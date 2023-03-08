These Under-$40 Office Supplies Are Ridiculously Good-Looking

By now, there’s a good chance your work from home setup is pretty well established. Whether you’re working from a desk, a dining table or (if you’re lucky) an outdoor patio, having a routine and designated spot in your home with the necessary office supplies needed to get work done is now a regular part of daily life for many of us. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still tweaks and additional items we can utilize to make our work area more functional and comfy while also giving it a facelift.
Below, we’ve rounded up a list of affordable — and attractive — office supplies to make your work-from-home life easier, more convenient and aesthetically pleasing. These items run the gamut from cable organizers to chic folders, catchalls, laptop accessories and more, all of which are all accessibly priced under $40. Keep reading to pick a few up for yourself and enjoy the renewed motivation that comes with making a purchase that is as functional as it is good looking.