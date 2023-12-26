ShoppingsalesBoxing Day

A Guide To All Of The Boxing Day Sales You Shouldn't Miss

Dec. 26 is a popular day for American retailers to debut their after-Christmas sales. These are among the best.
What better way to clear away that apres-holiday hangover than with a bit of sales shopping? Boxing Day, as it is known in Commonwealth nations like the United Kingdom and Australia, takes place on Dec. 26 and has become a popular day for American retailers to debut their after-Christmas sales.

Below, we’ve rounded up can’t-miss deals from HuffPost reader-favorite retailers and brands like Vionic, Away, Old Navy and more. It’s time to burn off the remainder of that holiday cash and take advantage of the sleepy days between now and the new year to treat yourself to some goodies after all the hard work you put into making the season special for yourself and those around you.

1
Target
Target
The red dot boutique just launched what they’re calling an-after Chirstmas “clearance run” on categories like holiday decor, beauty gift sets, and select apparel and toys. Look out for hidden gems like this cobalt blue parka that one reviewer said is “cute and most importantly... WARM.”
Shop the Sale at Target
2
Zappos
Zappos
Plenty of coveted brands in the world of comfort and activity-ready footwear — including Brooks, Sorel, New Balance, Asics, Hey Dude, and Crocs — are enjoying discounts at the Zappos post-Christmas sale. Take advantage of competitive prices on styles like Hoka’s Arahi 6 sneaker.
Shop the sale at Zappos
3
Staples
Staples
The office retailer is running a buy more, save more promotion on printing services. Get $20 when you spend over $100, $50 off orders or $200 and up and
$100 off when your spend over $300.
Shop the sale at Staples
4
Old Navy
Old Navy
You don't want to miss all the spectacular deals headed your way from Old Navy. Through Dec. 30, get 30% off all online purchases including clearance items. We've got on eye on this bestselling cotton blend “SoSoft” cardigan that’s been making the rounds on social media.
Shop the sale at Old Navy
5
Toms
Toms
Toms shoes will always be in style, and from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1 you can get 25% off purchases. I've got my eye on these comfy gray slippers with an unexpectedly chic quilted pattern. Get them in women's sizes 5–12 in three colors.
Shop the sale at Toms
6
Dr. Scholl's Shoes
Dr. Scholl's shoes
Through Jan. 1, get up to 70% off all Dr. Scholl's shoes, including the brand's iconic sandals. These timeless slip-ons never go out of style. You can get them in six colors in women's sizes 5–11.
Shop the sale at Dr. Scholl's Shoes
7
Athleta
Athleta
Athleta's massive, bigger-than-Black-Friday semi-annual sale runs through Jan. 2, making it the perfect time to stock up on the HuffPost editor- and reader-beloved Brooklyn ankle pants. You'll be able to save up to 60% off items both in-store and online.
Shop the sale at Athleta
8
Kitsch
Kitsch
Get up to 40% off sitewide at Kitsch on Boxing Day. That includes their beloved silk products, like the must-have silk pillowcase. It can help protect your hair from frizz and damage, while also helping to keep your facial skin healthy.
Shop the sale at Kitsch
9
Away
Away
Planning a trip soon? There's nothing like a new set of luggage to really feel like you're doing it right. Away's popular carry-on suitcase is practically de rigeuer while traveling — it's as ubiquitous as a neck pillow. On Boxing Day, Away is offering 20% off select suitcases (including all Flex suitcases) as well as 45% off select bags and accessories. Stock up before your next trip, and you'll be thanking yourself for years to come.
Shop the sale at Away
10
Wayfair
Wayfair
Give your home a mini-facelift and snag a new piece of furniture (like this gorgeous dresser) or fresh home decor at Wayfair and save. Through Jan. 3, get up to 60% off sitewide. It's the ideal time to shop for pricier home furnishings without breaking the bank.
Shop the sale at Wayfair
11
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising
Get 15% off sitewide at Artifact Uprising through January 2. This family-founded print shop is perfect for photo books, cards, gifts and even personalized calendars like this sweet desktop option.
Shop the sale at Artifact Uprising
12
Selfmade
Selfmade
Selfmade is an AAPI and female-owned skin care brand that uses lush, powerful ingredients to nourish the skin. Through Jan. 1, get 30% off sitewide and feel good about your shopping because the brand will be donating 2% of purchases to Doctors Without Borders. You're definitely going to want to check out their award-winning personal lubricant — this sensual body oil is not to be missed.
Shop the sale at Selfmade
13
Outer
Outer
Perk up your backyard with a some great yard accessories and furniture, like this marine-grade aluminum outdoor umbrella at Outer. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 9, save up to 15% sitewide.
Shop the sale at Outer
14
Merrell
Merrell
Few brands do outdoor shoes quite like Merrell, and these Hydro Runners are no exception. They're ideal for the outdoorsy athlete. On Boxing Day, shoppers can enjoy 30% off Merrel Test Lab styles. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, you can enjoy up to 60% off.
Shop the sale at Merrell
15
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Save 30% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective during their Boxing Day sale that's ongoing through Jan. 1. You can also get up to 70% off sale items and a gift with purchase of a Cami unitard or a Naomi workout dress with orders over $125. Treat yourself to a workout onesie like the Prism Bike Unitard, available in multiple adorable colors and in sizes XXS–6XL. It looks amazing on every body and is the perfect workout look.
Shop the sale at Girlfriend Collective
16
Saucony
Saucony
Save 20% on all Saucony items including these comfy women's running shoes. The sale will be running until early February so you can take your time picking the right ones for you. It's a great way to motivate yourself to start the new year off on the right foot.

Shop the sale at Saucony
17
Ulta
Ulta
Stock up on skin care, makeup, beauty goodies and more during Ulta's Jumbo Love event. Save on some of your favorite items from Dec. 27 through Jan. 21.
Shop the sale at Ulta
18
Eight Saints
Eight Saints
Save an extra 15% on gift sets like the Discovery Routine gift set from Eight Saints through Dec. 27. This skin care line focuses on powerful, effective ingredients that leaves skin looking and feeling its best. Their sets are a great introduction to the brand and a wonderful reset for the skin.
Shop the sale at Eight Saints
19
Chaco
Chaco
Whether you're looking to buy one of Chaco's iconic sandalslike the comfy Cloud sandal pictured here or just want to see what strikes your fancy, you won't want to miss the brand's sales event. Through Jan. 7, get 20% off when you use the code HELLO24.
Shop the sale at Chaco
20
Fable
Fable
Through Dec. 31, you can save 20% off Fable's beautiful and functional pet items, like this walking set that consists of a high-tech leash and waste bag dispenser, when you use the code HOLIDAY2023.
Shop the sale at Fable
21
Caterpilar
Caterpillar
No one does heavy-duty boots quite like Caterpillar. These waterproof work boots will get you through even the most treacherous of conditions. Through Jan. 14, get 40% off full-price items and an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRASALE.
Shop sale at Caterpillar
22
Aura
Aura
Shop some of Aura's most popular digital frames (like the Carver Mat pictured here) and save on these versatile, crowd-pleasing devices. These WiFi-connected picture frames are a treat for everyone to enjoy. Through Dec. 31, get $30 off the Carver Mat, $20 off the Mason, $20 off the Mason Luxe and $50 off the Walden. (You need code BESTGIFT if you're shopping the Carver Mat.)
Shop the sale at Aura
23
Schwinn
Schwinn
Get all your fitness needs met for the new year at Schwinn Fitness. Get your very own elliptical or other preferred workout equipment and save. Through January 8, get up to $150 off plus free shipping. It'll make a major dent in the overall price and get you motivated to hit the ground running in 2024.
Shop the sale at Schwinn
24
Vionic
Vionic
No one does comfy and cute shoes quite like Vionic. These adorable mules are available in seven colors in women's sizes 5–12, are versatile enough to be worn with many styles of clothing and have a cool Loewe-esque chain detail on the front. The cork-wrapped platform providse both comfort and height, while the soft EVA footbed perfectly cushions feet. The Vionic Boxing Day and winter sales are not to be missed. Through Dec. 27 you can enjoy a sale on sale, with up to 55% off select products. From Dec. 28 through Jan. 9, save up to 40% off select products.
Shop the sale at Vionic

