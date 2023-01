10 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

Versed Day Dissolve cleansing balm

Some cleansers can dry out your skin, but not this cleansing balm from Versed. The oil-based formula has nourishing, natural ingredients like vitamin E, eucalyptus, and jojoba oil."Just purchased this for the third time! I initially had the smaller size but then moved on to buying the bigger containers since it worked so well for my skin! I love the texture of the balm and it leaves my face feeling clean but not dried out. Super hydrating. It had done wonders for my skin and I recommend it to so many people! I have continued to use other versed products but I think this one will always be my favorite!" — versedlover1