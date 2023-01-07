Shopping
10 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

Don’t let winter wreak havoc on your skin.

Sometimes it feels like our skin can never be agreeable. In the summer, the humidity makes our faces oily, and the winter sucks moisture from the air, leaving our skin dry and flaky. It’s a never-ending battle, but with just a few changes to your winter skin care routine, it’s easy to combat these weather-related issues.

If you’ve noticed your skin is dry, chapped, or even flaking, consider adding some extra moisture to your AM or PM product lineup. Whatever you need, whether it be an extra layer of moisture or a super hydrating mask, Walmart has something that will fit your budget.

We’ve rounded up the most hydrating skin care products that reviewers are raving about this winter, so your skin will stay soft and supple even in the bitter cold.

1
Walmart
Versed Day Dissolve cleansing balm
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Some cleansers can dry out your skin, but not this cleansing balm from Versed. The oil-based formula has nourishing, natural ingredients like vitamin E, eucalyptus, and jojoba oil.

Promising review: "Just purchased this for the third time! I initially had the smaller size but then moved on to buying the bigger containers since it worked so well for my skin! I love the texture of the balm and it leaves my face feeling clean but not dried out. Super hydrating. It had done wonders for my skin and I recommend it to so many people! I have continued to use other versed products but I think this one will always be my favorite!" — versedlover1
$17.97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Skin Proud Frozen Over moisturizer
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Frozen Over Moisturizer is 100% vegan and perfectly named for a winter skincare product. Made from aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, your dry or irritated skin will appreciate this hydrating gel.

One promising review: "i have DRY skin and this product made me soft and supple. normally my skin is covered in dry patches and feels tight and has red, dry patches... but no more! it makes me look dewy which i enjoy so much because im used to being dry as a bone!" — Shannon
$15.97 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Cetaphil moisturizing cream for dry and sensitive skin
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

It isn't just the skin on your face that gets dried out during the winter. Slather on this lotion formulated specifically to hydrate dry and sensitive skin all over your body.

One promising review: I just moved to Colorado three months ago and found my skin super dry. Cetaphil is a great daily moisturizer to use right after shower. The texture is tick and easy to absorb. I found my skin more soft after using this moisturizer. I recommend." — annyl1
$14.12 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing PHA Facial Exfoliator
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Do you need to exfoliate some dry patches of skin? Go for this calming and restoring option from Aveeno that uses a gentle acid called PHA to exfoliate this skin. It's great for those with sensitive skin as it won't clog pores and is fragrance free.

Promising review: "Aveeno Calm & Restore is a perfect exfoliator. It leaves your skin feeling very refreshed. It also moisturizes at the same time. This is a must have item to keep on hand for everyday use! Definitely worth giving it a try!" — sunbunneee
$9.61 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Dickinson's hydrating toner with rosewater
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Toner is another common skincare product that can dry out skin. If you use toner, you may want to switch to one that is more hydrating during winter, like this alcohol free formula from Dickinson's.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! I was a little weary at first but it only took me 1 use to fall in love. I use this right after I wash my face and it gets all the leftover makeup off while leaving a tingly refreshing feeling. It really is very moisturizing and the smell is fantastic." — Sjd201
$5.87 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Add a weekly mask into your routine for plump, soft skin even in the arctic air. We suggest this hydrating option from Bliss that uses marshmallow root extract which is said to moisturize and illuminate the skin.

One promising review: "Absolutely my favorite hands down face mask. Super hydrating and brightening for dull, dry skin. Affordable price and one jar can last me between 3-4 months." — abib47
$12.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Face Moisturizer
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Depending on your skin type, your skin may respond better to a gel moisturizer versus a cream. This gel moisturizer from Neutrogena is not only highly reviewed, but it's also a favorite of many dermatologists.

One promising review: "Best thing so far! This has enough moisture with Hyaluronic acid to last all day. I'm two jars in and I am not going back to old moisturizer. My skin looks so good!!!!!" — Shelli48
$16.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
FaceTory Calming Glow Weightless Facial Oil with Oats and Squalane
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you're using a moisturizer and are still dealing with dry skin, add a face oil as a base layer before applying your lotion. FaceTory's facial oil contains nourishing ingredients that will calm and hydrate your skin, which is especially helpful if your skin likes to turn red in the winter months.

One promising review: "I honestly can't love this product anymore! Absolutely the best skin hydrating product that Factory has to offer! Love it so much I've ordered a second bottle so I don't run out! Leaves the skin so silky soft & goes on light as a feather!" — Carla P.
$21.99 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Clinique's Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask asks the questions why wear a moisturizing mask for just 20 minutes when you could wear it all night for even more hydration? And the overnight wear delivers results.

Promising review: "This overnight mask arrived as a sample & had been sitting on my vanity for some time before I picked it up & used it one morning--before putting in my contacts & realizing I had grabbed the overnight product first thing after a shower... Wonderful "mistake" for my winter-weary overly dry & worn out winter skin. This quickly became my winter facial rehydration every morning the weather hovered below freezing! It absorbed quicker than I expected & leaves my face feeling fresh & soft all day long!" — noni
$14.99 at Walmart
