooling bed sheets
Promising review:
"I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot.
They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy
!" — Amazon customer
An Alexa-compatible energy-efficient air conditioner
Since the AC is Wi-Fi-enabled, you can control it from anywhere using the MideaAir app (available on both iOS and Android). You can also use voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.Promising review:
"Saved me from SoCal heat and misery. I can't sleep when the bedroom is over 68 degrees, but I can't sleep with a typical noisy window air conditioner going either. We've been using this unit for a few months now and it has been my lifesaver — sleeping better than I have in years without burning feet and running sweat.
It's so quiet, performs great and is right on the money to the temp it's set at, remote is wonderful (don't have to get out of bed to change temperature settings). We have a small house and running it at 74 degrees all day and evening actually keeps the entire back of the house (bedroom, den, hallway, bathroom) cool without having to run other ACs. Turn it down to 68 degrees at bedtime and it cools the room to my sleeping temp very quickly. Very energy efficient...I was expecting electric bills over $200/mo, but running it 24/7 all through July was only $139.
Extremely happy with this air conditioner." — Rogelaine H.
A heavy-duty roll of transparent weather sealing tape
It'll work the same way in the winter too, preserving your indoor heat while keeping the chill out.XFasten
is a small business that launched in 2015 selling a wide array of adhesive products from home improvement accessories to craft supplies. Promising review:
"This is the first time I’ve used tape like this and it is perfect to seal our window AC. It keeps the hot air out and the cool air in.
Plus, it’s easy to apply. I definitely recommend." — J.R. Higuera
A set of claw clips
Check these out on TikTok
. I have these myself and love them for keeping my hair off my neck while working from home in the summer — especially when I'm trying to keep AC bills down. Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair.
I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Jessica
Or a versatile rechargeable handheld fan
It also operates on a 2600mAh battery, which comes with the fan.Promising review:
"One of the best purchases I’ve ever made!
Ideal product year round heat or just places with too much heat, no air. This would be very helpful for those with health issues/heat aversion. So lightweight and compact. Don’t need AC on for the entire house but want to read, work, watch TV, just BE, in cool comfort? The perfect product.
Very quiet. Holds good charge. Recharges just like your phone, iPad, any e-device. Well-made and the price makes it ideal. Will never be without this genius portable fan!" — psl
A refreshing ice roller
Stick it in the freezer, apply your favorite moisturizer on your face, and then sweep the roller all over. Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
And a facial cooling spray
Promising review:
"It's great for calming sensitive skin, sunburn, any type of skin irritation, cooling down from being overheated
(put it in the fridge for a while and it feels AMAZING) or even just setting your makeup if it's looking too matte.If you have rosacea, then it's a miracle product and you should buy this immediately.Recommended it to my mother, who was experiencing hot flashes due to menopause and she loves it too.
You won't regret it." — SP077
Sweat-wicking pajamas for hot sleepers
Promising review:
"I'm a chronic night sweater living in a really hot New York City apartment — I'm so glad I invested in these. They are really soft and while I still have to kick off the sheets few times throughout the night (as usual), I feel much cooler than normal, and I stayed dry!
I really am able to sleep much better." — Vanessa
Or a beautiful, high-quality sleeveless 100% linen set
Get it in women's sizes XS–XL and nine colors.
And speaking of linen: A waffle-knit blanket
Magic Linen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that creates beautiful linen clothes and home products that are all Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they are free from harmful substances and chemicals.Promising review:
"I am in LOVE with my blanket. It is the perfect texture, I can wrap up in it in the summer and not get too hot
, and it's so soft even after just one wash! Truly adore this blanket." — Cy D.
A cooling towel
The towel's material is made with evaporative technology that'll hold onto cool water you rinse it with. The brand doesn't specify how long it's supposed to keep cool before you have to re-rinse it, BUT one reviewer
did note that their towel remained cool through a three-hour desert hike 😳! Several reviewers noted that they used this for cooling themselves, their babies, and pets.Promising review:
"I couldn't believe how long this stayed cool. I get hot really easily at home and need to not run my air conditioner so much $$$! This helps
." — Pepper
A reusable XL gel ice pack
Promising review:
"Many times I wake up too warm to sleep, and wished I had something opposite of a hot pad! This is perfect! You never want it directly on your skin. You can place it in-between a towel and lay on it or place inside your pillow, or even under. Sure cuts down on AC bill or freezing your hubby or pets...when it's just you that needs to chill 😆
I also will use this in my dog's jogger stroller on a hot day for him. But just remember they also need a towel covering it — not directly against skin. Easy to fold and place in freezer, and unfold." — Live Love Laugh
A Ninja air fryer
The air fryer can cook raw and frozen foods and it's good for preparing french fries, sweet potato nuggets, chicken wings, and more. Promising review:
"This unit takes up less counter space than any of my other kitchen appliances and cleans up faster. It holds just enough for two people to share a meal with no leftovers, not to mention conveniently and quickly heating up leftover food that might go to waste because there's not enough to bother turning on the oven. This air fryer has become my new microwave, and improves the taste and crisps the texture of foods much better than a microwave can do.
Compared to other air fryers I've looked at, this unit is easier to use and clean, at the best price. And it doesn't heat up the kitchen, which matters a lot during our hot Austin summers.
" — Austin Shopper
A magnetic mesh cover
Heads up, friends: The brand and
reviewers strongly urge you to measure your door first. I know you think you have a standard door size but what if it's not? Double-check.Promising review:
"I initially bought one for my back patio and loved it. It was great for allowing air to circulate and for keeping flies out during the summer.
So I ended up buying another for the front door. It's great for pets too to act like a doggy door. The product really works and does exactly what it states. I highly recommend this product!" — Frank Zapata